Like every one of the attacks on Canada, by the Liberal Government…when they see that progressivism has failed or that people have become aware of the damages being done…

Trudeau talks about how we can all learn from them.

Which is preposterous because when it came to 100% of all of these…nobody needed to consult crystal balls, tea-leaves or “expert opinion”, which turned out to be wrong 100% of all of the time.

And in his latest admission…while not using the words, “what we can learn”, he points the fingers of blame away from his massive and unsustainable flooding of the country with un-vetted economic migrants, from war torn countries…Temporary Foreign Worker program which has left Canada with a hyper-abundance of unskilled laborers who struggle to communicate, English not being their primary language…66% of Colleges and Universities in Canada being “International Students”…and not forgetting about how he opened and welcomed in the disenfranchised who claimed fear of Trump being Elected as the 45th President of the United States - ushering them in through an illegal border crossing - Roxham - while seeing the RCMP being used as porters to help them with their luggage, transporting them to airports and bus stations, with funding to go to the destination of their choice:

“Bad Actors are exploiting our immigration system for their own interests”, says the guy who awards refugees $224/day to do nothing…giving them an annual salary of $81,760…where the average annual salary of Canadians is $64,850.

“Big Chain Corporations are doing this”, says the guy who had a program created to cover up to 50% of salaries, subsidizing immigrants to work in places that would once have offered up part-time positions to struggling Canadians and a primary work experience for our youth.

So…seeing that one of Trumps Campaign Promises that’s gained popularity - Mass Deportations - has been a success…Trudeau has leaned in with “reducing”, the amount of immigrants over the next 3 years.

This is Liberalese for…Trudeau has not plans of:

Stopping immigration; not even committing to setting it back to sustainable levels;

Deporting those who’ve entered illegally and commit crimes;

Cutting back on subsidies that taxpayers can no longer afford;

The burdens on our overly congested healthcare system - where 22% of Canadian Adults Cannot find a Doctor, affordable housing - where costs of rentals has doubled over the last few years, where schools use lottery systems to accept students because of limited capacity…will not see any relief by slowing down this deluge.

It’s a lighter than Bud Light commitment, in trying to regain some support in his party and with voters…attempting to capitalize on what they deem a ‘Populist Movement’, that will continue to break the back of Canada.

Because if there is anything we can learn, when Trudeau says we should all be learning from his failures…the people who intentionally broke the system have absolutely intent of fixing it.

Another lesson we can all learn from, hey?

