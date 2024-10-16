There is absolutely a lot going on right now, in Canada and around the world…so, if you missed this nugget of news, don’t worry…Legacy Media will catch you up on the spin, this afternoon, tomorrow…and for the next several weeks.

Reason being…Trudeau made some fairly large allegations that are completely fabricated and unsubstantiated and was caught in his own lies.

Grandstanding as always, Trudeau had started off with this:

Of course not mentioning any the fact that there are absolutely Liberal Parliamentarians, Former Parliamentarians and or Candidates…and by knowing the secret handshake - getting special security clearance, that he’d designed, that forced all who signed into a Non-Disclosure Agreement - he absolutely would have been made aware of the Liberals that are embroiled in foreign interference, has done absolutely nothing about it and of course wouldn’t openly admit it, until he was specifically questioned on it:

Speculatively speaking…his name is probably on the list, provided by CSIS - but this too, is another story.

His entire performance was for sound-bite and to help him gain some popularity through legacy media and back onto the global stage, because he’s been having his ass handed to him on everything that he’s done and been doing, including having parliament shut down, to new business, because of the Liberal corruption with the Green Slush Fund - to the tune of $400 Million.

It was by no coincidence that the RCMP launched their video, warnings about India and Khalistan Terrorists on Thanksgiving, Holiday Monday…it was absolutely so that Trudeau could come out with a statement, mere hours later blaming India for corruption…and this was all absolutely planned for the Hogue Inquiry, so that they could once again, scold Poilievre for Not Signing the NDA to get his security clearance for this information and cast shadows of doubt on the Conservative Party of Canada…

Don’t think so?

Watch the RCMP Press Conference again.

And then realize that India has had lists of Terrorists, residing in Canada, that they’ve provided to Trudeau…on Several Occasions, where Trudeau has refused to hand over terrorists to India, since 2018…while the RCMP now claim, they are a threat to Canadians.

Even Trudeau’s claims about the Government of India - assassinating a Canadian on Canadian Soil…were a complete farce…because there was never any substantiating evidence to base this claim…which he was forced to admit!

“And at that point, it was primarily ‘intelligence’, not hard evidentiary proof”.

Let’s face it…

This guy wasn’t born in Canada…he illegally entered into Canada 3 times and only received landed immigrant status through Justin Trudeau’s close aide, Sukh Dhaliwal:

Wasn’t a “Religious Leader”…he was a terrorist, engaged in terrorist and illegal activities in Canada…allowed and settled into the country by Sukh Dhaliwal, who was taking a cut of an immigration racket…most likely amongst other terroristy type activities.

Moving along…

The accusations against Poilievre needing to have clearance in order to have access to the information on named individuals…while true, Trudeau claims that he had lists of these Parliamentarians, Previous Parliamentarians and Candidates - Conservatives…and that’s the reason that Pierre should be concerned…welp, this is also bullshit.

SHABLAM!

Ian Todd - The CPC Chief Of Staff, absolutely would have been briefed on Parliamentarians, as part of a need to know basis…and even in this, Trudeau walked this back to “candidates”.

So…in fact Trudeau absolutely DOES NOT have names of Conservative MPs that are compromised or at high risk of being compromised, by foreign interference.

Trudeau openly lied…in an investigation that he called to investigate himself, while creating a level of security clearance with an NDA…so that limited people would actually see this and anybody that did see it, couldn’t talk about what they’d seen nor reveal what information they’d learned.

For Bonus…Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow, with the American Enterprise Institute, breaks down why he believes that India should designate Canada as a State Sponsor of Terror...and when you consider just the evidence we have behind allowing Khalistan to host parades in Canada, the fact that Canada has had a terrorist just try to cross into New York and given the whole samoudin events over the last couple of weeks - “Death to Canada” chants, while burning the Canadian Flag - while not properly vetting the hundreds of thousands of new comers flown into Canada, the thousands that crossed over the Roxham Border Crossing over the last 5 years…you’d probably be inclined to agree that:

Trudeau is Full of Shit. Michael Rubin is not wrong.

