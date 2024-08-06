Throughout the Scamdemic, it was hard to keep on top of all of the insanity that was going on throughout the country…tracking news and stats from province to province, where those of us who remained as the actual Control Group were called names, segregated from families, restricted in where we could go…

This was in addition to new and unscientific lunacy that plagued news feeds and legacy media…everything from protecting yourself from your spouse with plastic sheets, sleeping in different rooms to glory holes for intimacy…

Which was in addition to people walking around in space type suits, with 6 foot hula-hoops to protect their private bubbles, arrows on the floor of grocery stores…masking and washing hands every 4 feet, separation from retail workers in warehouse type stores with plexiglass that had holes drilled in at mouth level because, as it turns out, communicating through a plastic wall was impossible when your face was covered with unbreathable fiber diapers…

And while we have seemingly escaped the majority of this lunacy, only few still clinging to the ideas that you needed to be masked and vaccinated so that their masks and vaccines worked…

The news we are seeing now is just downright offensive.

I’ll spare you the video…but the message from the Liberal Party is still driving the message that “Diversity is our Strength”:

Some even claiming that it is our “Superpower”.

But yet…all evidence is showing that this really doesn’t seem to be the case. Mass and unsustainable immigration, where numbers of economic migrants that have arrived in Canada over the last 3 years, simply leave no room for integration, even if this were the intent.

Add a couple million people to the relatively low population of Canada, given our land mass, has been an absolute detriment to our way of life, affordable housing, schools and universities being overpopulated, provincial healthcare systems being completely over-run, collapsing under the weight of not being allowed to grow organically.

But then you have to add in…the events of October 7th, 2023 and the escalation of what this has introduced to our streets. Of course I am talking about the attacks on Israel by the Terrorist Organization of Hamas…and let’s be clear here, these people are NOT about finding a reasonable solution, they are 100% about genocide.

When these “Palestinian Protestors”, took to Canadian streets, a lot of us could see where this was heading to and left unchecked over the last 9 Months has arrived to what I consider an escalated situation but with a lot of room for going to full on, out of control!

At first, the messaging was centered around the response by Israel, them wanting to seemingly have a measured response…because, what do you expect when you attack another country, execute 1,200 non-military people and then take an additional 250 hostages?

And then, when a cease-fire is called…send in more missiles to breach the agreement?

Fired from civilian neighborhoods in Gaza…where they’d hide and shelter terrorists under hospitals…

It’s all pretty disgusting, but make no mistake…people who danced in the streets when 1,200 people were murdered and 250 hostages were taken, are probably not the good guys.

Sure…this situation has extended back decades but when really comes down to it…this is on another continent, is NOT a Canadian Problem and should NOT be visited on our streets, communities, universities…

But of course, given the massive, unchecked and unvetted number of people brought into Canada, by the “Diversity is our Strength” people, who will rely on these as a voter base into the future…no reasonable response has been taken.

Even when we’ve had foreign dignitaries and officials in from other countries, the Clown Prince himself, Justin Trudeau, has had to change venues to escape the personal attacks.

Over this last weekend and leading up to this, we’ve seen attacks on the Jewish communities, businesses and even schools…but it’s starting to really AMP UP, and we’re now beginning to see the true messages - at least this is more along the lines of honesty…where peace is not being offered as a solution.

We will remain loyal to Gaza and the resistance…

They’re not condemning the actions taken by Hamas. They’re not screaming for the hostages to be released. They’re not screaming about bringing an end to this…

They have finally escalated, in the streets of Canada…to continuing down the path of the martyrs and the Mujahideen, calling for “Intifada”…

Intifada - an Arabic word that means “shaking off”, and is understood to mean, “a civil uprising”.

Both of these videos, are not from the middle east.

Not from Gaza…

They are from Canadian protests.

As things had progressed over the weekend, turned into this, today:

I’m not going to pretend that I know the full context of this…but it seemingly leads to the idea that if you are not virulent enough in your support, of a war that was initiated on October 7th, 2023, by an organization defined as Terrorists, by the Canadian Government - where they celebrated in the streets around the execution of 1,200 people with an additional 250+ hostages taken…YOU are the Enemy!

Now…liberal and lefty groups, supported by the unions, have taken to the streets to screech about being Chickens in support of KFC…where their support has seemingly died down. Maybe due to funding, maybe due to the fact that they’ve been better educated on the idea that Gays for Palestine will not gain them support of a religion that would otherwise see them thrown off of buildings or possibly stoned to death, by their sexuality.

It never made sense when they began down this road with exception to understand the idea of appeasement being to feed the crocodile, hoping that it eats you last.

The additional impacts to Canada have seen over 4,000 hotel rooms being booked for economic migrants paying out millions of dollars, in taxpayer money for this lodging and support where 5,000 veterans are left homeless and visiting foodbanks.

It’s led to above stated problems with affordable housing, adequate healthcare and schooling no longer being available…but is now leading to a marketing team, taking to the streets to push the message of “Diversity being our Strength”, through messages that completely want to derail the idea that massive and unsustainable immigration - all paid for by Canadian Taxpayers - are not actually causing these issues.

Spotted on streets, coming to a neighborhood near you, you may find the following:

That doesn’t recognize that 3.5% NET Profit will increase the amount of profits when they increase the amount of sales…or that:

Interest rates, inflation, increased building costs…which are increased by a tax that does nothing to fix the weather and can only increase building costs by way of logistics, material costs and energy…

Are not issues that are ‘created’ by landlords…but were 100% created by fiscally irresponsible liberals - who still want to believe that the budget will balance itself…

“Don’t let them distract you with racism”, though.

Welp…when there are now, more than 300 Canadians per day filing for insolvency:

And where Hamas is not an actual race…

And where a lot of fingers should be pointed at the Liberal Government overspending on projects that can only be described as economy killers…

I guess the message is truthful.

Don’t be a racist…

But also, try to wade through the incidents that got us here, try to have a full appreciation of the situation…and maybe start coming together on the conversations that will help us get back on track because…

These are some troubling times in Canada, that nobody actually signed up for.

Right?

