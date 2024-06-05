It’s been a big week of exposing more corruption in the House of Commons…and to be honest, I had no idea of where to start and how long it would take me to go through it all.

We have:

Foreign Spies in Parliament;

Cabinet giving secrets to Foreign Spies;

McKinsey given $200M taxpayer dollars for sole-sourced contracts;

The Green Slush Fund, gone awry;

Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault investigation;

Defaults on $31 Billion in unpaid COVID Loans;

CRTC Destroying Evidence;

Arrivescam Testimony - Minh Doan

Poilievre silent on the scandal; while,

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh weighs in with a public statement…

We’ve really just been recovering from the last week(s) on liberal scandals and this week has completely blown everything out of the water. Literally everything that the Liberals have touched has turned into a complete shitstorm.

Take this and try to fold in…

Calgary Conservatives that have been disqualified from the race - Wyatt Claypool v UCP;

World news that the Jabs “may have caused” an increase in excess mortality;

Study now published showing that the jabs have done absolutely ZERO for children, while increasing their risks of Heart Damage;

Pride Month colliding with Pro-Hamas Terrorists;

And while I could flood your inboxes on any of these or a combination of all of these…I’ve been working on a special project that should have rightfully been completed and launched today, but have been swimming in everything else.

So…for a bit of a mind-break and to see how much of this I can cover in a short amount of time, I’ve invited John Tomson from the Western Standard into a live stream and just talk about what’s been going with any of these that we can cover.

John’s a great guy.

Former CAF Vet…

Father of 2 - 5&7 year olds…

Opinion Columnist for the Western Standard…

Out of Moosejaw Saskatchewan.

If you’re not on Twitter/X…you can view the stream:

If you are a YouTube Sub…you can comment and ask questions throughout.

Dive in and I hope for this to be another amazing conversation!

