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Tech Buzzard's avatar
Tech Buzzard
18h

Canada can save itself. I want to save Alberta.

Adieu Canada. Vive le Alberta Libre!

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Laurie's avatar
Laurie
16h

Thank you for persevering. Together we stand.

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