My last broadcast, I took a look at what is being said about Albertans from other provinces…this one, I address those in the Pro-Canada/Anti-Separatist hate groups.

Things are getting disgusting and we need to tone down the rhetoric because this will not allow the conversations that need to happen to actually happen.

Donate

Haver Uplay

Leave a comment

Transcripts:

A couple of days ago, I talked about what others were saying about Albertans. Not just the separatists. All Albertans. Today we are turning the cameras inward. We’re going to talk about words that echo inside of Alberta.

Traitor. Treasonist. They are not coming out of Ottawa. They are not in an editorial or a parliamentary debate. They are being spoken by Albertans… about their neighbors. About the person at the hockey rink. The family two streets over. The coworker they’ve shared a coffee with for fifteen years.

And it’s hard to sit back and listen to this.

What’s happening isn’t a conversation. A conversation requires two people willing to listen. What’s been happening is people handed a few charged words, pointed in a direction, and sent off without a single thought about who those words are actually landing on.

In 2021, sixty-one point seven percent of Albertans voted to end equalization. Three out of every five.

Pull up a chair. Because I need you to be in this room, not watching from outside of it. Not as a spectator. As the fifth person. I want you to meet four of your neighbors. Not their politics. Not where they landed on any ballot. Just who they are.

My name is Dave. And five years ago, maybe even three years ago, I would have been on the other side of this conversation.

I showed up for every Canada Day. Brought the kids, found a good spot, watched the fireworks. I wore the flag on my jacket during the Olympics and I meant every bit of it. I called myself a proud Canadian and I never thought I’d end up here.

Here’s what I’ve come to understand about difficult relationships. My wife and I have had some hard years. We’ve had the conversations you don’t want to have. We’ve made decisions that weren’t easy. We’ve sat in rooms that felt very small. We’ve talked about getting a divorce. About whether things could actually get better or whether we were just prolonging something that had already run its course.

But we persisted. Because we both wanted to. Because we both believed the other person was trying.

You can work through almost anything if both sides are trying.

I spent my entire adult life believing that about this country. That if Alberta kept showing up, kept contributing, kept raising its hand and saying “here is what this province needs”, Ottawa would eventually try. Would eventually look at what was actually happening here and say: this isn’t fair, and we are going to fix it.

I kept showing up. I kept believing.

What changed for me wasn’t a single moment. It was the accumulation. It was standing on that hill every Canada Day watching the fireworks and feeling the gap between what they represented and what the country was actually delivering get wider and wider. It was watching good people in this province, proud Canadians, get called traitors for asking whether there was a better way.

I still love Canada. I do. But I love Alberta more.

My name is Bob. And this is my Margaret.

We bought our house in northwest Calgary in 1993. Paid it off. Raised two kids here. I spent thirty years in the trades, Margaret worked in administration at one of the school boards. We did what you were supposed to do…worked hard, paid our taxes, set a little aside, and figured retirement would be our reward for all of it.

It doesn’t feel much like a reward some days.

Property taxes on this house went up again this year. We installed extra locks on the doors and a doorbell camera because the neighborhood has changed in ways we didn’t expect and didn’t ask for. Every grocery store Margaret and I go to has a gate now. One going in. One going out. Baby formula is in a locked cabinet that needs an attendant to open it. There is staff standing guard at the exit to protect donations to the food bank and I’ve seen pictures of stores putting surveillance cameras inside the meat section. The meat section. This isn’t the country we built our lives in. Crime didn’t find our neighborhood because we stopped paying attention.

Groceries. We’re not destitute. I want to be clear about that. But we make choices now that we didn’t used to make. We look at the receipt before we get to the checkout. We pick the cheaper cut. Prices are up more than twenty-five percent from five years ago. Our CPP goes up a little every year. Not at the rate that groceries are.

And we are not alone. We watched the news and it said that over fifteen percent of Canadians sixty-five and older are still working or actively looking for work. More than one million seniors. People who earned their rest are driving for rideshare companies and stocking shelves because the math stopped working for them. We know couples in that position. We sit across from them at church and we don’t say much because what is there to say.

We helped build this province and we watched what we built get sent somewhere else while the services we needed got thinner every year.

My name is Sarah. My husband Alex and I have two kids - a nine-year-old in Grade four and a fourteen-year-old in Grade nine. We live in a Calgary suburb. Alex works in construction project management. I work in the hospital.

I see the system from the inside. I know what it looks like when the waiting room fills up and the staff can’t fill their own shifts. I know what it looks like when someone comes in who should have seen a family doctor six weeks ago and didn’t…because they don’t have one. I see the ones who should have been somewhere else long before they reached my department. Every shift.

Our kids’ schools have changed. Alberta added nearly ninety thousand new students in four years. Classes that used to hold twenty-five now hold thirty-five or more. In some classrooms, close to a third of the students are still building basic English in a system where every subject is taught in English. The teachers are doing remarkable things with what they have. But no one person can be in thirty places at once. Our kids come home and tell us. Every week.

Our fourteen-year-old wants a summer job. Yard work, bagging groceries, anything with a paycheque and a lesson in it. She can’t find one. The entry-level positions that used to be waiting for a kid willing to show up, they’re harder to find now. That first job teaches something no classroom can. And it’s getting further out of reach.

My name is Patty. I came to Alberta from County Clare in the late 1980s.

Ireland in those years was bleeding people. The economy had gone hollow and a whole generation left for London, for Boston, for wherever work and a future still felt possible. I was twenty-two and I was still figuring out who I was when I figured out I wanted to figure it out here.

Alberta was not what I expected. It was better.

I got into construction. Built things. Learned the trade properly. Met my wife at a community dance in Edmonton - she’s from Lethbridge originally and we built a life together. Raised our kids here. I became a Canadian citizen and I was proud of it. Genuinely proud. This country gave me everything I didn’t have back home and I never forgot that.

Every Sunday my kids come for dinner. That’s not a rule…it’s just what we do. The table fills up, there’s always too much food, the grandchildren make too much noise, and I sit at the head of it and think: this is what I came for. This is the dream that was real.

Over the last couple of years, my son has started asking for a little help now and then. Not a lot. It started at fifty dollars here. A hundred there. This amount keeps growing. Not because he and his wife are reckless, they’re more careful with money than I was at their age. But the cost of living has climbed past what their wages can keep up with. The rent. The groceries. The heat. It keeps going and the paycheques don’t follow.

I’m glad I can help. I will help for as long as I can.

But I can feel the day getting closer when he asks and I have to say, “I’m sorry, son. not this week”.

I don’t know what that day does to Sunday dinner. I don’t know what it does to the thing we built around that table over twenty-some years. I just know that day is coming. I’m not sure how soon.

I have a nephew back in Cork. Smart kid. Twenty-four years old. He’s been asking me about Canada the way I must have asked people about it when I was his age. And I have sat with that question for a long time now.

Could I sell him on this dream the way someone sold it to me?

I don’t think that I can. The Canada I moved to… the province that welcomed me and helped me build this dream… isn’t the same. I moved to the Canada that was. I am not sure I would move to the Canada that it now is.

Now here’s the Big Picture.

A lot of people think what you just heard are provincial issues.

They are not. Let’s look at them.

In 2019, federal policy changed. The bail system was restructured. Crime in this country rose at a rate that hadn’t been seen before. The premiers of every province, all thirteen, sent a letter to Ottawa asking for a fix. There was no response. There still is no response.

Six million Canadians do not have a family doctor.

Six million.

There are only five million people in the entire province of Alberta. The number of Canadians without a doctor is larger than this province’s entire population. This is not an Alberta problem. This is what a decade of federal health transfer decisions looks like when population grows faster than the system built to absorb it.

Twenty-three thousand, seven hundred and forty-six Canadians died on surgical wait lists in the past year. Not in Alberta specifically. Across Canada. People with appointments on a calendar who were told to wait their turn… and waited… and are gone. That number belongs to a federal system. Not to any one province.

One in three children in this country go to bed hungry each night and are not sure if there is a lunch packed for school tomorrow. This is not an Alberta number. This is Canada. One in three.

Two point two million Canadians line up at a food bank every single month.

One hundred and twelve thousand jobs disappeared in Canada in the first four months of twenty-twenty-six alone. Those are not Alberta jobs. Those are jobs across this country.

And seventeen people go bankrupt in this country every hour, on the hour. Thirty-seven thousand, one hundred and twenty-one insolvencies in the first quarter of twenty-twenty-six alone. By the time you finish reading this episode…while you were sitting in a room just to meet a few of the neighbors being called treasonists and traitors - more than five Canadians will have lost everything they ever worked for and are starting again at zero.

Let that land.

While you were in that room, five people went insolvent.

Now.

There will be people who hear all of this and call it a financial argument. It is not. The crime that still goes unanswered in communities across this country is not a budget line. It’s a federal policy failure.

The twenty-three thousand, seven hundred and forty-six Canadians who died waiting for a surgery they had on their calendar - this is not an Alberta problem and they are not a fiscal note. This was caused by reckless and unsustainable immigration brought on by a government that invited in more people than Canada can accommodate.

The child who went to bed without knowing about tomorrow’s lunch is not an economic indicator. These are people. These are the lives that federal policy has produced. And the four people you just sat with are living inside the country that produced all of it.

On top of all of that, the policies set by this government forced more than one trillion dollars of private investment out of this country. While doubling the national debt.

And what I mean by doubling the debt is this.

One hundred and forty-eight years. From Confederation to 2015. Every Canadian government in history, combined. Six hundred and twelve billion dollars. Then eleven years of this government. One point two six trillion. More debt in eleven years than in the one hundred and forty-eight years before it.

And the interest on that debt costs one billion dollars every single week. Every single week.

That is the country these four people are living in. That is the country you are in that room with them.

I don’t believe anybody thinks that this is what building a stronger Canada looks like.

In 2021, sixty-one point seven percent of Albertans voted to end equalization. Three of the four people you just sat with were among them. Their lives have not improved. The issues have grown. The debt is larger. The crime is still unanswered. The wait lists are still taking lives. The children are still hungry and these numbers are still growing.

The question we are now facing is not the same question it was in 2021. It is larger now. Because everything that drove that vote has gotten larger.

That sixty-one point seven percent is growing.

You have been sitting in this room with some of them.

In October there will be another question given to the people of Alberta and it will be about separating the province from the people who created all of this and those who support it.

And here is the question this episode ends on.

Can you honestly support a country that has willingly done this to its own people and still call those who oppose it traitors and Treasonists?

And now you see the Big Picture.