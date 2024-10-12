Before I forget to mention this…Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family.

And now that this is out of the way…

I have been feverishly trying to get and keep caught up on the latest events…tying everything together and busting it out…but you can most likely appreciate that I’m greatly underwater here.

There’s simply too much going on!

I’d thought about a couple of light reads regarding the failure of Alberta Health Services in referring 14,000 patients…and then them getting a whole new deal from the province, as in, being rewarded for their abysmal failures and encouraged to do more of the same…

I’d planned to discuss more about Jasper and the fact that Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault has just been appointed to lead the Federal Government’s effort to “Rebuild Jasper”, while allegations in a Conflict-of-Interest scandal.

I haven’t even touched on Mark Carney, the $2.14 Billion that was given to a pal of his, in Quebec, for satellite Internet - Telesat - meanwhile Xplornet and StarLink are already filling the gap…nor the fact that Carney and the $50 Billion that he wants to give to Brookfield Asset Management - where he’s the Chair - conflict of interest.

The group who’d set Canadian flags on Fire, on October 7th, and chanted “Death to Canada”, Samidoun…is an actual terrorist group, due to their ties with Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) – an organization that has been placed on the list of terrorist entities under Canada's Criminal Code since 2003. Where the Liberals refuse to call them terrorists and are waiting for an investigation, despite video evidence of them wanting to see us all DEAD!

I’m 2 months late on a couple of livestreams with Natasha Gonek - plus working through more information that she has assembled.

Updates on Carrie Sakamoto and the Class Action Lawsuit against the Province of Alberta regarding Vaccine Injuries…which, by the way, I’ll be in court on Wednesday to cover this, however…if you want to come join here’s the deets:

For online: Virtual Courtroom 02 has been assigned for the following matter: Date: Oct 16, 2024 10:00 AM

Style of Cause: 2401 05557 - SAKAMOTO, CARRIE v. ATTORNEY GENERAL OF CANADA Presiding Justice: DILTS, J

Virtual Courtroom Link: https://albertacourts.webex.com/meet/virtual.courtroom02… (https://albertacourts.webex.com/meet/virtual.courtroom02…)

Note: Recording or rebroadcasting of the video is prohibited.

For in person…show up at the Calgary Courthouse, look for Sakamoto on the front board for the room, or meet me in the cafeteria where I’ll be having another one of their breakfast sandwich combos at around 9:30.

From the looks of things, Eva will obviously be there as well as Martyupnorth and Andy Lee - plus a few other friends…

Which brings me to my day today.

Started off with a couple of phone meetings on the books…but the phone rang at 9:15(ish), and I was pretty much on it until 6:30PM…hearing information that I’ll soon be starting to cover, that will completely blow your mind!

We’re talking about corruption on town councils, democracy subverted by unelected officials, councilors being vilified and being forced into either quitting or bankrupted through legal court fees, sexual assault, property lost to the province, businesses being infringed upon and forcefully bankrupted, vandalism and threats, child trafficking, issues with the RCMP, Child and Family Services, lawyers, courts, utility companies, charities, conflicts of interest, a lot of this leading back to the Minister of Municipal Affairs…involving 6 towns in Alberta, multiple members of council, 4 families impacted.

Long story short...sitting here right now, this is me:

Throughout CONVID, we’ve all had our eyes open to corruption and horrible atrocities across the countries and around the world…and I’ve tried to keep a more directed path because a lot of this shit keeps me up at night and things that I’d prefer not to be aware of. When it seeps in, it’s really not fun.

However…the more I’m looped in to the more I realize that the CONVID Sham is really only the tip of the iceberg and that there are now a lot more stories that I don’t want to believe exist as well.

So…what to do?

Welp…it’s like this. I’ll have to slowly start wading into some of these pools and being very particular on the way that I can write about this, to not have myself sued back into the stone-age…because, as much as I can’t get caught up nor do I really want to be a part of any of this, there are a lot of people who are at the end of their ropes, have no place left to go, and just want their stories heard.

As time (and my liver) affords, of course.

Because, right now…there’s simply too much to talk about.

