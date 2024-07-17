A few days ago, after an assassination attempt on former and future President of the United States, Donald Trump, Premier Smith made a comment to the regards that progressives need to tone down the rhetoric…and all of social media exploded.

Welp…not really all of it and it never really exploded…

But since then, there’s been a lot of left leaning backlash about Smith, Albertans and the use of ‘F*CK Trudeau’ flags being flown.

Because this seems akin, to these people, as an assassination attempt, or something.

Have they all lost their minds or is it just their memories?

It was just a few years ago when they threatened, fired, refused EI Benefits…to get people into becoming part of the worlds largest medical experiment with a vaccine that never worked for a virus that was never a threat.

And worse than this…

Imagine being deemed a Non-Essential person because your career wasn’t inline with what they deemed necessary…

Imagine being refused your right to worship in a house of your deity…

Imagine clergy being arrested for feeding homeless people…

Imagine owning a restaurant, where your staff didn’t need the jabs…but you were forced to restrict your business by refusing people who weren’t jabbed…

Imagine if you had a loved one in Long Term Care, but were refused a visit with them because you weren’t jabbed…

Imagine that loved one died and you were never afforded an opportunity to say your final, ‘Goodbyes’.

Imagine that the Prime Minister of Canada would also tell your friends, family and community that you were a threat to them, by not being jabbed and that they should refuse to visit with you, have you over for family celebrations or mourning…

Imagine your bank account being seized…

Imagine being called a racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, homophobe…for not being jabbed…

Imagine losing your business, your life savings, your home…

Imagine having to pack your family into a trailer and having to live in a rest-stop because you can’t find a home that is affordable for rent or ownership…

Imagine being punished for needing to heat your home during the cold climate of Canada…

Imagine being called an Islamophobe, because you believe that unsustainable immigration has created a crisis in affordable housing, on our healthcare system, schools, university and colleges…

Imagine paying taxes for people who came from a place you couldn’t find on a map, for a higher quality of living than you get…

Imagine where even our veterans were told that they were asking for more than we [Trudeau] could give, but then seeing billions of dollars handed over to wars being fought on other continents…including $5 billion fed into tropical destinations so that they could some how win a war on weather.

You don’t have to actually imagine any of this, because you know that all of this happened.

&

The list could go on…for 9 years of liberal rule over Canadians.

All while a list of derogatory names were shouted at you, for so much as even questioning this.

You were de-platformed, censored, silenced, screeched at, punished and insulted.

By a man, who won his last election by creating the most divisive culture that’s ever been witnessed in Canada over a forced medical treatment, which we’ve come to learn and confirm early suspicions of, that can kill you, create lifelong autoimmune conditions in your body, worsen your quality of life, paralyze you, damage your heart, cause blood-clots and 7.9 additional pages of 10pt font worth of other adverse reactions.

By a man, who has spent Canada into generational debt to enrich himself and his supporters.

By a man, who has spent more than the sum of all Prime Ministers in the history of Canada - COMBINED!

By a man, who has shut down ethical and criminal investigations into himself and his government.

By a man, who has knowingly accepted and has been supported by foreign countries to subvert democracy and steal elections.

By a man, who believes that women dressed as men should have access to change rooms at swimming pools and sporting centers for women and girls, where their own parents would be restricted access.

By a man, who believes that others are more important and deserving of being elevated because of the color of their skin, their religion and who they have sex with.

…

By a man, with a coalition agreement with the weakest labor leader in the conceptualized idea of labor leaders, their combined caucuses…and people that are too stupid to realize or remember.

These people want you to tone down the rhetoric, if you have a F*ck Justin Trudeau Flag…because, clearly, you are the bad guy here.

