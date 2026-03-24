To the Six of You
Haver Uplay
Haver Uplay has a word for the six people who've been here from the start. Less than a week in, a YouTube channel just launched, and there may or may not be tacos involved. Haver takes it from here.
Haver Uplay has a word for the six people who've been here from the start. Less than a week in, a YouTube channel just launched, and there may or may not be tacos involved. Haver takes it from here.
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Damnit.... everything seems like AI now...
Not saying he is, just so damn difficult to tell.
Great use of AI, in my opinion!