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Drewish Canadian's avatar
Drewish Canadian
11h

Damnit.... everything seems like AI now...

Not saying he is, just so damn difficult to tell.

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3 replies by Sheldon Yakiwchuk and others
Lonny S's avatar
Lonny S
7h

Great use of AI, in my opinion!

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