I usually try to do at least one Charity Campaign per year…and of the charities that I choose to primarily support, for the years that I’ve been doing this, are Veterans Food Banks and selected Children’s Charities.

In past, I had opened this up wide…having worked with a global community, because I do believe that giving back to your own community is the best way to lift up the lives that are around you…charity always starting at home first, and then outwards from there.

And I find that people are amazingly giving…especially in the community that we’ve formed here at YakkStack and through my Twitter/X account - YakkStack, especially by way of members and donors who’ve helped fund my journey.

Over the last month, I’d paused my paid subscriptions because I will be doing some fundraising for my campaign into Municipal Politics - running for Ward 4…I’ve watched an entire month roll past and still haven’t received all of the relevant information and rules for this…so, have refrained from any efforts, while still continuing to produce content, host livestreams and attend functions and events.

And while I could still use the funding…

We’re coming into the Christmas Season.

And I can’t help thinking about what others may be going through at this time of year…My heart especially goes out to families with hospitalized children or children who are in need of support.

I thought it would be fun to do a toy drive…but I’m way behind a timeline conducive to setting up the logistics on this…and thought that if I set something up by way of donations - this might offer the best of all worlds.

Simple for you, me and them…

Throughout the rest of November and into December…I’m going to be promoting the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Banner to soon be at the bottom of all of my substacks…link to donate -HERE.

And having done some due diligence on them, see that 81 cents of every dollar goes towards funding of their programs, after covering overhead, admin and management.

I haven’t set up my own Fundraising Campaign on the website and have no intentions of doing this; all will go into the general contributions…you’ll get a receipt for your taxes and we’ll all know that by way of support from our community, we are working to make a difference in the lives of children and their families.

IF you are not in Alberta, I’d encourage you to work with a local charity of like, in your own province or country - please let me know if you’d like to see any promotion done for your community, I’d be happy to help out.

And if money happens to be tight but you find yourself with some time to donate…this goes a long way too.

Tis the season, my friends.

And I just wanted us to take a little time to think about those who are less fortunate and the families that are impacted.

Think of the children.

