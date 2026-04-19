Tim's Story is an Alberta Story. An Albertan Story. But not exclusively. Tim's story right now is specific to Alberta because of the path that thousands of Albertans have taken. Their sacrifices up to a citizens initiative...their sacrifices throughout. For this episode, there is some homework.



Tim has provided a map, but the path you follow is yours.



Download it...and pull out your whiteboard. It's time for you to be true to yourself, your family and their future.

Download → HERE.

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