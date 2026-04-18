A friend reached out to me. He’s a new friend.

He asked if I’d help share his story.

I heard his story…and thought I should be able to get to this by Monday. But then, I realized that time is ticking on Tim’s story…and as much as I could use the downtime to get caught up with family and chores - realized what Tim and so many others are working for.

For 14 hours, I hammered at a keyboard over the last 2 days to make this happen.

I’ve still got another 8 more to go on rendering and production - to get this out by my new deadline. I’m not doing this because Tim made demands. I’m doing this because of what Tim is doing and what his message means.

I want you to watch the preview…

Not because of where this story ends, to realize that this is where it begins.

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