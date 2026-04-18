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Bonny Byzuk
11h

on may 1, 2026, be there. go to your local MP's office. Tell them BILL C-9 is not wanted here in canada, does NOT belong in canada. BE THERE!! lawyerlisa substack is where to find the info. LET YOUR MP AND CANADA KNOW BILL C-9 IS WRONG PROTEST BILL C-9!!!

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