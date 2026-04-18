Tim's Story...
What this looks like.
A friend reached out to me. He’s a new friend.
He asked if I’d help share his story.
I heard his story…and thought I should be able to get to this by Monday. But then, I realized that time is ticking on Tim’s story…and as much as I could use the downtime to get caught up with family and chores - realized what Tim and so many others are working for.
For 14 hours, I hammered at a keyboard over the last 2 days to make this happen.
I’ve still got another 8 more to go on rendering and production - to get this out by my new deadline. I’m not doing this because Tim made demands. I’m doing this because of what Tim is doing and what his message means.
I want you to watch the preview…
Not because of where this story ends, to realize that this is where it begins.
on may 1, 2026, be there. go to your local MP's office. Tell them BILL C-9 is not wanted here in canada, does NOT belong in canada. BE THERE!! lawyerlisa substack is where to find the info. LET YOUR MP AND CANADA KNOW BILL C-9 IS WRONG PROTEST BILL C-9!!!