It almost seems like causing a diplomatic war with India and kicking out the Diplomats from India has escalated to a war on Canadian soil…

We’ve clearly moved past violent signs, protests with swords in the Canadian streets, to this…

Where there were acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir, in Brampton, Khalastinains…

Which has evoked what seems to be the crossing of the Rubicon…where Pujab Ki Baat has openly stated this very thing…on SOCIAL MEDIA…to declare WAR.

Or at least the threat of war.

And you should probably be paying attention to this and be a lot concerned.

If this thing really comes to a head, before the end of Diwali…we could be looking at some pretty terrible things, coming to our streets.

Do the words, Air India Flight 182, mean anything to you?

Think of this as being a localized issue that’s been allow to ramp up for almost 40 years.

And hopefully now, you are picking up, what I am putting down.

There are some tense times going on in Canada, right now…and this isn’t being helped by Canada having mass imported people from third worlds or third world like conditions…without proper vetting…paying them living expenses that exceed what the average Canadian earns…

Or, when we see ACTUAL TERRORISTS being employed by the Federal Government:

Working for…BORDER SECURITY!

Now…not to completely alarm you…more so intentionally…

I want to remind you that we have a group of terrorist supporters, who celebrate the anniversary of executing 1,200 civilians and taking 200 hostages, calling for the “Death of Canada”…

Another group, of Terrorists who’ve been protesting in the streets with swords and just attacked a religious temple, during a religious celebration…who blow up random airplanes…

All about to come to head.

You may feel free to disagree with my conclusions here…but it really seems like we’re about to see a war breaking out on Canadian Soil, over issues that are NOT OUR PROBLEM and I think it’s something we should all be, at very least, a little concerned about.

