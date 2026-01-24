I’ve been sounding the alarm since Q3, 2025 in regards to the housing market and what will follow and now it seems that them chickens are starting to come home to roost.

BC has it’s own set of issues impacting their Housing Market…having a Provincial Government that’s basically turning over the 95% of unceded land back to the least responsible people in Canada - First Nations.

I’m not exaggerating here.

Haven given Billions of Dollars to the 3,100 reservations that are across Canada…few of them are thriving…some, despite billions thrown at just tap water alone - still don’t have safe drinking water.

Where…given that the Approximate 190,000 independent farms, across Canada, have figured out how to drill a well and provide themselves drinking water - what’s holding the First Nations back, with exception to themselves and corruption within the bands?

Ontario - on the other hand…

Their Market is collapsing under a completely different set of circumstances…the pendulum is swinging back. HARD!

The first thing we need to look at is the decline of foreign students and workers coming to Canada…and how many are actually starting to leave now.

It’s certainly not ALL of the Expired Visa Holders - but seemingly happens to be greater than the number coming in to replace the replacements - IYKYK.

Add to that, the Market is an evolutionary Darwin type system - where the strong survive, the weak fail - and this will all be driven naturally by Supply and Demand…and when the government starts fucking with this, just like everything else they seemingly touch - it turns to complete shit.

Which…is EXACTLY what’s happened under the Trudeau - Liberal - Regime, bringing Canada to the absolute peak of insanity under mass and unsustainable immigration…but now, as I’d stated - the Pendulum is Swinging Back, and with Carney at the helm, couldn’t happen at a worse time.

Carney - touted as “the best guy to deal with Trump Tariffs”, has completely shit the sheets and this is partially due to Trumps realization that ‘draining the swamp’, needs to be a lot more aggressive now than was he was #45.

He ain’t fucking around anymore and has delivered some very powerful messages to Carney and the rest of the Globalists for that matter.

From withdrawing from the corrupt - World Health Organization, earlier this week…

To bare-ass spanking Carney in Davos…following Carney’s statesman like speech…

Kicking Carney and Canada right, the fuck, out of his new Kewl Kids Club - the Board of Peace:

And just this very morning…threatening to Slap Down another 100% tariff on ALL Canadian Goods and Products - because of the only country that will deal with Canada - given Carney’s abysmal failure as a Prime Minister and only being able to strike a “Strategic Partnership” with the most corrupt country on the planet that likes to spy on other countries and steal their technology - China.

Check it:

NOT GOOD!

It’s as if Carney, seeing Trudeau as the Most Destructive Prime Minister in Canada, invited Canada to “Hold his Beer”…while doing something buffoonishly even more more destructive.

Trudeau’s “investments” into the Green Sham have all collapsed.

Steel, Aluminum, Pulp and Softwood industries are on their last breaths.

The Auto-Manufacturing Sector in Ontario has just been further decimated.

And the focus from Carney to - build more homes - that hasn’t seen him build a single home yet, is in a free fall.

Housing starts, new home sales and rentals have completely collapsed…

Prices have declined some 20-30%…meanwhile, there are some 1.15 Estimated Mortgages set to be renewed in Canada by Mid-2026.

Closing on New Properties was the first peg to be footswept in the market - because banks refused to cover Mortgages on Properties that were purchased for 30% more than their value by the time they were built.

As in…people who “invested” with a low down payment to lock in a $750,000 condo discovered - right as construction finished - that no bank was going to hand them a $750,000 mortgage for a unit now worth $500,000. With them not having that extra couple hundo thousand in savings - there were an estimated 30-50% of these suites that couldn’t be taken over where both developers and realtors had to try and sue their clients to force the closing.

Where…they began to learn the age old lesson - you cannot get blood from a stone.

I’m not going to touch on the Mortgage Fraud Schemes that led to this…but this too was definitely one of other pegs that was demolished in this scheme.

Entire developments closed because there were NO BUYERS…and it’s getting worse.

Moving right along…

Canada’s unemployment rate - part in due to collapsing industry and the balance to LMIA Scams - is already at an alarming rate where, despite having a Net Increase in jobs last month (+8,200), rose from 6.5% to 6.8%, Youth Unemployment hitting 14.7%.

We just survived another Christmas Season - market rates up on EVERYTHING and with the Majority of Canadians being forced to decide between feeding their families and heating their homes - probably weren’t hitting the malls as hard…retail collapsing in addition to the 7,000 restaurants that closed in 2025 plus the additional 4,000 that are forecasted to close by the end of 2026…Not forgetting that Canada is is now the Food Inflation Capital of the G7:

Where, the overbuilt housing market has already run out of customers and prices are starting to collapse on resales, new retails and rents…the ripple effect is now set to take an increasing unemployment rate, pack it full of dynamite and light the fuse:

And while this is only in the forecast in Ontario…

What do you suppose will ALSO happen in BC?

And then there’s Alberta - which has the HIGHEST purpose built rentals in Canada - Calgary leading the pack at 5%…Rental Vacancy in May of 2025 at 7.4%, the highest since the ‘Global Financial Crisis’ of 2008 - which was coincidentally ALSO brought on by a Bursting Housing Bubble.

Thing is…while the 2008 crisis did impact the global market, what we’re about to witness from 2026-27, is a self inflicted wound.

And Carney isn’t just adding kindling to the fire, he’s dousing it with Gasoline.

His Tax relief helps nobody because off of the backs of that come additional Climate Alarmism Taxes - also leading us to being the G7 leader in Food Inflation - impacting the small relief through higher groceries, heating and fuel.

His stimulus package is seeing us BUYING Cars from China instead of being able to offer the industry support.

Housing and Construction - with promises to ADD MORE houses to a Massive Surplus in Housing, will not be of any benefit.

Handing over decisions on Provincial Resources to the First Nations - giving them first right of refusal on a Pipeline, while respecting Quebec’s decision on nixing the Pipeline - despite them being the Heaviest Subsidized Province in Canada, while ALSO being the LEAST PRODUCTIVE in Economic Growth:

Not to mention the colossal damage that he’s done in trade relations with our largest Trade Partner - Trump and the United States…

Getting us kicked out of the Board of Peace - and additional trade partners…

Partnering with a country that cannot be trusted - China…

Which will lead to further collapse of the Canadian Economy…

While Increasing the Deficit through a budget that even the PBO calls unsustainable - which is even LARGER than the last one Trudeau was set to Unleash on Canada, which caused his Minister of Finance - Chrystia Freeland to Quit, forced a Prorogue on Parliament, a Liberal Leadership Race where Trudeau had to step down…

This isn’t a global shock or an unpredictable black swan.

It’s the inevitable result of political hubris, market distortion, and decisions made by people who never pay the price for their own failures.

Canada didn’t stumble into this crisis…the Elbowzos lined up and voted for it - dooming the rest of the country!

And if this is what the first few weeks look like, the next two years are going to be brutal.

