Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MacGuffin's avatar
MacGuffin
1h

But at least the recession will be Made In Canada!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
40m

The Liberal gov't has a solution for all of Canada's problems-more mRNA jabs.

https://parl-gc.primo.exlibrisgroup.com/discovery/delivery/01CALP_INST:01CALP/12165649990002616?lang=en

The Canadian government has just made an explosive admission by revealing that Covid mRNA “vaccines” triggered a devastating surge in deaths among the general public.

The alarming admission was made in a report from the federal government’s Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

In a parliamentary response, the PHAC’s report reveals that deaths surged dramatically after each dose of the mRNA injections.

The report notes that mortality rates skyrocketed in individuals who were “boosted” with a third and fourth Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

Citizens who received the so-called “boosters” suffered far higher mortality compared to the unvaccinated, the PHAC response reveals.

A parliamentary inquiry by Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall posed several questions to the PHAC.

The questions were regarding delays and inconsistencies in Statistics Canada’s reporting on excess mortality data.

The inquiry also requested statistical information on COVID-19 deaths by vaccination status from June 2022 to September 2022.

In response, PHAC informed MP Wagantall on September 16, 2024, that between June and August 2022, death rates surged among “boosted” citizens.

Deaths were dramatically higher in those who had received two, three, and four doses of Covid mRNA vaccines compared to the unvaccinated, the report revealed.

PHAC previously argued that as “vaccine” effectiveness waned, an increase in deaths among those who had received two doses (the primary series) was expected.

The agency insisted that it was expected, given that the majority of the population had been vaccinated with two doses.

However, only a small percentage of Canadians chose to receive a fourth dose.

In addition, the report notes that all-cause mortality rates surged, not “Covid deaths,” meaning the waning of the alleged protections from the “vaccines” would not impact the figures.

The fourth dose, or “booster” shot, was being offered during the time period of MP Wagantall’s request, making it impossible for PHAC to apply the same argument.

The data that PHAC provided in its response was for the period from June to September 2022.

Between June 13 and 27, 2022, the average weekly deaths were 23.3 among unvaccinated individuals, 73.3 among fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose, and 144 among fully vaccinated individuals with two or more additional doses.

From July 4 to 18, 2022, unvaccinated deaths averaged 13 per week, compared to 63 deaths among fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose and 20 deaths among those with two or more additional doses.

From July 25 to August 29, 2022, the average weekly deaths among unvaccinated individuals were 28.7, while deaths among fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose were 109.3.

Deaths among those with two or more additional doses averaged 46.3.

In examining the average over the two-and-a-half-month period, fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose (three doses) experienced the highest weekly death rate at 81.87.

This was followed by those with two or more additional doses (four or more doses) at 70.1.

The unvaccinated group had the lowest average, at 21.67, during the same period.

The findings come amid increasing warnings about surging deaths among those who received Covid “vaccines.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sheldon Yakiwchuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture