Coming out of the federal election, it didn’t matter who actually won, Canada was going to face a lot more hardships…what the Liberals unfolded over the last decade was the beginning of the end of the Canada we all knew.

Mass immigration that led to crippling our healthcare, increasing the cost of housing, and taking jobs away from Canadians.

Subsidizing convenience stores and movie theatres - to hire immigrants - no matter how you slice it, was a terrible idea. Even with just these simple jobs being erased from the opportunities of Canadians and their children - entry level starting positions - the economy couldn’t take the 30% kickback to employers, paid off the backs of Taxpayers, never mind the loss of income to others.

If that were the only place the budget were overextended…it’d still make for a horrific recovery…sadly it was not.

However…to make matters even worse…the Jobs Reports came out today.

And while this may initially not look so terrible, it’s even worse than could be expected.

You see, there’s always some number fudgery in these books. Spring and Summer jobs in construction used to reasonably boost confidence…where throughout the Christmas Season, additional padding by way of part-time positions in retail keeps this number afloat. Ebbs and Flow of the job market in Canada…

However, when we look at the fit hitting the shan today, what we should be able to realize is that jobs lost in manufacturing are gone forever!

And this number was 31,000 jobs lost - predominantly in Ontario.

Due to tariffs and the colossal failure of Mark Carney in his Trump Talks, where his only selling point with Left Leaning Legacy Media was he utterred the words “Canada is not for sale”, were drowned out by the voice of Trump in his delivery.

“We don’t want Canadian Aluminum or Steel, we have plenty of our own”, and “Soon it won’t make sense for Canada to even manufacture automobiles”.

It already doesn’t…but when a couple of months worth of tariffs just watched as 31k jobs were permanently erased, the $2 Billion Taxpayer Dollars thrown onto the scorching heap of dung that the Auto Manufacturing Sector in Canada, as Carney campaigned on, will do absolutely nothing.

Keep in mind the $40 Billion on EV Batteries where plants have closed their doors before ever being opened or hiring a single worker…

If $40 Billion can’t keep an industry afloat, what good will $2 Billion do to stimulate an industry?

Manufacturing, unfortunately, wasn’t the only industry to lose jobs.

Nope.

Wholesale and retail trade also lost an additional 27,000 jobs!

Even with summer construction and seasonal work flowing in…that’s a lot of jobs that are expected to be just this - Seasonal.

So, how you may ask, did we still manage to show a gain of jobs?

Make sure you’re sitting down for this.

37,000 jobs were created in Public Administration where the majority of these were for the Federal Election.

As in, as temporary as temporary could be.

This is a month worth of jobs, not enough to see EI paid off of them, that are already GONE!

Meaning…they never really existed to begin with.

Subtract these from the net gain and Canada actually LOST net 30,000 positions - that again, are never coming back!

The rubber hasn’t actually met the road yet, though.

As the pain of loss continues, over the next few months - those who aren’t flat ass broke by the high cost of living in Canada yet, are about to enter into this nightmare.

And with 35% of Canadas population already insolvent…

25% already experiencing food insecurity…

2 Million hitting the food banks, where they can barely keep up with demand…

Over the next couple of months, things are going to get increasingly worse.

The real-estate market in Ontario has already begun to collapse…this could enter into fire sale mode…people liquidating at whatever they can get, realizing that their future job prospects just dried up - given a total economic collapse.

Vehicles will be repossessed at an alarming rate…

And that leaves only one real “Canadian Industry”, left with growth.

CRIME!

Poverty drives Crime…massive poverty will drive MASSIVE CRIME WAVES.

Talks about Canada being in a recession have circled for the last few years and given our GDP flatlined for the last decade…now with a loss of our closest major customer on exports, industries shutting their doors, we’re going to actually realize what recession looks like.

And it’s terrifying to even think about!

This is very NOT GOOD, my friends.

Grab on to your lids, kids…we’re heading for the rhubarb!

