When the ‘Forever Canadian’ petition launched, it was framed as a grassroots movement. But looking at who’s lining up behind it, that claim doesn’t hold.

This isn’t a cultural moment - it’s an institutional one. When major organizations across the province mobilize in sync, and unions take on a leading role in promoting it, that’s not grassroots…that’s coordinated.

And for a question they keep insisting is irrelevant, they’re certainly showing up in full force to fight it.

What they are telling you that the signatures Albertans gathered on that petition frightened them enough to activate.

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Transcripts:

Today we’re going to talk about… a Tuesday evening in Edmonton. And what it tells us about everything that is coming.

It was still cold enough to see your breath when Alex parked the truck.

Late April. Edmonton. A public meeting - the Centurion Project launch. He had driven in from Leduc. Not a long drive, but a deliberate one. He had signed the Stay Free Alberta petition. One of the Albertans who answered that call - in numbers that Stay Free Alberta confirmed had already crossed the required threshold to trigger a referendum. The official handover to Elections Alberta still days away. He wanted to see what came next.

He found a seat near the back. Recognized a few faces. The kind of evening Albertans have held in church basements and community halls for a hundred years - people with questions about where things are headed, showing up to hear something honest.

He poured himself a coffee. And then they arrived.

Seven police cruisers in the parking lot. And one person from Elections Alberta… there to serve documents.

Not at an Elections Alberta office. Not through registered mail. Not in a courtroom. At a public meeting. On a Tuesday evening. While ordinary Albertans were still settling into their chairs.

They were there in connection with an investigation into the alleged distribution of the provincial List of Electors. And whatever the legal particulars turn out to be… Alex understood something in that moment that no press release was going to explain away.

You do not send seven police cars to a community meeting over paperwork.

You show up like that to send a message.

He had done everything right. Signed the petition the right way - through a citizen initiative process the provincial government created and codified into law. Watched the organizers gather signatures the legal way. Saw Albertans participate in a democratic process that the rules explicitly allowed.

He believed that if you follow the process faithfully… the process works for you.

What he got instead, on a Tuesday evening in Edmonton, was a lesson in what happens when institutions decide the answer matters more than the question.

Because those seven police cars did not arrive in isolation.

In the weeks and months before that evening, something had been assembling - quietly at first, then very loudly indeed.

The Alberta Federation of Labour spent ten thousand dollars funding the “Forever Canadian” counter-petition. The purpose - collect anti-separation signatures to offset the independence numbers. The United Nurses of Alberta put in thirty-four thousand. These are not small gestures from individuals. These are institutional decisions, made by union leadership, funded through mechanisms that members were told they could opt out of… but largely cannot.

And then there is the Alberta Teachers’ Association - which ran a one-point-one million dollar media campaign that drew accusations of third-party political advertising on behalf of the NDP. The ATA calls itself non-partisan. Time for Choice Alberta - a group of teachers and concerned citizens who have been watching the money and asking the questions - would like to see the evidence of that. The direction of the dollars they have tracked say something different.

Non-partisan. Sure.

But the union money runs deeper than a single petition.

A separate citizen initiative - the 2025 Alberta Funds Public Schools - filed its own contribution report with Elections Alberta. The Calgary and District Labour Council. The Confederation of Alberta Faculty Associations. UFCW Local four-o-one. The Amalgamated Transit Union Local five-eight-three. And United Nurses of Alberta - already in for thirty-four thousand on the Forever Canadian petition - sending another four thousand six hundred here.

This is not a grassroots movement. This is a coordinated institutional response, spread across multiple petition campaigns simultaneously, by organizations that will not put their name to it directly.

And then… one more name on that Funds Public Schools contribution report.

McGowan. Gilbert. Edmonton. Five hundred dollars. Personal.

Gil McGowan is the president of the Alberta Federation of Labour. He entered the NDP provincial leadership race. He left it because he could not raise the financial support he needed without drawing from AFL resources.

And yet there is his name. Gilbert McGowan. Five hundred dollars. Personally. On a public contribution report filed with Elections Alberta. Sitting right alongside the institutional names.

Naheed Nenshi launched a campaign called “For Alberta For Canada.” Every NDP member of the legislature signed a formal anti-separation pledge. Nenshi - who built his political career managing Calgary’s city hall - is now running province-wide on the proposition that Albertans who want to leave do not understand their own best interests.

And then the CBC published a poll. Twenty-six percent of Albertans support separation, they said. Sixty-four percent against. And the relief in that headline was almost audible.

But here is the question the CBC chose not to ask.

If the answer is that clear… if the sentiment is that settled… why is every major institution in this province in full battle mode?

There is a 125-year-old political party in Alberta. The Alberta Liberal Party has survived two world wars, the Great Depression, and decades of irrelevance. A century and a quarter of this province’s political history runs through that party’s name.

And now a political strategist - who has run campaigns for Nenshi, for Jyoti Gondek, for Alison Redford - is positioning himself to convert that party into a six-month fundraising vehicle to fight the referendum. Not to rebuild it. Not to give Albertans a new political voice. To collect donations and run advertising against a question that hasn’t even been officially put to voters yet.

Len Olson - a man who sat with the ALP executive and considered running for its leadership himself - put it plainly ahead of the party’s May second annual general meeting. This strategist doesn’t care about the party name. The legacy. The 125 years. He will use it… and walk away when the referendum is done. “That’s a tough pill,” Olson wrote.

A 125-year-old party. Stripped for parts. To fight a question Albertans have a legal right to ask.

A petition is not a business. It is not a political party. When Citizens commit to a citizen initiative petition for any cause… they should be committing to that cause. Not be committed through institutions and unions who fund them.

There is an Alberta in the memory of its people.

Where you could walk into a community hall on a Tuesday evening and speak freely about your province’s future. Where the democratic process - if you followed it faithfully - earned you the right to be heard. Where enough signatures on a lawful petition meant something more than a target to be dismantled.

That Alberta built the oil patch from scratch. Carried this country through lean years. Sent its sons to two world wars and asked for nothing more than to be treated fairly in return.

And for forty years… it waited.

Twenty billion dollars leaving this province every single year under equalization - sent to provinces that locked Alberta’s resources out of their ports, blocked pipelines, they cashed the cheques while calling Alberta’s oil dirty. Alberta has qualified for equalization only twice in forty years. Every other year it was carrying the country.

In 2021, sixty-one point seven percent of Albertans voted in a provincial referendum to remove equalization from the Constitution. The largest net contributor to Confederation - voting in the largest numbers - saying enough.

Ottawa noted the result… and has ignored this every single year since.

Every channel. Every vote. Every legitimate avenue for change inside Confederation. Tried. And answered the same way.

That Alberta believed the process worked. Gathered the signatures. Organized the meetings. Trusted the rules.

What arrived instead was the full weight of every institution with something to lose - mobilized, coordinated, well-funded… and present at Tuesday evening meetings with police.

Now here’s the big picture.

When Elections Alberta sends seven police cars to a community meeting to serve legal documents on citizens who signed a petition through the government’s own process… that is not routine enforcement. Routine enforcement happens at offices. Through registered mail. In courtrooms. You send seven police cars to send a message. And the message was received by every person in that room who drove in from Leduc, or Stoney Plain, or Saint Albert, or anywhere else in this province because they believed in the process.

When the CBC tells you that only twenty-six percent of Albertans want separation… ask yourself why a number that low requires tens of thousands of union dollars to fight. Ask yourself why Naheed Nenshi needs a province-wide campaign to defeat a fringe sentiment. Ask yourself why a political strategist needs to gut a 125-year-old party to run ads against a question that supposedly has no support.

You do not mobilize like this against something that is already losing.

Here is what every institution in this province is telling you… by everything they are doing.

They are telling you the question matters. They are telling you the answer - the real answer, not the polled answer - is not what they are claiming. They are telling you that the signatures Albertans gathered on that petition frightened them enough to activate Elections Alberta, the AFL, the ATA, the United Nurses, the NDP, the CBC, the Alberta Liberal Party… and whatever comes next.

They keep telling you the question doesn’t matter.

People this frightened of a question only do that… when they already know the answer.

October nineteenth. Albertans will be provided the opportunity to deliver their own message. One vote per person.

And now you see the Big Picture…