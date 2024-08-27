I’ve seen reports, heard the anecdotal incidents and witnessed first hand the impacts of Safe Injection Sites.

Crime filled neighborhoods…

People selling drugs on the streets…

Cars being broken into so addicts can steal their way into their next fix…

Parks, playgrounds and walkways used as toilets and dumpster sites for drug paraphernalia…

And it’s all pretty gross.

These started in Calgary under Nenshi around 2018, Edmonton, if I recall was around the same time if not a little earlier and after we’d seen impacts of these in reports from the US. None of it looked good.

And when Nenshi launched these in Calgary, they quickly became a large issue and the budget ballooned greatly in surplus of what he’d originally anticipated.

Things in the province and across Canada with addiction and overdose have exploded in recent years, partially due to this…but in addition to this is the now “safe supply”, and legalization of carry in BC, where in other provinces police services turning a blind eye to small quantities of drugs and open use.

Somehow…“The Experts”, stated in Teddy-bear Terms that these are “Harm Reduction” and push for more “Safe Supply”, because without this “Toxic” drugs will continue to kill people…convincing left leaners into turning all major cities into Gothamesque Hellholes!

Under Saving Lives, the only metrics they seem to be using are the number of Naloxone Kits that get used in reviving people from Overdose…

In early days, they’d talked about saving 800 lives with the use of these…but never stated if it was the same 80 people who’d needed these 10x each throughout the course of time trial…and when we see an explosion of actual mortalities, they still seemingly preach about how many lives they’ve saved…instead of how many deaths these programs have caused.

Despite these programs being an complete failure, driving more people into addiction through safe supply…the goal posts have shifted but the goal remains the same: More Gotham!

Take Guy Felicella as an example:

Boo-Hoo.

You hate drug addicts…but think of the money we’re saving by providing free drugs and paraphernalia to addicts.

Guy is a “Harm Reduction and Recovery Expert”, in BC:

And then Meet a Team of Front-line Workers from Safe consumption sites in Ontario:

Where, in Toronto they’ve decided to remove “Safe Injection” sites away from Schools, they claim…”These cuts will Kill”!

You see…these people don’t care how many children have to be exposed to syringes that may contain lethal amounts of illicit narcotics being left in playgrounds. They don’t care that your children have to be exposed to zombified addicts passed out at bus stops and park benches along their routes to schools.

They don’t even care that with the current state of the economy that your children or grandchildren will be paying off the costs of these programs, as adults, where they are forced to witness this as children.

They want the Majority of the Population to be divided over saving the lives of the few, while watching their quality of life swirl the drain, in a situation where they’ve been throwing gas on this fire and are now forced to respond.

It’s disgusting.

Now check this out:

At a HOSPITAL in Nanaimo…through a FREE Vending Machine, you can get all the gear you want to use drugs and video instructions to make sure you are using them correctly.

If you didn’t just see this, would you have believed that this was a thing?

These sorts of Vending Machines?

At Hospitals?

Where you most likely can’t buy Deep Fried French Fries - because they’re unhealthy…

Where you can’t get a plastic straw for a fountain soda at a fast-food restaurant because of the Harm they Cause to the Environment…[rolls eyes]…

What I want you to take away from this is that it’s OKAY for you to be upset by this and to not be talked down to by bleeding hearts that care more for the problem they’ve helped create than the life of you and your family.

You can still be compassionate towards the situation but still DEMAND that we see actual efforts to save lives instead of throwing more gas onto the fire.

Don’t be belittled and shamed by their Teddy Bear Terms that have created this nightmare…because, this is all pretty disgusting and they still want more!

Leave a comment