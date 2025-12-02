Because of a previous post on PSYOPS being used through brain entrainment and audio-trickery, I was asked to analyze radio and commercial content and figured, sure...why not?



And while I can’t play the actual spot nor radio station or name names (lawsuits are real), what I found in the audio layer alone is wild.



This has seemingly weaponized sound design.

Using only the raw waveform (no lyrics, no script), I detected:

- A 2.94 Hz Binaural Beat being created to lower the listeners into a Delta State (frequencies below what is used in clinical hypnosis);

- Embedded isochronic pulses timed to breathing patterns;

- Micro-subliminal volume swells that trigger dopamine before the offer is even mentioned;

- Layered 40–60 Hz gamma bursts right as the call-to-action hits (literally making your brain light up like you just won something).



In my opinion - the goal isn’t to make the ad “catchy”...



It’s intentionally meant to drop your critical thinking for 15–30 seconds, flood you with synthetic trust and excitement and make you feel an almost physical urge to call/buy/show up…while thinking it was your idea.



This is neuromarketing on steroids.



It’s the advertising equivalent of GHB for your prefrontal cortex.



Thousands of people are hearing this multiple times a day and have no clue their nervous system is being remote-controlled to comply.



If you’ve heard a radio spot lately that gave you an inexplicable “I NEED to check this out”...this may help you understand ‘Why’.



While this is fascinating - it’s also completely terrifying!

The more I dive into this…the less I want to actually believe.

