I want to state very clearly here that nobody, in their place of worship, no matter the religion - should be or feel threatened…

However…seeing what is happening in Canada right now is a Direct result of a 2 Tiered Justice System and dereliction of duties by the Federal Government and their police services.

Came across this, this morning…in relation to what had happened at a Mosque in Scarborough, Ontario:

And it’s disgusting…

Fortunately…this was dealt with, within a couple of short hours by the Toronto Police:

And, this is a good thing…

Again, and with another however…this cannot be reconciled with the following video of RCMP vehicles being attacked in the streets, by what we absolutely an unequivocally know as, at very least, people who support Terrorism…

This failure in even application of the law has led up to this point…

And this situation will continue to escalate.

There is no rhyme nor reason for the RCMP to STAND DOWN, when they are under direct threat.

This is from our Nations Capital…Ottawa.

Where Canadians, who waved Canadian Flags and sung O Canada, were arrested, threatened and had their bank accounts seized…by the same Jackboots that turn-tailed and scurried away.

Who gave the command for these RCMP to back down?

And more importantly, WHY?

We will see a lot more of this because there can be no reconciliation of a 2 tiered justice system that is unfavorable to the majority of Canadians.

