It’s without a doubt that Canada is, in fact, in a recession.

Given measures that are already taken, at least one of the 5 major banks in Canada is in trouble…

Where Mortgage Delinquency is skyrocketing throughout the country, credit card debt at max and affordable living are a thing of the past.

Add more taxes to everything we purchase that has been manufactured, transported and stored with the Carbon Sham Tax…and things are getting worse.

But what we are all coming to realize…the $1 Billion per month on Debt Servicing, where debt is growing out of control, we’re spending some insane amounts of cash on insanity!

One of the major stories, sweeping the nation, is the E-Coli outbreaks on the beaches in Ontario…because, while we’d seen seafood items being pulled off of shelves with higher than safe limits of E-Coli in British Columbia…seeing these on the beaches is a lot concerning.

It’s summer, man!

Hot weather…holidays for the kiddies…what better way to spend a little quality fam-time, feel like you’re actually getting away from it all in a manner you can afford…than to Hit the Beach, right?

Well…what we are finding out is that, along with collapsing healthcare, creating a housing and affordable rental crisis, overpopulating schools - the Diversity is Our Strength narrative, behind massive and unsustainable immigration, may ALSO be the cause of these E-Coli outbreaks on said beaches.

How’s that all work out?

Seemingly…some of this imported diversity hasn’t been effectively informed that defecating on beaches is unsafe and unsanitary.

That’s right…some of our newly landed immigrants have taken to dropping a deuce, right in the sand.

No…I’m Serious!

Because…for some reason, there are parts of the planet that haven’t really come to understand that this is a terrible idea, on their own.

BUT!!!

Thanks to the Liberal Government, we are helping to spread this message…at some fairly large cost to Canadian Taxpayers - who already cannot afford groceries, by way of sponsoring programs to…

Get people to not take a shit on the beach!

To the Tune of $20 Million Clams!

You honestly couldn’t make up something more insane than this…I’d even dare you to try.

There is some small portion of Liberalese inside of even the most fiscally responsible conservative…we all have some giving or compassionate nature. A lot of us would prefer to choose our own charitable recipients instead of being bilked for over half of our earnings on income taxes, EI, CPP, GST, Fuel Taxes…to be sent away to other countries for their abortions, gender equality programs and safe defecation practices.

But the one thing that seems most clear here…

If we are going to continue to import the 3rd world into Canada, which we should not be doing…we should be reserving the funds that we offload into these countries in paying for these lessons at home, right?

