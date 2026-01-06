There’s a lot to unpack here, folks…get comfortable.

Ya know what’s fun?

Being told not to flush your toilet when you pee.

Being told to keep your showers under 3 minutes.

Being told to ration water like we’re living in a third-world country.

Except...we’re not a third-world country.

And there is no actual shortage of water.

It’s all in the delivery.

If you’re not already aware or are reading this from outside of Calgary…to ring in the New Year, the Bearspaw South Feeder Main catastrophically failed, for the SECOND time in less than two years. The same pipe. The same aging infrastructure. The same problem that nobody wanted to properly address.

Now Mayor Jeromy Farkas is calling it what it is…a “ticking time bomb” under the city’s streets, and residents can expect regular water restrictions over the months, possibly years, to come.

Throughout this…Calgarians will be asked to:

Reduce toilet flushing (only flush when “needed”);

Keep showers to 3 minutes or less;

Only run washing machines and dishwashers when full;

No outdoor ice rinks;

Maybe another summer of no outdoor plants nor watering of grass, no kiddie pools or sprinklers;

Pray the feeder main doesn’t fail again!

Here’s the thing though...

While Calgarians are being told to ration water because the pipes are literally falling apart, City Hall is still pushing taxpayer funds into more additional housing, that will continue to strain the failing infrastructure.

And the reality that nobody at City Hall wants to acknowledge…

Calgary’s vacancy rate increased to 7.4% in May of 2025, driven by a large influx of purpose-built rental completions.

And…right now, Calgary now has the HIGHEST purpose-built rental vacancy rate across the country.

Plus…there are still 40,000-50,000 new builds in the pipeline, with almost half being rentals.

But wait, it gets better.

Just last week, home sales in Calgary fell 14.2% in December compared with a year earlier, with the city’s residential benchmark price down 4.7% year-over-year to $554,700.

For the full year 2025, home sales decreased 15.7% overall compared with 2024, as the annual average benchmark price moved 2.4% lower.

Translation…There’s already a glut of homes on the market.

Supply is outpacing demand.

Prices are falling.

And yet the City of Calgary is STILL pushing taxpayer funds to build more “affordable housing.”

Here’s the most fucked up part of all this…

The city’s solution to the “affordable housing crisis” is to build so much housing that existing homeowners, the people who actually pay the property taxes that fund all of this, are getting priced out of their own homes as values decline.

Meanwhile, with vacancy rates currently higher than any point over the last decade, renters have more negotiating power, while landlords are adjusting to a market that is no longer as tight as it was just a few years ago.

The market is correcting itself.

Supply and demand are finding balance.

And the city’s response is to keep building!

Keep spending!

Keep taxing!

Now…

I’ve brought this up before, when the last City of Calgary Infrastructure Review dropped,

The independent report on city operations, softly scolded the city:

“Furthermore, our interviews revealed opportunities to bridge gaps in customer levels of service and meeting customer expectations, with an emphasis on technical levels of service rather than customer-focused metrics.”

Meaning, the city is basing major spending decisions on how people FEEL rather than on actual technical data and metrics.

And who’s most likely to respond to these surveys?

People who read legacy media and now feel victimized by the rest of society…not the young families and seniors who are getting crushed by affordability.

Depending on which reports you find and read, somewhere between 70%-90% of Calgarians believe there’s no affordable housing available.

While the reality is that vacancy rates hit 7.4% in 2025 - higher than when the combination of Nenshi, Notley and Trudeau waged war on the Oil and Gas industry, gutting downtown and driving away investment and jobs…to the point that the NDP told Albertans to go find work in another province.

But feels over reals, right?

What if we…dare I suggest, ran the city like it should be and not just around fairytale dust and fears?

That’d be something, hey?

In 2025, Elon Musk began working with the Trump admin to shave a few bucks off the bottom line and getting past the corrupt spending by USAID, managed to find some cuts for efficiency…so, for Shitz n Gigglez, I did the same thing.

Analyzing spending and bloated bureaucracy…perhaps even contracting out some additional positions instead of an additional 20-40% that taxpayers pay for City Pensions…this is what things looked like from a view this from 20,000 feet…really, just a cursory analysis of where Calgary could release a little pressure from the boot that is on the necks of taxpayers.

The review of Calgary’s 2026 budget and a breakdown of positions, identifies approximately $236-475 million in potential annual savings through:

Personnel Reductions (965 FTEs): $116-145M

Eliminating redundant positions in non-core services;

Cutting advisory roles that produce reports nobody reads;

Streamlining bloated management layers.

Housing Programs: $50-100M

We already have a housing glut. Stop subsidizing developers.

Let the market correct itself.

Outsourcing Core Services: $50-200M:

Waste & Recycling: $217M budget could see 20-40% savings through privatization;

IT Support: $155M budget with potential efficiencies;

Facilities Management: $102M;

Fleet Maintenance: $150M;

Parks Operations: $144M.

Benchmarks from other cities prove this works:

Philadelphia saved $275 million by outsourcing 49 services;

Chicago generated $3 billion from asset leases and privatizing over 40 services;

Municipalities often achieve 20-40% savings through waste collection privatization.

Other Cuts: $20-30M

Climate initiatives that don’t actually address climate;

Grants to organizations with no measurable outcomes;

Software licensing bloat;

Capital project deferrals on low-priority items.

Total Potential Savings: $236-475 million annually

That’s 4.5-9.2% of Calgary’s ~$5.2 billion operating budget.

What this would means for your property taxes…

The approved 2026 budget includes a 1.6% property tax increase on existing properties.

These efficiency savings could enable a property tax CUT of 9.4-19%, fully offsetting the increase and providing a net reduction of $318-641 per year for the average homeowner (based on an average bill of $3,375).

The Bottom Line…

We’re being asked to ration water because decades of city councils chose to spend money on:

Feel-good programs that check boxes;

Housing subsidies in a market that’s already oversupplied;

Bloated bureaucracy with no accountability;

“Customer surveys” instead of technical data…

Instead of:

Maintaining critical infrastructure;

Replacing aging water mains before they catastrophically fail;

Investing in the unsexy but essential systems that keep a city functioning.

Calgary isn’t a third-world country so we shouldn’t be rationing water, like it is.

We shouldn’t be told not to flush our toilets.

We shouldn’t be taking 3-minute showers while City Hall wastes hundreds of millions on programs that sound nice but accomplish nothing.

While Mayor Farkas and our New Council inherited a mess...they’ve also got an opportunity to fix it.

Cut the fat.

Fix the pipes.

Let Calgarians flush their goddamn toilets!

