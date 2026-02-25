Hunker down. This one matters.

And no, I’m not always as clever as my salt and pepper analogy, but with this dive I don’t think I have to be. While it is one neat little package, it only makes sense once you understand it, because on the surface it can look like a jumbled mess.

And I’m starting off with that number.

61.7%.

That’s the percentage of Albertans who voted yes in the 2021 referendum to remove the principle of equalization from the Constitution.

Not a squeaker or a protest vote. Nearly two-thirds of the province showed up and formally rejected the financial arrangement at the heart of Confederation.

And Ottawa’s response?

Crickets. You wouldn’t even know we had the conversation or the referendum.

Sit with that for a moment.

Because Questions 6 through 9 don’t come out of nowhere. They flow directly from that moment.

When you run a legitimate democratic process and the result gets ignored, you learn something important about the system you’re operating inside.

The system is functioning as designed, just not in the way you’d think it should.

This is the part national commentary rarely says out loud.

Alberta’s difficulty influencing federal outcomes isn’t an accident it’s structural.

Ontario and Quebec hold the population weight. That weight translates into seats, appointments, influence, and agenda-setting power. Federal institutions, the Senate, the courts, program funding structures, all reflect that gravity.

Alberta has tried pushing back within the rules. The fight against the National Energy Program, the Reform movement, the Firewall letter, Senate elections that Trudeau ignored, and the 2021 equalization referendum that Liberals and Conservatives ignored. The rules keep producing the same outcome.

Which brings us to Questions 6 through 9.

They’re structural countermeasures.

Question 6: Abolishing the Senate.

The Senate was meant to be sober second thought.

In practice it is an unelected body appointed by whichever party holds power in Ottawa, serving until age 75, insulated from voter accountability. Alberta cannot vote out a senator, cannot meaningfully influence appointments, yet those senators vote on legislation that directly affects every Albertan.

Alberta doesn’t have Liberal senators because Alberta votes Liberal. Alberta has Liberal senators because Trudeau appointed our last senators despite our actual senator election.

And while abolishing the Senate won’t fix Confederation overnight, by removing an unelected, unaccountable layer that consistently reflects Central Canadian political priorities rather than the democratic choices of western Canadians is a rational place to start.

Question 7: Provincial Appointment of Superior Court Judges.

Judicial independence matters. But so does judicial legitimacy, and the gap between the two is growing in ways that are impossible to ignore.

Superior court judges are federally appointed. Over decades, those appointments reflect the ideological lens of the governments making them. Albertans are watching sentencing disparities, Charter interpretations, and rulings that feel disconnected from the values of the communities they’re supposed to serve. The pattern of non-citizens and recent arrivals receiving sentencing considerations that Canadian-born citizens would never see for the same offence isn’t a perception problem. The decisions are documented and the public reaction to them crosses every demographic and political line, where evidence of this is visible in legacy media almost everyday - even if you’re not looking for it.

You do not get to dismiss that reaction as racism. You get to call it a legitimate response to courts that have been shaped by appointments from governments Albertans never voted for, producing outcomes Albertans have no democratic mechanism to challenge.

Allowing provinces to appoint their own superior court judges doesn’t eliminate judicial independence. It distributes the appointments process so that the courts serving Alberta actually reflect the values of the province being served.

Question 8: Opting Out of Federal Programs Without Losing Funding.

This one is foundational and most people outside of municipal politics don’t fully understand what’s been happening here.

Alberta pays federal taxes. Those taxes fund federal programs. When Ottawa attaches policy conditions Alberta disagrees with, refusing the program means forfeiting Alberta’s own money. That’s not partnership and this has been used as a lever to usher in ideology instead of infrastructure.

The recent housing example is the one that makes people’s blood boil once they actually understand it. The federal Housing Accelerator Fund offered municipalities money, money that came substantially from Alberta taxpayers, on the condition that they accept blanket rezoning and densification requirements that overrode local planning decisions. Municipalities that had democratically set their own zoning priorities were told to accept Liberal planning ideology or forfeit the funding. Sean Fraser, former Minister of Housing under Trudeau, used Alberta’s own money as a leash to impose policy outcomes Alberta’s democratic processes had never chosen. It has since become the most contentious civic issue Edmontonians and Calgarians have faced, and that’s saying something given the bike lane wars.

And while Ottawa was using funding as a control mechanism, Steven Guilbeault was ignoring desperately needed maintenance in Jasper, a national park under federal jurisdiction, that consequently burned to the ground. Families and business owners lost everything. A young firefighter from Calgary lost his life. The damage came in at $1.23 billion. The carbon tax kept climbing. The connection between federal funding priorities and federal negligence isn’t subtle.

Quebec has negotiated opt-outs with compensation for decades and the principle is straightforward, if Alberta declines a federal program in an area of shared jurisdiction, Alberta keeps its proportional funding and designs its own version. That’s federalism, not defiance.

Question 9: Provincial Laws Taking Priority in Shared Jurisdiction.

When federal and provincial authority overlap, conflict follows. The federal gun buyback program is the clearest recent example of what that conflict actually looks like on the ground.

Provincial governments and police forces across Canada, including Alberta, either refused to enforce or formally rejected participation in the federal confiscation of legally owned firearms from law-abiding, certified gun owners. The reasoning was both practical and principled. Practically, enforcement resources were being directed at people who had never committed a crime rather than at the criminal networks actually driving gun violence. Principally, the legislation treated rural Albertans who depend on firearms for work, wildlife management, and safety in remote areas as the problem, while the criminals those same firearms are sometimes needed as protection against continued to operate outside every law on the books regardless.

The result was a legal grey zone where the policy existed on paper while being largely unenforceable on the ground. Provincial priority in areas of shared jurisdiction cleans up that grey zone. The government closest to and most accountable to the people affected gets the final word.

That is coherent jurisdiction.

But what do these questions really do?

Look at them together.

The Senate question addresses unelected oversight that doesn’t represent western Canadian voters. The judicial appointments question addresses centralized influence in courts shaped by governments Alberta never elected. The opt-out question addresses funding used as a lever to impose policy Alberta never agreed to. The paramountcy question addresses legislation overriding the democratic choices of Alberta’s own government and law enforcement.

Every single one of them is a response to the same structural reality that Albertans keep finding themselves governed by institutions shaped by electoral outcomes they did not vote for and when they use the democratic tools available to push back, those tools produce no change.

61.7% said the equalization formula was wrong. Ottawa said nothing. Not disagreement, not negotiation, nothing.

And now we come to the inevitable 10th question.

If you’ve been reading this series from the beginning, you already know where this ends up.

Questions 1 through 5 dealt with immigration, services, and system integrity, the pressures people feel every day in classrooms, emergency rooms, rental markets, and job sites.

Questions 6 through 9 move deeper. They ask whether Alberta can meaningfully participate in shaping its own future inside Confederation as currently structured, or whether every available mechanism has already been tried and found to produce the same result.

You don’t start with the biggest question. You build toward it. One unanswered grievance at a time, one ignored referendum at a time, until the weight of documented evidence makes the final question feel less like a leap and more like the only logical conclusion.

By the time Question 10 appears on a ballot, it won’t arrive in a vacuum. It will arrive with years of receipts behind it.

The receipts are already there and questions 6-9 are the response.

