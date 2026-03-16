I just published a piece on Canada’s new Speech Police - the activists the federal government has deputized to decide what “harmful” speech looks like online. If you missed it, it’s here:

But the story doesn’t stop there. Ottawa isn’t just coming after what you say anymore.

It’s coming after who’s allowed to speak at all.

They don’t want to win the argument. They want to end it.

Here’s how they’re doing it. Three steps. Running at the same time.

Step One: Deputize the Speech Police

On one side, you’ve got a federal “online safety” panel stacked with left-leaning activists who already branded “Canada First” as hate speech when truckers used it during the Freedom Convoy. These are the people who look at parent questions at school board meetings and call it extremism. Who look at conservative criticism of mass immigration and file it as “far-right disinformation.”

They aren’t neutral. They’re activists with government badges.

Bill C-9 and its cousins in the “online harms” and “anti-hate” space are being built on their definitions. Once those definitions are law, anything they label hate can be throttled, demonetized, deplatformed or prosecuted. And they’ve already shown you where the tripwires are: convoy slogans, immigration skepticism, parental rights, criticism of DEI and gender ideology.

Part one: redefine dissent as danger. Part two: give the Speech Police the power to act on it.

Step Two: Buy the Media and Starve the Rest

Controlling the narrative is a lot easier when you own the megaphones.

We’ve already blown over a billion and a half taxpayer dollars propping up legacy media - CBC, CTV and the usual suspects - to make sure Liberal-friendly narratives have a steady heartbeat. CBC in particular is an abject failure on the merits: near-zero organic engagement, no meaningful subscriber base and no path to survival without your tax dollars. Any normal business would be left to die.

Alt-media - Rebel, Juno, Western Standard, Epoch Times and others - built audiences the hard way. No subsidies, no guaranteed access, just reporting on what the government and its media partners don’t want to touch. So Ottawa’s response isn’t to compete on quality or trust.

It’s to choke off their oxygen.

Step Three: “Qualified Journalism” or You Don’t Exist

The tool they’re using is called the Qualified Canadian Journalism Organization designation - the QCJO. Originally created as a bookkeeping label under the Income Tax Act to sort out tax credits. Now it’s a gatekeeping weapon.

Global Affairs Canada is already moving to use QCJO status to determine who gets answers and who gets ignored. Fit the government’s idea of “professional” and “credible” - which usually means subsidized - and your calls get returned. Run Rebel News, Juno, Western Standard or any independent that doesn’t take government money? Legally ghosted. Emails unanswered. Questions ignored. Access denied.

You still technically “have” freedom of the press. You’re just treated as if you aren’t press.

Section 2(b) of the Charter protects freedom of expression, including freedom of the press. The spirit is simple - government doesn’t get to decide which media counts. By outsourcing legitimacy to a tax designation and weaponizing that designation to control access, Ottawa is creating state-approved journalism...and everyone else.

And, of course, this is being done under the guise of safety and security:

Where they can simply pull your accreditation if you’d managed to somehow slip past the other safeguards they’d put in place.

If you think this is dramatic, rewind to 2020.

Legacy media - the same outlets now being propped up and privileged - had a captured audience and a blank cheque. Here’s what they did with it:

Ran 24/7 fear campaigns that convinced people to wear masks alone in their cars

Platformed “experts” who seriously argued the unvaccinated should be triaged differently in hospitals or denied care entirely;

Not having any symptoms of COVID was the largest symptom;

Pushed polls that only reached media-consuming Canadians and then used those results to pressure government toward vaccine passports, travel bans and job terminations for the unvaccinated;

Sold a vaccine on a “stop transmission” promise it never delivered - and buried the correction…

That was a demonstration of the power you get when you are the only voice most people ever hear - and when dissent is pushed to the margins or smeared as dangerous.

Now take that same dynamic and hard-code it into policy.

The Endgame

When Global Affairs can treat non-subsidized journalists as non-entities...when a QCJO stamp becomes the passport to basic access...when the Speech Police define “Canada First” as hate and Bill C-9 gives them teeth...

You don’t just live in a country where dissent is discouraged. You live in a country where dissent never reaches critical mass. Because the people who’d show it to you can’t get in the room. The platforms where you’d see it quietly bury it. And the legal framework can tag the loudest voices as hate organizations.

This isn’t about stopping violence. It’s about making sure you never again have the kind of alternative information ecosystem that broke through during the Convoy, during the lockdown protests, during the early coverage of the jobs collapse and the immigration fiasco.

They saw what happens when ordinary people get access to unfiltered facts and perspectives.

They won’t make that mistake twice.

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