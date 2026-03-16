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Tech Buzzard's avatar
Tech Buzzard
17h

"Think of the press as a great keyboard on which the government can play." ~ Joseph Goebbels

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R.'s avatar
R.
14h

Thanks for the excellent post. The left are great at framing issues in a way that sounds so good and if you disagree you look like a mean racist bigot. But their language hides a dark side that is often challenging to expose because it's often not easy to do in a quick sound bite.

You did a great job breaking down why a hate speech bill is flawed and can be used to focus hate on individuals simply having a different viewpoint.

Things like diversity, equity, inclusion, transgender medical care, standing against hate, fighting climate change... All sound so positive but the words encompass much more than what we have long understood them to mean. They now often mean something else, something darker. Quite brilliant really because the moment you have a problem with any of these things you get labeled and put in a box.

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