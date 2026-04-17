They Called it Conspiracy Theory...
We know how this all plays out, right?
There are a lot of conversations happening in Canada. One of these took a confession to put on full display what a lot of us are already seeing.
Full write up to follow.
Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!
https://youtu.be/gC3BcIBi4a4?si=B2u4uVGfkqryYjUG
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I am ashamed and outraged that the Canadian Liberal government that our taxes fund, those controlling my daily life, are sinister, crooked, and run by pedophiles and creeps. #NowWhat?