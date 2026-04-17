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JO's avatar
JO
8h

https://youtu.be/gC3BcIBi4a4?si=B2u4uVGfkqryYjUG

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Trevor Marr's avatar
Trevor Marr
4h

I am ashamed and outraged that the Canadian Liberal government that our taxes fund, those controlling my daily life, are sinister, crooked, and run by pedophiles and creeps. #NowWhat?

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