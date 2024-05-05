Just because you are paranoid, doesn’t mean that somebody isn’t out to get you…

This has been some sort of weekend, my friends.

And not a lot of it really good or relaxing, as was intended for a Cinco De Mayo gathering with the kids and grandkids, yesterday.

Yes, today is in fact the 5th, but we always require a day of recovery and cleanup from these things, so tend to focus on Friday or Saturday gatherings.

With the onset of a mass account hacking, that seemingly started Friday - for when we’d notice some accounts were infiltrated, stretched into a marathon of resets and trying to get accounts back - ended for me at about 4am, Saturday Morning…and then the more accounts continued to be compromised throughout Saturday and even when I woke up this morning at right up to current, I’ve got alerts on 3 more accounts being compromised.

My phone on the charger has been well used in trying to get and keep accounts, alerts coming from my watch…and every time I hear a chime, I wonder what was taken over from us now.

I’ve tried to lay out the events to see if I could narrow this down, to hopefully remedy any of these infiltrations, but with so many factors that have come into play, I’m not able to find the common source.

Even my security Cameras were Hacked!

We have multiple devices, multiples of accounts, across multiples of platforms…we’ve had alerts on accounts that have been taken over - some not able to be recovered, that have never been logged into off of the same browsers that we currently use, some that haven’t been touched in almost a decade…since then, all of our electronic devices have cycled at least once…new accounts followed with new devices and old, forgotten or left dormant.

Some of you have suggested that this is a direct targeted attack…and of this, I cannot rule it out…but also have no idea as to how to evade further attacks and have quite honestly come to wits end.

It’s like waiting for another shoe to drop…and every time I hear the chime - Ding - from my watch, I get that prickly feeling in my armpits, start to sweat a little and then rush over to see.

When did this all really begin…has been the biggest question.

You see, Mid-April, when myself and a few Substackers and Twitter/X friends got together, a couple of people who didn’t fit the clientele of the establishment were present. Clad in suits, with more than obvious communication devices - that were not the norm, were perhaps surveilling our party…made a few of the others quite concerned.

Me?

I barely noticed them, but after having conversed with a few in the days following, got to think that these 2 individuals may have in fact been at ‘The Garage’ that night to either send a warning, as they were not being covert or perhaps to actually surveil in the least covert manner…I don’t know.

Having forwarded this to gain a security consultation on - can’t discuss all of the particulars - was advised that there is a good likelihood that somebody at the party was in fact being surveilled, to now assume that I might be as well - if not originally intended and that there isn’t a damned thing I can do about it.

And to be honest, it wasn’t until my Twitter/X account was hacked that I’d even really thought about this and took others mentioning it for me to even make the connection. It just doesn’t seem real…this is the type of shit you see in movies.

This also coincided with an interview that myself and

did with David Drover…of which, other conversation texting, phone calls and zoom meetings, revealed additional information, that David is Not able to disclose on open calls.

And then the morning my Twitter/X account was hacked…I found a tiny device, outside of my home. Just a tiny little electronic board that had a few watch sized batteries connected and a spring which may have served as an antenna…

After a couple of weeks and several attempts, I’d finally regained access to my Twitter/X feed, but this did take creating 2 additional profiles and launching some 20+ investigations to do…

Everything seemed to be back to normal…until…

As Shaw has been taken over by Rogers, we were instructed to call in to replace our cable boxes and at the same time, I’d updated by modem for greater speeds…got all of the equipment in and installed by Tuesday of last week.

Wednesday, as I was sitting at my computer, working on a substack, my primary gmail account was compromised, from what I believe, through my Google Drive…as was my only active Facebook account. I was able to recover these quickly and before anything else seemed to be going on.

And again…I’d never really put a lot of thought into this…It just didn’t seem to be a big deal…

Friday, is when the true shitstorm started.

With the breach on Amazon, funds drained from an account, my wife spent time in initiating 2 investigations - one by the bank, the other by Amazon, to see if we can recoup funds…8-10 day process, but we’ll get by.

Friday night…alarm bells and chimes were ringing across my networks and platforms and all I could do was try to feverishly catch up, keep up and recover what I could. In the tracking…it seemed that my accounts were being attacked by somebody with a VPN as account breach attempts were shown in multiples of locations, from across the globe:

Notice the Automatic Sync in Germany?

All of the different locations this was tried from?

This service provider doesn’t view this, necessarily, as a threat and took no steps in trying to suspend login attempts or locations.

Unreal!

While I was sorting through recovery on some of my old Hotmail Accounts…I’d needed to use 3 browsers for recovery confirmation passcodes…one of which I was using my iPhone for.

When…apple alerted me, by a message on my phone, that somebody in California was attempting to login to my Apple Account…

This freaked me out because I’d come to realize that as I am trying to clean stuff up, somebody is still working in the background to gain access to more of my information.

And then the wife came into my office and showed me an alert on her phone, that somebody was trying to access her account from another location…

Multiple sweeps…security scans and through email notification across the active and inactive email accounts I was able to get into - as well as the wife reporting on her devices and accounts…

I’d lost access to my Spotify - email address and password changed;

3 Hotmail Accounts;

3 Microsoft Accounts;

My wife’s Spotify;

Door Dash;

Not forgetting about Amazon and Twitter/X. These were only what we could find.

Here’s the thing…we don’t share a computer or common device. While we share her Amazon Prime, I have no idea of her login information for her accounts that have been compromised, she’s never used my computer to login to them.

Another home PC - also compromised accounts…

Meaning, this was a network wide hack, not just a single device.

The next couple of pieces…are what have me a lot more freaked out.

Thinking that my browser or my PC were targeted, I’d done a lot of the recovery efforts on my laptop. I don’t use it much, in fact…prior to Friday, never even turned it on since the end of January.

Was able to get some accounts recovered before I was too tired to think…closed it - assuming that it would go to sleep and not be on the network…my PC, turned off.

In the morning when I was set to resume and confirm changes made…my laptop had been compromised.

The browser default was set to another browser and the one that I was working on, is currently LOCKED and I can’t gain access nor get it to just open up as a browser - security command on the page, that I have no intention on following.

Do you see what I’m saying here?

Despite it being in hibernation…somebody had gained access to it, changed settings and compromised and crashed the primary browser. If I didn’t see it with my own eyes, I’d have thought that anybody that even told me a statement like this, was crazy!

Moving Along…

Saturday morning, after realizing that still more accounts were being impacted, I’d gone out to pick up a backup drive for my files and resources…thinking that perhaps if I just format my PC and reload, maybe this will help.

And as I started to get some information transferred over…

Received emails from Twitter/X that one of the spare accounts I’d opened up to recover my primary - was being attacked.

And less than a minute later - was confirmed to be stolen:

Welp…by this time, the kids were over…I was still wrecked from not sleeping the night prior…realized that I was fighting a losing battle, turned off everything and just tried to set in to a night of Carne Asada - fresh cut Pico, Mexican Coleslaw, sides, a little tequila and an evening of fun.

The topic of discussion was however plagued with what was happening to us, what may be the causes and additional accounts being compromised…

And then, we had the idea to search through our Camera footage to see if we could figure out where this tiny little device may have come from - only to realize that our Cameras have been compromised…files corrupted or deleted for events on certain days…and that the dates we narrowed down to checking for this - completely empty.

These are Network Devices that we don’t use through PC or Laptop - phone access only - meaning that a browser breach nor PC hack could explain how they’d been compromised…

A lot of additional ideas were thrown around…we’re all notably paranoid at this point and it was only through sheer exhaustion and perhaps a couple of tasty beverages that I was even able to get to sleep last night - while chronically connecting to some accounts to see if these were still in my possession, to come to realize that an anchor account that I was using, was breached and no longer in my possession…meaning, everything that I’d sorted out prior - may have been completely undone and now I have no access to a 2nd factor authentication or recovery.

Today…TV Streaming accounts…another Microsoft account and another email account were taken over…or had notifications sent - where all but the Microsoft I can gain access to.

As in…it’s not over yet.

I’ve run multiples of scans, nothing found.

I’ve used multiple devices for changing accounts - still compromised and losing ground.

And feel like it’s probably only a matter of time before everything we have is completely taken over.

Summed up…so far:

9 email accounts have been taken, not all can be recovered;

2x Spotify accounts taken over, one recovered;

1x Doordash taken over - remedied;

4x Microsoft accounts taken over - not sure if these can or will be recovered and secured;

2x Video Streaming accounts - attempted hijacking, failed;

2x Twitter/X accounts - one recovered, one not;

1x Amazon account with banking information - temporarily suspended, pending investigations;

Funds drained - bank account suspended;

2x Security Cameras - compromised;

4 - 6x devices compromised, Windows and Apple Based - not sure of the extent;

eBay and PayPal accounts compromised;

Counter Measures:

Multiple Virus scans and assessment of running tasks - no issues or suspected found, no keyloggers detected;

Back up of data;

Recovery of accounts - where possible;

Bank accounts locked from online purchases, cards disabled;

Passwords changed - accounts still being compromised;

Possible factors:

Actual surveillance that began or was first noted - in public (compromised through cellphone/cellular network); Possible range extender device found on premises for network breach; Online tracking of reporting on 2 cases - 2nd to live stream next week, that reveal corruption inside of our justice and political systems. Additional through exposure to Unions with podcast conversations and documents posted; New cable and wireless devices - possible breach points; Bank accounts updated 1 day prior to Amazon Account Hack;

The most troubling:

Security Cameras Compromised;

Device found in back yard;

Multiple devices and accounts with no connections compromised;

This extends to possibly on and offline activities;

Laptop hacked while hibernating;

Accounts only logged into, by mobile devices, compromised.

We’re the 2 goons sent out, to an evening with social media friends, meant to be a warning?

When this failed, was my Twitter/X account hacked to shut down my voice?

When this didn’t work, was this turned into a network wide and all account attack?

With so many variables…it’s hard to pinpoint a breach making it impossible to secure.

Right now…all I can do is sit back and ponder…wait for more chimes from my phone and watch…and yeah, have the yips!

Because while none of this may be connected…there’s an awful lot of coincidences that cannot be overlooked…and I can’t help thinking that if somebody wanted to shut me down, attacking my finances, restricting my account information, taking over my social media platforms is serving to be pretty effective…

How long before I am completely erased?

How much more can I take?

