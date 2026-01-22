Welp…there’s a continuation of JT Era Climate Alarmist Rhetoric from the Carney Crew, but this is how stupid it actually is…just a few days ago, Environment and Climate Change Canada had put out a news release…

They forecasted that 2026 will be hotter than every year on record, prior to 2023, stating that 2024 was the hottest year on record…

And while some parts of Canada had some warmer days - not seemingly warmer than any other summer - given that it was SUMMER…a lot of us couldn’t help noticing our furnace kicking in during the summer months 3-5x.

At least, mine did.

And in Calgary, while we had a couple of scorcher days in 2024…we still managed to survive the entire summer - WITHOUT WATER!

Thanks Nenshi, you clown!

No sprinklers.

No kiddie pool in the back for the grandkids.

No watering outside plants…

And sure, because of this - our typical season of backyard oasis happened to brown quicker than other years. I’d even gone out and spent a couple hundy on bottled water to keep our flowers alive, buying the max at Coop, Walmart and Costco - limits were in effect - but you don’t drop a Grand on Back Yard Plants to watch them wither up in the first couple weeks of summer.

They [climate alarmists] raged about the planet being on fire, every map they showed was lava red with 30°C looking like it was the end of the world. This was also, if you can recall…the summer of ARSON as in, half the planet was on fire due to no maintenance in our forests - noting the Jasper Catastrophe - as well as, like every summer where we have seasonal fires - the vast majority of them were caused by ARSON.

Statistics from the provincial panel inside of Alberta told and showed as much - this from July 24th, 2024:

Which was not unlike almost the exact same situation in 2025 - this from July 10th, 2025:

Majority of fires were caused by HUMANS!

They think we’re stupid…when, in fact - people aren’t stupid, they just have terribly short memories and only remember News Flashes that can be brought up to conveniently substantiate their outlandish claims.

What they don’t want to talk about…is how cold it actually was a couple of weeks prior, where Braeburn, in the Yukon Territory - hit the COLDEST temperature in Canada, in 50 years:

Just missing the cut-off for 2026, as this was published on December 30th, 2025.

However…

The geniuses at Environment and Climate Alarmism Canada, never thought to check the forecasts, which typically extend about 2 weeks on any weather app you can download - because, if they had…they’d have probably waited a few weeks or maybe even months before coming out with this “Hottest Summer On Record”, horseshit!

With the wind chill factored in, Friday could feel more like -22, Saturday like -32 and Sunday like -28, said Colette Kennedy, CBC Toronto's meteorologist.

Where the All-Time Low: -32.8°C (-27.0°F) on January 10, 1859.

Yeah…I know. It’s only with the Windsheild Factor (yes, I said that on purpose) that the GTA will “feel” like the coldest temperature in 167 Years - but still, this isn’t the time to be raising alarmism on planet heating now, is it?

And then there’s S’toon:

Where overnight lows may drop as low as -38°C, which is only a few degrees warmer than 2019 - when it hit -42.6°C, which was the coldest temperature recorded there since 1893 - 133 Years Ago - where -50°C, was the mark.

You see…reality quite often gets in the way of narrative and especially when comes to something as stupid as Climate Alarmism.

Where you are supposed to be concerned about the Average Temperature Warming up by 1.5°C…while we see temperature shifts throughout the provinces of 80°C from lows to highs…Meaning, anything that can exist in -40°C and still be alive through 40°C, could still be alive no matter where that Median Temperature Fell.

It isn’t the EXTREMES that we’re hitting here…because it’s been 113 years since the hottest temperature on the planet was actually recorded - 56.7°C (134°F) in Furnace Creek, Death Valley, California, on July 10, 1913.

But…when you run out of Swedish teens that are mentally and emotionally instable because even they fled Climate Alarmism to support Palestine (located on your map someplace between Narnia and Wakanda)…

You just have to make due with whatever you can muster, no matter how inconvenient the timing is…or if the weather wants to cooperate with the narrative.