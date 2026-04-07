The government is no longer hiding its failures under litter…it’s throwing out the litter, the box and the kittens who pooped in it.

“Transparency”…they all screeched in unison.

As if having transparency was of any value. The majority never looked at the numbers and were instead glued to the idiot box (television) to listen to the narratives.

We’d seen this throughout COVID.

We’d seen this throughout exposure of the Liberal ArriveScam App…and over half a billion that vanished on the Green Scam.

We’d seen it with the WE Charity scandal…

Bombardier.

SNC Lavalin

Foreign interference - I mean…not fully, but we have enough on this to leave little confidence into our election process.

It’s not transparency that we really want…it’s accountability.

But through the Liberal appointed judges…we don’t even see that.

We’d just seen, for a second time, in January of this year…Federal Judges finding that the Justin Trudeau government was unreasonable in the invocation of the War Measures Act in 2022.

Transparency - Check.

Accountability - No Bananas.

History is written by the victors, they say…

But it’s really not, is it?

The Government of Canada royally botched the entire scamdemic…blew up the economy for all to see…have been caught in multiples of scandals…

Hardly victorious…and yet, they’re the ones still writing the history.

Making the policies.

And even on this latest gambit…they’re doing the same.

Throwing out the litter and the box instead of even trying to cover their turds.

Rewind back a few years…

PHAC was showing the data on COVID deaths and the Vaccinations…

Until they couldn’t hide the lies anymore.

“Safe and effective” should have been the standard. Instead, narratives were created, pushed through media, propped up by dubious polling, and extended well past any point of reason.

In this…they’d openly reported the side effects on the experimental vaccinations…ending this at the beginning of January 2024, where the statistics revealed that almost 60,000 Canadians were injured and over eleven and a half thousand Canadians suffered from life altering adverse reactions.

Transparency: Check-a-rooni!

Accountability…welp, this is where things get a little more complicated.

Once upon a time…and after the body count started to pile up, Health Canada put up a program to assist people with their injuries.

The Vaccine Injury Support Program - VISP.

Problem being…almost nobody was admitted to the program and of the $50 Million Taxpayer Dollars shucked out for this, only $18 Million landed in the hands of the people that needed the support.

234 of them.

234 seems like a large number…until you compare it to the 11,702 people that were injured, because this makes up less than 2% of the injuries.

The other $34 Million…urinated away on what was deemed - Administrative Costs…where this operation was ratted out by an insider, to have been operating like a day camp.

Ping pong, a slushie machine, YouTube videos throughout the working day…

All while eleven and a half thousand people remained injured and uncompensated.

What to do if you are responsible for this catastrophic program - as both PHAC and the Liberal Government are?

Yank the stats…rename the program and change the website.

As in…throw out the box, the litter…and for the most part, all of the cats that were dumping in it.

Throughout this period of injury, those who’d tried to get enrolled - couldn’t.

Doctors who were supposed to report these - wouldn’t.

And the guidelines for even reporting these were prohibitive because you only had a small allotted time to do so…when jabs were given out at drive-thru vaccine popup locations…and doctors weren’t taking patients in person - only over the phone...

This website rolled out on the day of fools:

Delayed because of contractual obligations and such.

As in…let’s just put lives on hold while we wait for the clock to tick.

And on the surface, it may look like they’d extended the program…dating back 6 days before the first Canadians received the experimental jabs:



But in reality…by dragging their heels on this and through selective wording, because this is a New Program…

You only have 3 years to submit, from the date of your vaccination - INJURY.

Good luck with all of that!

This program is now in the hands of the same federal government who denied that any of this was going on to begin with.

They still call the jabs - “Safe and Effective”…when they should be outright pulled from use in Canada.

These are the same people who’d written the rules, mandating the jabs for employment, including the removal of Employment Insurance - if you were terminated for not getting the jabs.

They watched the original program fail for 4 years, blowing millions of dollars on administrative costs, while less than 50% of the intended funds were distributed to less than 2% of those severely injured.

They waited an additional 4 months for their contract with OXARO to expire before launching this.

And now…they’ve made it near impossible for you to apply for and be reimbursed.

Especially for those who DIED.

And with this…I’ll bring up the fact that everybody that took the jabs and was still recorded as a COVID death, by definition from Health Canada - is an ADVERSE REACTION for reporting:

And has been since 2018…this document, you can clearly see, was updated on February 19th, 2026…that still includes the following:

Life-threatening infection…is if somebody was admitted to the ICU or died - by their terminology - from COVID, where the bar was set so low…the resulting death only had to be “clinically compatible” with COVID-19 symptoms, or where COVID may have been a contributing factor:

They threw around the phrase “lessened severity”...and then forgot to read the stats on the number of people admitted to the hospital, as an ICU admission or who died from COVID (with their own vague term), ignoring these as ‘Adverse Reactions’, from their Good Pharmacovigilance Practices - that were set in place in 2018, reviewed and renewed, 2 months ago.

So…while you may have only been paying attention to the fact that your life was going to be more expensive because of the increase on the industrial carbon tax and the people who did this to you and all Canadians on the day of fools, got their annual raise…

These people tried to quietly slip this past you.

The government talks about transparency where transparency without accountability is meaningless…

Especially with a government that has no intent of correcting mistakes, when it can simply rewrite them.

Transparency: visible.

Accountability: absent.

And like with every other scandal over the last decade…as soon as we see the truth - they hide the trail.

Leave a comment