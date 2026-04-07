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Claudette Leece's avatar
Claudette Leece
5h

Someday Canadians will wake up from their online stupor and realise the most dangerous body to you, your kids and family is the Liberal government. If they could MAID every conservative the beds would be lined up to Ottawa

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Ed Lata's avatar
Ed Lata
4h

Sheldon, You seem to be writing this as if it’s a total fault of the Liberals, as if the Conservatives wouldn’t have done anything as nefarious. Yeah?

Maybe a little lesson in History is what all you apparent Conservative supporters need.

Starting with Mr. Bad Haircut, Polievre is no fan of the People. If he were, you would have seen him at the Trucker’s Freedom Rally February 2022. Nuh! He didn’t want to get a reputation of siding with Trudeau’s coined “Fringe Minority” (even though it did turn out to be a pretty massive affair). As for the Vaxx, from my memory, he was right up there with all of them telling Canadians to go get their Jab for the good of the Country. No more wasting words on him, about as much waste as Taxpayers’ money he spends on bad haircuts. (That guy should definitely try another place. Maybe it’s just the guy.)

Looking for more Conservative scandals, you’ll just have to read this about Stephen Harper. https://lietracker.ca/2019/04/25/conservative-scandals

Just too numerous to highlight the West’s Great White Hope in Ottawa, but didn’t Mr. Harper do an about face when he joined the Rideau Lunch Crowd out there? One thing I remembered in about 2006 was the Conservatives first Internet Spy Bill, in fact I wrote a letter to my MP Jason Kenney and Harper asking what was going on. Needless to say, no answer was ever made back to me and the Conservatives lost the next election to “Mr. Dreamy”. One name I picked out was Allison Krause who apparently was a little liar when it came to her documentary “Over a Barrel”.

Next down the list, tell me, who was Feerless Leeder when the Air Bus Scandal went down? Might want to read the book “On the Take” by Stevie Cameron, and remember his Serbian wife Mila with her footwear fetish that brought her the nickname “Imelda” (after the Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos’s wife sharing a similar one).

And now, stepping way back into time, who was at the helm when the Avro Arrow (CF-105) program was shut down, pandering to American interests. If interested, go talk to Doug Hyslip down at Action Hobby (7012 Ogden Rd SE Calgary he runs with his wife Donnette) about the Arrow. I’m sure he could tune you up about the scandal that occurred as he used to run an Avro Aero Museum there. Doug built the model used in the CBC film “The Arrow” and flew it by radio control from a basket chair tied to helicopter runners. Doug was at one time the premiere race car engine builder in the 60’s and was lately heading a 1/5 scale pilot-able model that had many volunteers working on it. (Haven’t talked with Doug for a while and if you do, might go in slow until you get to know him or he you. Just sayin’.) if you’re into reading, try Palmiro Campagna’s books that paint a pretty good picture - "The Avro Arrow: For the Record" and "Storms of Controversy: The Secret Avro Arrow Files Revealed." If those don’t make you cry about the technology and Canadian know-how the Conservatives pissed away, I don’t know what would.

Don’t you be confused as to Canadian Politics. None of the Parties can claim the moral high ground, and I’d caution you too about trying to get in to change things. None of them want to (change), it’s far too lucrative for them while maintaining the status quo. The tide floats all their boats, the water analogous to Canadian Taxpayer money.

Thanks, Sheldon.

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