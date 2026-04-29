Third Party Advertisers are tipping their fingers on the scale. Again.

Not that you should be surprised by this.

The big question that we should all be asking is…why do they get to decide for all Albertans?

$44,000 used as a campaign launch pad - that they called ‘Grass Roots’, gives an idea of what Alberta is up against in the up and coming referendum.

I break it all down here:

Leave a comment

Transcripts:

Today we’re going to talk about… who gets to decide for you.

Let me tell you about a woman named Margaret.

Margaret has been a registered nurse for twenty-three years. Night shifts. Twelve-hour rotations. She has seen the inside of more Alberta emergency rooms than most Canadians will ever set foot in. She is not a political person. She is a working person.

She joined the United Nurses of Alberta the week she was hired. That was the arrangement. The union negotiates. Margaret works. She has paid her dues every two weeks for two decades. She trusted that money was going toward her next contract. Her next round of negotiations. Her profession.

She had no idea it was going somewhere else entirely.

On January the third… Stay Free Alberta launched their initiative petition. Clipboards. Folding tables. Volunteers showing up at community halls and strip mall parking lots across this province. Albertans who wanted a democratic vote on the biggest question their province has ever faced were showing up. Her neighbor Dave was one of these people.

Dave had mounted an Alberta flag on the side of his house. He invited her out to town halls. He asked her for her signature to give Albertans the right to have a vote.

He asked her.

For the last few months Margaret watched. She had opinions. Albertans are allowed to have opinions. That was the whole point.

But then she read something she did not expect, in the morning news. Here is where Margaret found out that the United Nurses of Alberta had spent money supporting the Canadian Forever campaign.

A lot of money.

Her union. Her dues.

She was not asked. Let me say that again. She was not asked.

She did not vote on it. She did not know a decision had been made.

She just paid her dues. Because that is what she has done for twenty-three years.

Now… to be clear about the rules. Trade unions are eligible to register as third-party advertisers. The Alberta Federation of Labour is registered. The United Nurses of Alberta is registered.

Together… these 2 labour unions contributed over forty-four thousand dollars to oppose Albertans having their say in the largest decision this province has faced in history.

Margaret thought about what that number means for an ordinary Albertan.

For her neighbor Dave.

For regular folks who wanted to support the Stay Free Alberta petition. Who could walk to a folding table in a parking lot and sign their name. Where that is the full extent of their financial obligation in this debate.

The organization that represents Margaret spent thirty-four thousand dollars… against it.

And Margaret never agreed to it.

She was Never Asked.

Now… Legality and legitimacy are not the same thing. The laws say that unions can participate. The rules say so. But no rule passed in Edmonton asked Margaret before it spent her dues on a constitutional position she may or may not share.

And that is the question that matters.

Not whether unions are allowed to advertise. They are.

The question is whether the people whose money is being spent… were ever asked.

Think about what a real grassroots campaign looks like.

Stay Free Alberta built their funding the hard way. Twenty dollars at a time. Thirty dollars. Forty dollars. Actual donations. Volunteers who gave up their weekends spending their own gas money to drive to places like Mirror and Byemoor and Drumheller with folding tables and clipboards. Sitting in parking lots and along highways throughout their days… asking for Albertans to be involved. Not for their vote. For their opportunity to vote.

That is what it looks like when the people pay for their own participation.

Now look at the other side.

Spending funds that were intended to represent her… while Margaret was still working her night shift at the hospital.

Giving one side of the conversation a forty four thousand dollar campaign launchpad.

The people whose dues funded the Canadian Forever budget were not in the room when the decision was made.

Now here’s the big picture.

There is a word for what happens when organized institutions spend public-sector dues on political campaigns without asking the workers who funded them.

That word is not democracy.

Democracy is the sum of individual choices made by individual people who were given the full picture and allowed to decide.

What Margaret experienced is something different. Her money entered a political fight on her behalf. Without her knowledge. Without her vote. Without her name on any document that said she agreed.

Democracy is being bought. And the bill is being paid with someone else’s money… and without even asking them.

And now you see the Big Picture…