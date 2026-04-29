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Lucee's avatar
Lucee
2h

Seems as though unions have overstepped their oath to the people they profess to represent and protect?

Power corrupts. Trust has eroded. Little or no value for your money in organizations.

Reeling in the years.

Glad someone is watching the shark Tank :))

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Independent Alberta's avatar
Independent Alberta
4mEdited

When the big money comes in to stifle independence it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

But we’re built for this tough road.

Look what we’ve already endured the last 60 years from Harmliament Hell.

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