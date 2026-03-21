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The Trucks, the Licenses...

and the Question Nobody Wants to Answer
Sheldon Yakiwchuk's avatar
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Mar 21, 2026

Reading a book is always better than watching the movie.
Listening to stories on the radio painted scenes in your mind that no screen can touch.

To scratch that nostalgia itch, I’ve put this collection together.

I hope you enjoy it.

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