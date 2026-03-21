The Trucks, the Licenses...

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1722The Trucks, the Licenses... and the Question Nobody Wants to AnswerSheldon YakiwchukMar 21, 20261722ShareTranscriptReading a book is always better than watching the movie.Listening to stories on the radio painted scenes in your mind that no screen can touch.To scratch that nostalgia itch, I’ve put this collection together.I hope you enjoy it.Leave a commentSubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksYakk StackSubscribeAuthorsSheldon YakiwchukRecent PostsCanadian Brewhouse...Nov 7, 2025 • Sheldon YakiwchukUncle Moe's - Donair Challange!Jul 25, 2025 • Sheldon YakiwchukMy First Live Presser...Apr 9, 2025 • Sheldon YakiwchukWhen Stupid Conversations PrevailMar 24, 2025 • Sheldon YakiwchukSome Sad (Levity(?)) For your evening...Mar 13, 2025 • Sheldon YakiwchukLivestream with Gloriane Blais - RecordedFeb 26, 2025 • Sheldon YakiwchukFluoride Discussion - RecordedFeb 19, 2025 • Sheldon Yakiwchuk