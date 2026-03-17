I’ve been talking with volunteers, organizers, and door-knocking teams and while support for signing the petition is strong, the same questions about Alberta separation keep coming up.

So I decided to pull them together and answer them.

In the process, I came across Cory Morgan, a Western Standard columnist who’s already done the heavy lifting, breaking down the top five concerns after speaking with far more people and attending far more events than I have.

He’s been at this for years, been to several events and out in the wild stopping by pop-up signing locations…even wrote a book on Sovereignty: The Sovereigntist’s Handbook: Charting the Course to Western Independence.

So, rather than reinvent the wheel, I’m building off his groundwork putting together this article, plus a clean, printable version you can use for reference or distribution.

He brings these up as the top 5 concerns that need to be addressed:

What happens to my pension?

Won’t we be landlocked?

Is it even legal?

What about First Nations?

Who keeps Banff?

They’re good questions.

They deserve good answers.

And because none of us are truly experts on this, having answers to them is the kind of calm, sourced, evidence-based responses that may actually help move undecided Albertans off the fence.

His March 2026 video - “Answers for the Top Five Questions About Alberta Independence” - is an amazing tool, but not easily distributed at in-person meetings…the video:

Cory Morgan - “Answers for the Top Five Questions About Alberta Independence” - March 2026

Here’s the breakdown of what Cory covers and why every one of these answers matters heading into October.

Point 1:

Pensions - Portable, Negotiated, and Already Underpaid by Ottawa

The fear: Seniors lose OAS, CPP and GIS the moment Alberta leaves. The reality Cory lays out: pensions follow the person. Canada already pays CPP and OAS to retirees living in Mexico, Florida and Portugal. Citizenship doesn’t determine your pension cheque - residency and contribution history do.

Alberta currently pays approximately $9 billion into federal pension programs and collects around $6 billion back. That gap - plus the $23 billion annual net fiscal loss Alberta sends to Ottawa every year - is money that comes home the moment we’re out. Negotiations would guarantee continuity. No senior loses a dime. And the retained money gives Alberta the capacity to match or exceed federal rates from day one.

Pensions aren’t the trapdoor. They’re Alberta’s first negotiation win.

Point 2:

Landlocked - Alberta Is Already Bottlenecked. Independence Unlocks It.

The fear: No ocean access equals economic suicide. Cory’s response: Alberta is effectively landlocked right now - by federal pipeline vetoes, rail policy and regulatory suffocation. Independence doesn’t create the problem. Federal policy already created it.

As a sovereign nation, Alberta controls the east-west rail corridors and highway infrastructure that the rest of Canada depends on. That’s leverage. BC needs Alberta to function. The negotiation for port access would happen fast - and on Alberta’s terms. Geography doesn’t determine prosperity. Policy does. And we’ve never had the policy we deserve.

Point 3:

The Legal Path - The Clarity Act Is the Roadmap. Ottawa Wrote It.

The fear: separation is unconstitutional and Ottawa can just say no. Cory’s answer: the Clarity Act (2000) - passed by the federal government itself - explicitly provides the process. A clear referendum question plus a strong majority, and Ottawa is legally obligated to negotiate in good faith. The Supreme Court’s 1998 Secession Reference confirmed it: separation is possible and a clear democratic mandate triggers mandatory talks.

Cory recommends targeting 60% or higher. Get there and Ottawa’s position becomes indefensible - legally, economically and internationally. If they still refuse, unilateral declaration backed by international precedent is on the table. Kosovo. Slovenia. The world recognizes democratic mandates.

Point 4:

Indigenous Rights - Treaties Bind. They Don’t Veto.

The fear: First Nations can block independence entirely. The legal reality: historic treaties ceded 98.3% of Alberta’s land to the Crown in perpetuity. Reserve lands make up 1.3% of the province. Section 35 of the Constitution requires consultation - not consent and not veto power over a democratic referendum result.

Every Albertan votes in a referendum - including Indigenous Albertans. That is consultation. Post-independence, reserves would negotiate their own arrangements directly with the new Alberta government, just as they negotiate with provinces today. Indigenous leaders negotiate from a position of strength - but the democratic will of four million Albertans cannot be stopped by a legal mechanism that doesn’t exist.

Point 5:

Federal Assets - This Is a Divorce. Not a Robbery.

The fear: Alberta loses Banff, the military bases, every federal building - stripped clean and starting from zero. Cory’s answer: separation is treated like any other negotiated split. Assets collectively owned by all Canadians get divided proportionally - Alberta has been a net overpayer into those assets for decades. The $23 billion annual net contribution is a credit, not a sunk cost.

Czechoslovakia’s Velvet Divorce in 1993 split a nation’s assets cleanly, peacefully and proportionally in under a year. Canada cannot leave hostile federal enclaves inside a new sovereign country - that’s not how peaceful separations work anywhere in the world. Banff, Jasper, the bases, the buildings - all negotiated. Alberta walks with its fair share.

The Five Answers in One Line Each:

Pensions: They follow the person. Alberta overpays. We negotiate continuity and keep the surplus.

Landlocked: Federal policy already bottlenecks us. Independence gives us leverage to fix it.

Legal path: The Clarity Act is the roadmap. Ottawa wrote it. A 60%+ majority forces the table.

Indigenous rights: Treaties cede 98.3% of the land. Section 35 requires consultation - not a veto.

Federal assets: This is a divorce, not a robbery. Alberta’s overpayment is a credit at the table.

Every objection is a political or negotiation issue.

Not one of them is an insurmountable barrier and every one of them has been solved before, by other nations, in other separations, using the same tools available to Alberta right now.

Watch Cory’s video.

Share it.

And download the reference document below - a printable version built for exactly these conversations, whether you’re at an independence event, out knocking doors, standing at a pop-up or maybe just a family dinner where someone across the table says “but what about the pensions?”

Now you have the answer.

October is coming - and we’ve still got our work cut out for us

Top5 Questions Answered 831KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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