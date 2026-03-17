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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
18h

landlocked is not a disaster - look at all the European, Asian, African, South-American countries that are. Switzerland is probably one of the richest countries on earth. Liechtenstein, Luxemburg - tiney, landlocked, wealthy! As an independent country, Alberta might even be able to give back some land to the nations!

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Bonny Byzuk's avatar
Bonny Byzuk
18h

Do you ever communicate with bertaprouddad? he is on substack too.? Also, tiri(nickname) on substack, ? They seem to support Alberta Independence. wouldn't it be helpful to make the movementmore solid if all of you joined together??

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