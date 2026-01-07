The Road to Hell is Paved with Good Intentions (and Crack Pipes)

Ya know…

You can dress up a terrible idea in all the fuzzy, warm-and-cuddly terminology you want. You can call it “Harm Reduction.” You can set up “Care and Connection Kiosks.” You can distribute “Safer Supply” and open “Overdose Prevention Sites.” Hell, you can even hand out free crack pipes from vending machines outside hospital emergency rooms and call it “meeting people where they’re at.”

But here’s the thing about terrible ideas…no amount of teddy-bear language changes the fact that they’re still terrible.

And British Columbia just spent three years proving exactly that, racking up the highest overdose and death rates in the entire country, stepping over junkies in the streets while patting themselves on the back for being “compassionate.”

The decriminalization of small amounts of illicit drugs pilot program expires January 31, 2026. Premier David Eby has already admitted what everyone with two brain cells to rub together already knew, “We are not going back to the old policy of decriminalized public drug use in British Columbia. It didn’t work. And we ended that.”

No shit, Dave.

Tell that to the 2,253 people who died in 2024. Or the 2,511 who died in 2023…the highest number on record. Or the roughly 1,688 who died just in the first ten months of 2025.

On January 31, 2023, BC launched a three-year federal exemption allowing adults to carry up to 2.5 grams of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA without criminal penalties, with the intent of being to reduce stigma and encourage people to access health services.

Which resulted in BC becoming the undisputed champion of overdose deaths in Canada. In 2024, BC’s rate hit approximately 40 deaths per 100,000 people - nearly double Ontario’s rate of 15-17, and significantly higher than Alberta’s 29. The province turned into an apocalyptic hellscape for what happens when you confuse enabling addiction with compassion.

But we already knew this wouldn’t work.

We had the data.

We had the precedent.

Portland, Oregon, passed Measure 110 in 2020, decriminalizing personal drug possession…and by 2024, they were desperately scrambling to recriminalize after the policy was deemed a catastrophic failure. Overdose deaths skyrocketed, public drug use became rampant, and violent crime increased by 17 percent while it decreased nationally. Police lost probable cause to search for addiction-related crimes like theft. They couldn’t find informants to take down big dealers because they’d lost leverage with users.

But sure, BC, let’s give it a try anyway. What could go wrong?

The real problem wasn’t just the decriminalization, though that was bad enough. It was the entire ecosystem of policies that treated addiction like a lifestyle choice to be accommodated rather than a disease to be treated.

Take the “Care and Connection Kiosks”, those are the drug paraphernalia vending machines installed outside hospital emergency rooms in places like Nanaimo, Campbell River, and Victoria.

No ID required.

No supervision.

Just free crack pipes, needles, snorting kits, and drug-testing strips available 24/7 at the push of a button.

These machines were installed in fall 2023 by Island Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control through their “Toward the Heart” program. They were funded by the Mental Health Ministry TAXPAYERS at about $2,000 per month each.

And what this did, during normalizing drug use was to eliminate any human connection that might lead someone toward treatment, and turned hospital grounds into open-air drug markets.

Then there’s the “Safer Supply” program…or as it should be called, “ Government Taxpayer-Funded Drug Trafficking.”

The concept was destined to fail before the first handful of pills was dispensed.

What this did was give drug addicts a stream of income selling off pharmaceutical-grade opioids to buy better product and BC’s “safe supply” was tracked across provinces, showing up in Alberta and as far away as Ontario.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith publicly objected in March 2024, citing RCMP seizures in Prince George where police noted an “alarming trend” of organized crime redistributing prescribed opioids, some moving out of province. Smith had made such programs illegal in Alberta specifically to avoid this problem.

Aaaaaaaand while “The Experts” downplayed the concerns, but by February 2025, the program was effectively gutted, restricted to witnessed-only consumption after investigations revealed about 60 pharmacies under scrutiny for alleged kickbacks and fraud.

Premier Eby finally came to terms with and had to admit that the ‘take-home’ approach “was not working.”

Yeah, eh?

And then there’s Jerry Martin, the ultimate irony…

In May 2023, Martin opened “The Drugs Store” in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside - a mobile shop selling tested cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and MDMA.

Two months later, in June 2023, Jerry Martin died of a suspected fentanyl overdose.

The man who wanted to save people from the toxic drug supply by providing “safer” drugs died from the exact thing he was trying to prevent. If that doesn’t sum up the entire failure of this approach, nothing does.

And if that hadn’t convinced you, by being a one-off…the rest of the body count should:

Over 16,000 overdose deaths since BC declared a public health emergency in April 2016;

2,511 deaths in 2023 —the highest on record;

2,253 deaths in 2024 —a 13% decrease that still left BC with the worst rate in Canada;

Approximately 1,688 deaths in just the first ten months of 2025.

That’s roughly 5 people dying every single day in BC alone.

77% of deaths happened indoors, 48% in private residences, 30% in other indoor locations like shelters and hotels. So much for the theory that decriminalization would reduce harm by moving drug use out of the shadows, hey?

This was all predictable and was actually predicted.

The logic was insane from the start. It’s like thinking you can cure obesity by handing out free cheeseburgers at McDonald’s. Or that giving gamblers fistfuls of cash and “Safe VLTs” would help them resist spending what little they have left on lottery tickets.

“Safe Strobe Lights” for epileptics?

Whatever, man…

I’m still trying to wrap my head around banning menthol cigarettes in Canada because they were supposedly a “gateway” to drug use. How does this not Clash in logic with the rest of these shit ideas?

(My personal plight to bring back Menthol Cigs - I digress)

The most infuriating part of this disaster isn’t that it happened, it’s that anyone who questioned it was shouted down by legacy media, on social media and even casual conversation.

And…even now, with the pilot clearly failed and Eby admitting it didn’t work, there are still advocates arguing it just needed better “implementation.”

Like the proponents of Socialism, stating that it’s only failed because it was never truly implemented correctly.

Now…

I’m not going to profess to being an Expert on this…but I, like a lot of you, can spot a terrible idea from miles away.

There are no ‘Safe Metal Utensils’ to give to children, when they’re playing unsupervised and close to electrical outlets…No matter how many teddy-bear terms you wrap around them.

But we’ve at least progressed to ending the decriminalization pilot in BC, BC Premier - Boo Radley David Eby finally admitting to the harsh reality of The Teddy-Bear Massacre.

Welp…thanks for that, Captain Obvious!



