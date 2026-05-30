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Claudette Leece's avatar
Claudette Leece
13h

Maybe because we were unlucky enough to have had survived a recession in the early 80s with 18% interest rates we smelled recession months ago. I dont know how many people denied this if you brought up we were already in a recession . I would ask them the usual questions, do you have more money than you did six months ago, and see the wheels turning in their heads because admitting it made it real. Like kids who covers their ears when big dogs bark, then that makes the dog go away in their minds it just delays the inevitable when they take their hands away. The corruption in the banking system and the corruption in governments that throw out money to cover a lack of money is pure insanity. So worried about their seat they continue to try and make every group happy with their hands out and now that seems there are few groups that dont have their hands out. While failing to realize you might get your wish to only turn around and pay more taxes to fill the hole. Who believed the savior on the big white horse is just around the corner to save you. And who is making government accountable for outrageous expense accounts, thousands of dollars for a handful of people to feed. They spend more with their rich taste than a dozen families spend a month to eat. Well now Canada no hiding your head under the pillow, its right in front of your face. And this corrupt banking system that holds hands with corrupt politicians will work harder and harder to pit people against each other than they are too busy to see what these bandits are doing. By the time folks wake up and remove this corrupt government you will be telling your grandkids for many years what a great country Canada was. If there even is the Canada you knew and sees is broken survives

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Linelle MacDougal's avatar
Linelle MacDougal
18h

Love this Sheldon .

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