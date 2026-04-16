The Tale of the Scale...
The Weight You Paid For.
While Canadians are already stretching every dollar at the grocery store…
CBC's Marketplace investigators went back to test whether Loblaw and Sobeys had actually fixed the short-weight meat problem they were caught doing last year.
You’re not going to be shocked at what they found…
Today’s business shout out - Fresh & Local - Markets + Kitchens.
Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!