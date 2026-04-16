While Canadians are already stretching every dollar at the grocery store…

CBC's Marketplace investigators went back to test whether Loblaw and Sobeys had actually fixed the short-weight meat problem they were caught doing last year.

You’re not going to be shocked at what they found…

Today’s business shout out - Fresh & Local - Markets + Kitchens.

Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!

Leave a comment