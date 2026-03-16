When we all saw Bill C-9 being rolled out and silenced in committee, a lot of us were rightly concerned. When you consider bible verses as “hate speech” in a country founded on Christianity and Christian principles - where symbols of Christianity can be considered hate symbols and those who attend church labeled as members of a hate organization - alarm bells should have been deafening.

I talked about this here:

What’s rolling out now should make those bells even louder.

On March 12, 2026, Minister Marc Miller quietly reconvened a federal “online safety” advisory panel. One of the names on it - Bernie Farber - chair emeritus of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.

If you’ve never heard of Bernie Farber, here’s the short version...

48 years in human rights activism. Ex-CEO of the Canadian Jewish Congress. Liberal-connected - ran provincially, Trudeau appointee. And from 2018 to 2023, he chaired the Canadian Anti-Hate Network - the organization that gets paid, in part with your federal tax dollars, to track and label extremists in Canada.

Sounds reasonable enough on the surface.

Here’s where it stops being reasonable...

CANEH’s definition of hate includes neo-Nazis, white nationalists, “Christian nationalism,” anti-LGBTQ+ movements and what they call “anti-gender” activism. In plain English - they track parent protests against gender ideology in schools and file them as a “far-right recruitment pipeline.” They tied the slogan “Canada First” to white nationalism. Jeremy Mackenzie’s Diagolon - an anti-lockdown meme group - got labeled a hate organization. Billboard Chris, James Topp, Josh Alexander - all “hate adjacent” per CANEH’s framework.

If you questioned your school board at a public meeting. You might already be in their database.

And when pro-Palestine protesters filled the streets after October 7 - burning the Canadian flag, chanting “Death to Canada,” filling city blocks with the kind of rage your grandmother would have wept at - Farber’s own network admitted they only have “resources” for “extreme right” hate.

Crickets for the left.

Files for the right.

Funded by your tax dollars.

NOW...here’s where it gets even more serious.

Farber isn’t just an activist with bad takes anymore. He has a seat at a federal advisory table whose mandate is “online harms” - extremism and misinformation. The previous version of this panel fed directly into Bill C-63, which proposed fines, potential jail time for online speech and secret complaints filed against you to human rights tribunals without your knowledge.

Farber has said publicly he welcomes bringing online hate back under human rights law. No “political yo-yo,” he says - meaning he wants permanent machinery that doesn’t change with elections.

Permanent machinery. Controlled by people who think “Canada First” is a white nationalist slogan.

Elbows Up = Good.

Buy Canadian = Good.

“Canada First,” when used by the Freedom Convoy = indictable offense.

Let all of that land for a second.

If you’ve ever posted about pausing immigration while youth unemployment sits at 14.1%, CANEH’s framework tags that as “replacement theory.” If you’ve attended a school board meeting about gender policy in the classroom, that’s a “far-right recruitment” event in their files. If you’d ever shared a Diagolon meme, you’re in proximity to a designated hate organization.

All of it - now the kind of speech a federally-advised “online safety” panel would flag, demote, fine or refer to a tribunal.

This is how you build a censorship machine without calling it one.

You call it safety.

You staff it with activists.

You run it through human rights law so nobody has to stand up in Parliament and vote for it openly.

And you do it quietly on a Wednesday in March while Canadians are busy worrying about their jobs and their rent.

The panel meets.

The advice gets written.

The legislation follows.

And somewhere down the road, a bureaucrat flags your Substack post about immigration as “misinformation” and files a complaint you don’t know about until it’s already moving.

And now you’re sporting ankle shackles or a tracking device. Disallowed internet privileges. Branded for your hate speech.

Here’s the legal kicker...

The Supreme Court of Canada concluded in R v Ndhlovu that a federal sex offender registry requiring automatic inclusion of all offenders deprived them of liberty in a manner that violated the principle of fundamental justice - specifically the prohibition on overbroad laws. The Court said you cannot cast a net so wide that it catches everyone regardless of individual risk.

The same principle applies here but they don’t care.

You will be put on a Hate Speech Registry.

Broad.

Automatic.

Overbroad by the same constitutional standard the Supreme Court already condemned. Because those who control the narrative - the legacy media, the human rights commissions, the federal courts - have now deputized a left-wing activist to rationalize why what you say is dangerous and bring the full weight of the state to your doorstep.

The Speech Police are coming for me.

And they’re not going to stop with me.

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