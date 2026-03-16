Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dennis's avatar
Dennis
20h

Pretty sure that advocating for regional independence will be construed as "hate speech" as well, since those people also want immigration controls.

Reply
Share
Joan Reyda's avatar
Joan Reyda
19h

Sheldon, it’s so much worse when we consider Noahide Laws that are being slipped into Cdn legislation under our noses. Lawyer Lisa on substack is doing a very good job informing us:

https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/paul-craig-roberts-dissects-the-noahide

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture