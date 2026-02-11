What I’m about to tell you is going to change everything about how you see this moment in history and it starts off with this…

Do you know what differentiates those who create change from those who watch it happen?

No…

It’s not time;

It’s not money;

It’s not even courage.

It’s recognizing when it’s your time and having the resolve to act.

You see…the Separation Movement has just hit an integral milestone.

The volunteer base has now surpassed the Forever Canada team.

They took three months to get there.

We did it in just over one.

Over 6,000 Albertans have signed up to be a part of the changes they want for our future.

Tens of Thousands of others have already signed the petition…

And just like that, we’re no longer dismissed as a “fringe minority.”

Our numbers are undeniable.

The trajectory is clear.

The future is inevitable.

Those who oppose this movement are now being forced to acknowledge a decision they hoped they could ignore.

There will be a referendum on the Independence of Alberta.

That much is assured.

And while I know that a lot of you have been out - if are in the province - to get in on the action, be a part of one of the events…we’ve only crossed the first threshold.

We need the masses and every voice matters.

Here’s what makes this moment different.

When this began, some people weren’t sure if they wanted to be part of it.

But now…this is no longer just about the future of Alberta.

This is about standing up for democracy itself and outside of your personal life, family and beliefs - there is nothing greater than that.

Your voice or your signature doesn’t have to mean that you support the separation of Alberta.

It can simply mean that you support the right of others to have a say.

Their right to vote.

Their right to choose their future.

&

Right now, could be the single greatest time in your life to impact change and the question that will define you when your children or grandchildren look you in the eye and ask, “Where were you when it all mattered?”

Your answer isn’t going to be…“I was too busy”, is it?

It will be - “I was there. I signed my name. I stood for your future”.

Fear is the Thief of Destiny…and History doesn’t remember those who waited quietly on the sidelines.

It remembers those who stepped forward when it mattered.

And it has never mattered more than it does right now.

When I attended the Independence event in my community, one moment stayed with me.

Mitch Sylvestre said:

“Everybody in this room knows somebody. Somebody who can’t make it out to an event. Somebody who can’t get to a signing station. If you want to make a real impact - more than just signing the petition - sign up as a canvasser and help make sure their voices are heard too.”

And he’s right.

I know when you hear others talk about gathering 20 signatures a day or committing to 1,000, it can feel like you still want to be part of this, but you know you can’t realistically make that kind of commitment.

Here’s the thing…you don’t have to.

If it’s just your spouse.

If it’s just your adult children.

If it’s the breakfast crew you meet with once a month.

If it’s just a coworker.

Every sheet matters and every signature counts.

And now I’m going to leave you with this…When people talk about deathbed regrets, nobody ever says, “I regret standing up for the future of my family.”

They regret not stepping forward…when they had the chance.

