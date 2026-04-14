[Haver Episode - below the article]

I’ve been sitting on this one...waiting for enough rope. There are a few threads here. Settle in.

In 2022, Bitcoin was sitting around $16,000 USD.

Inflation was running at 8.1%.

Per-capita income was shrinking.

The cost of a grocery run had gone up forty percent in three years.

Mortgages were renewing into rates nobody had planned for.

Pierre Poilievre had the audacity to say out loud what a lot of Canadians were quietly thinking...that maybe holding something the government couldn’t print more of wasn’t the worst idea.

Then - Minister of Finance - Chrystia Freeland went to the floor of the House and called it reckless. Said anyone who followed that advice would watch their life savings destroyed and the Bank of Canada backed her up. Financial media backed her up. Half of Bay Street backed her up. The pile-on was quick and loud and very, very confident.

So. Let’s check in on those life savings.

Bitcoin ran from those 2022 lows to over $71,000 in April 2026.

$10,000 in Bitcoin in late 2022 is worth roughly $44,000 today. That same $10,000 sitting in CPP over the same period? About $13,200. That is a 340% gain versus 31%. On the same dollars. Over the same years.

The Canada Pension Plan returned 8.4% annualized…but Freeland called the other one reckless.

She said it would destroy life savings.

It built them.

And while they were lecturing Poilievre about reckless speculation...here is where the Liberals was actually “investing” our money.

Northvolt. A Swedish battery manufacturer Ottawa committed billions to attract to Quebec, construction paused, then shelved entirely.

That one landed with a thud and barely made the nightly news cycle.

Volkswagen. Roughly $13.2 billion in production subsidies to plant an EV battery factory in St. Thomas, Ontario. The Parliamentary Budget Officer looked at the deal and said break-even sits somewhere between 11 and 23 years.

As in...the taxpayer math doesn’t close until somewhere between 2035 and 2047…this is for Break-Even…from people who called this an “Investment”. No ROI…this is how long it would take to come square!

Stellantis and LG. Windsor, Ontario. Another $15 billion commitment, give or take. They paused construction partway through - demanded more money - got it - and resumed. Then they chewed off their own arm to escape this ugly coyote - selling if off for $100 - beer money.

$43.6 billion in EV battery plant subsidies. Stalled timelines. Revised timelines. Revised again.

The “world’s largest cricket farm” in London, Ontario, Aspire Food Group received tens of millions in federal loans and grants to solve Canada’s protein future. In 2025, they entered receivership with $41.5 million in debt. Taxpayer recovery is...Never Going to Happen!

Poilievre’s “reckless” call cost taxpayers nothing…Zero.

He wasn’t asking Ottawa to fund it, he just mentioned that others should consider it.

The reckless thing turned $10,000 into $44,000. The responsible things turned $43.6 billion into stalled construction sites, a shelved Swedish factory and a bankrupt cricket farm.

NOW...

Here is where it gets interesting, concerning...and if you haven’t been paying close attention to this part...I need you to start now.

Mark’s Liberals are fast-tracking a framework for Canadian dollar-backed stablecoins and digital currency rails. calling them innovation and financial modernization.

Let me tell you what it actually is.

A government-backed stablecoin is a programmable dollar, not something you hold outside the system. A digital version of the same Canadian dollar - issued, tracked and controlled by the same institution that already proved it will use financial infrastructure as a weapon when it suits them politically.

Programmable money means exactly what it sounds like.

It can be set to expire, restricted by category - your digital dollars might not be authorized to purchase certain goods or services. Imagine them limiting spending your own hard earned money on Beef…so they could’ve forced you into Cricket Protein.

This isn’t just a way for them to control what you do…it’s a way for them to force you to back their ideological “investments”.

And…we know it can be frozen without a court order because they already did it.

February 2022. The Emergencies Act. Peaceful protesters in Ottawa. Bank accounts frozen. No warrant. No judge. No due process. The federal government reached directly into the financial system and shut off the money of Canadians who hadn’t been convicted of a single thing. The mechanism already exists. They already used it.

Public Health Agency of Canada tracked the cellphone data of 33 million Canadians during COVID - without consent, without disclosure - to monitor movement patterns. Not suspected criminals. Not a targeted list. All of us. After the fact, they admitted it. There was no serious consequence for any of it.

Bill C-63 is in the pipeline...legislation that would hold platforms liable for speech and create mechanisms to flag and restrict what Canadians say publicly online.

Track the movement.

Monitor the speech.

Control the bank account.

These are no longer hypotheticals or conspiracy theories...

And here is the piece that should bother you most.

Most of us already use digital money, through e-transfers, Interac, credit cards and tap payments and every bank app on your phone. The infrastructure for digital transactions in Canada is already here.

But what a government-issued programmable stablecoin adds...is visibility and control that doesn’t currently exist.

That is the entire value proposition from their end.

Bitcoin is decentralized. Pseudonymous. You can hold it, move it and transact without a government database logging every step. That is the thing they called dangerous.

Their version…fully traceable, programmable and backed by the same people who froze accounts without a court order...tracked the cellphone of every Canadian without consent and are already drafting legislation to monitor what you say online.

Same people.

They were never afraid of digital currency.

They were afraid of digital currency they couldn’t control.

And the moment they could build the controlled version...they got to work.

Modernization and innovation has been in Canada for decades…their new idea is a leash!

Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!

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