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Ernest Chorabik's avatar
Ernest Chorabik
10h

CBDC is the ULTIMATE cage for ordinary Canadians! I hope it gets rejected!

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Trevor's avatar
Trevor
10h

Bitcoin was high jacked. Many have turned to gold and silver. Not sure it matters but better option than government confetti.

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