There’s a lot to unpack and assemble as to how legacy media operates - but it’s nothing that you don’t already know. On the Russia story - “Russia amplifying Alberta separatism debate to stoke division: study” there is a lot of convenient timing involved…

All assembled here:

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Transcripts:

Let me walk you through a single Tuesday in Canadian politics that tells you almost everything you need to know about how the game is being played right now.

On the same day that forty-three boxes arrived in Edmonton - over three hundred thousand signatures from Albertans who want a say in whether they stay in this country - the Prime Minister of Canada announced another two hundred and seventy million dollars for Ukraine.

Two things. Same hours. Same country. Both of them are a story by any honest measure.

But only one of them got reported the way you might expect.

CTV News. Radio-Canada. Global News.

Three of Canada’s most widely distributed news organizations published articles within hours of each other claiming that Russia is amplifying Alberta separatism. Stoking division. Operating on Canadian soil. Using the Alberta independence movement as a tool against Canadian unity.

The framing was unmistakable. Alberta separatism is not a genuine political movement of Canadians who are frustrated and fed up with how the numbers have always worked against them. It’s a Russian operation. The three hundred thousand people who signed those boxes didn’t just disagree with how Confederation has been running - they were amplified by Moscow.

All three articles pointed to the same source. A study from the Canadian Network for Research on Terrorism, Security and Society - known as TSAS. Headquartered at the University of Quebec at Montreal. A government-funded academic research network.

Government money produced the study. Government-funded and government-subsidized media published the story.

Here is the part that received considerably less coverage.

On the same day those articles ran, the Globe and Mail published a headline. “RCMP found no evidence of foreign interference in Alberta separatist movement, minister says.”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Canada’s national police force. Found. No. Evidence. Of foreign interference in the Alberta separatist movement.

Not limited evidence. Not inconclusive evidence. No evidence. A minister stood in front of cameras and said it plainly.

Three government-subsidized news organizations ran the Russia-is-behind-this story. The RCMP’s actual finding - from the only body with actual investigative authority on this question - was buried behind a paywall in a newspaper most Canadians can’t access.

Now let’s follow the money.

CTV News, Radio-Canada, and Global News do not operate purely on advertising revenue. Every one of them benefits from government money in some form.

The CBC receives approximately one billion dollars per year in direct Parliamentary appropriation. Your tax dollars. Straight to the broadcaster.

The Canada Media Fund distributes hundreds of millions annually to Canadian media companies including private broadcasters. The C-18 arrangement - the government-mandated deal with Google - puts over one hundred million dollars per year into a pool split among Canadian journalism organizations. And beyond that, private media in Canada collectively draws from various federal support programs that total well over two hundred million dollars annually.

And then there is the timing.

On April twenty-ninth of this year - one week before these Russia-amplification stories ran - the federal government’s Spring Economic Update quietly expanded the Labour Journalism Tax Credit to include television and radio news operations for the first time.

Bell Media - which owns CTV News. Corus Entertainment - which owns Global News. Rogers. All of them newly eligible for a thirty-five percent refundable tax credit on newsroom labour costs.

The estimated combined benefit to Bell, Corus, and Rogers alone - fifty to eighty million dollars annually. Tens of millions more to Quebecor. This is on top of everything they were already receiving.

Here is what makes it worse. Broadcasters had been intentionally excluded from this credit when it was originally designed. The government reversed that intentional exclusion in the Spring Economic Update - without acknowledging it had ever been intentional - and handed the companies a windfall without a vote, without a debate, and without most Canadians ever hearing about it.

The government gave Bell and Corus tens of millions of new dollars on April twenty-ninth.

CTV News and Global News ran the Russia-amplifies-separatism story approximately one week later.

So the architecture looks like this.

A government-funded academic network produces a study. The government gives the broadcasters a fresh windfall. Those same broadcasters run the study’s narrative everywhere within hours. The government that controls the funding benefits from the story.

That is not a coincidence. That is a circle. And you paid for the whole thing.

Now ask the question you should always ask when a government and its media ecosystem are running the same story at the same time.

Who benefits?

Canada has committed more than twenty-five billion dollars to Ukraine since twenty twenty-two. Every week - not every year, every week - Canada pays approximately one billion dollars to service the national debt that keeps growing while that money goes out the door.

To maintain public support for that spending, you need a villain. Russia has to be the monster that justifies every dollar. Because the second Canadians start asking whether twenty-five billion dollars borrowed against our children’s future was money well spent - the whole project starts to wobble.

And the project is already wobbling. A majority of Canadians no longer support giving foreign countries money for wars that have no end. The polling is moving. People are looking at their grocery bills and their mortgage statements and doing the math.

If the people who signed those three hundred thousand signatures are Russian plants - if Alberta independence is a foreign operation rather than a domestic political movement of frustrated, ordinary Canadians - then opposing Ukraine spending becomes un-Canadian. It becomes evidence of being a useful tool of Moscow.

That is the political purpose of the Russia-amplifies-separatism narrative. Not to inform Canadians. To discredit the opposition to ongoing, unpayable spending.

And they used your money to do it.

Meanwhile.

CSIS - the Canadian Security Intelligence Service - has been reporting actual, documented, verified foreign interference in Canada for years.

India. China.

Not the Alberta separatist movement. Not your neighbor who signed a petition. India and China - operating in Canadian politics, targeting Canadian communities, influencing Canadian institutions.

The CSIS annual report is specific. China’s foreign interference in Canadian politics has been described as pervasive and sophisticated - targeting media, academia, the political process, and specific communities across Canada. India’s documented activities in Canada have included attempts to influence Indo-Canadian communities and, in reported cases, more serious operations on Canadian soil.

These reports exist. CSIS has been raising the alarm on both for years.

And that story gets a fraction of the oxygen that Russia-and-Alberta gets.

Because India and China do not serve the narrative. They do not justify the Ukraine spending. They do not make the Alberta separatists look like foreign plants. They require the federal government to do something difficult - to confront powerful trading partners, to protect Canadian communities from real interference, to answer hard questions about decisions that were made.

Russia and Alberta requires nothing of the government except the story.

A recent Angus Reid poll found that fifty-two percent of Canadians believe the CBC should receive less funding than it currently does. More than half. Not a fringe position. A majority.

The Conservative Party of Canada ran in the last election on a commitment to defund the CBC. It was in the platform. Canadians knew it was there.

The Liberals won. And the taxpayer-funded media that spent the most energy opposing that Conservative commitment is still running. Still funded. Still producing the stories that serve the government that funds it.

Before we get to the big picture…

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Here’s the big picture.

Three hundred thousand signatures. Forty-three boxes. Canadians putting their name to something in a country where signing a petition has started to feel like a radical act.

And within hours, three government-subsidized outlets are telling the rest of Canada that those three hundred thousand people might be Russian assets.

The RCMP looked. They found nothing. A minister said so on camera.

That finding ran behind a paywall while the Russia story ran on every platform those outlets own.

The three hundred thousand Canadians who put their names on those boxes are not foreign agents. They are your neighbors. They are Albertans who have been writing the equalization cheques for decades. Who watched their industry get targeted by federal policy. Who watched their votes get dismissed. Who looked at twenty-five billion dollars going to a war with no end while their own cost of living went vertical - and decided they had heard enough.

The Russia story is not for them. It is not about them. It is designed to make the rest of Canada look at them differently. To turn a legitimate political grievance into something sinister. To make the signatures feel like foreign interference instead of what they actually are - Canadians, using the democratic tools available to them, saying something is wrong.

CSIS confirmed India and China are operating in this country. Documented. Verified. In the annual report. That story requires accountability. It implicates decisions that were made, and people who made them, and choices about what got ignored and when.

Russia and Alberta requires none of that. It just requires a study, a press release, and three outlets with the same funding source willing to run it on the same afternoon.

More than twenty-five billion dollars to Ukraine. One billion dollars a week in debt service on the money we borrowed to send it.

A government-funded study pointed at three hundred thousand Albertans and whispered: Moscow.

That is not journalism.

That is your money being used to create the villain they need.

And now… you see the Big Picture.