Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian's avatar
Vivian
3h

Same playbook for the freedom convoy. No evidence found that there was funding from Russia etc was also hidden. They aren't even trying to lie creatively anymore.

Reply
Share
Gail Gay's avatar
Gail Gay
13m

Thank you Sheldon. We need honest analysis.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture