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Independent Alberta's avatar
Independent Alberta
17hEdited

I want this alter ego Haver to reach back in time and admonish Pierre Berton for promoting the CBC as the creator of Canadian unity.

Pierre would learn a lot from "old" Haver.

https://youtu.be/0M9Y61rShDY?si=JOpvQOkVxnBso_7F&t=65

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Darwin Graff's avatar
Darwin Graff
19h

It’s become apparent that Canada can’t be saved by Canadians. There are too many that have succumb to the psychological warfare of the mainstream media. The only way the current government can govern is by keeping us fighting each other. It’s working!

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