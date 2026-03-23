The Richest Poor Country on Earth
Haver Uplay
The federal government just announced a new Groceries Benefit to feed twelve million Canadians.
In the fourth wealthiest country on earth by natural resources.
Haver Uplay has the Big Picture.
Turn the volume up.
I want this alter ego Haver to reach back in time and admonish Pierre Berton for promoting the CBC as the creator of Canadian unity.
Pierre would learn a lot from "old" Haver.
https://youtu.be/0M9Y61rShDY?si=JOpvQOkVxnBso_7F&t=65
It’s become apparent that Canada can’t be saved by Canadians. There are too many that have succumb to the psychological warfare of the mainstream media. The only way the current government can govern is by keeping us fighting each other. It’s working!