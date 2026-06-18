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Vivian's avatar
Vivian
2d

Great broadcast of how it is all going according to their plan for us. The broadcast for the last 5 minutes is in a foreign language. I don't know if you are aware of this.

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2 replies by Sheldon Yakiwchuk and others
carolyn smith's avatar
carolyn smith
2d

Holeeee shit.

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