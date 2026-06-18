The Rhyme is Being Built
Episode 1
Every piece of legislation that the Liberals are trying to push through, with a manufactured minority were already launched against Canadians.
They ran every tool before it was ever legal. It worked. Nobody was accountable. Now they're writing it into law.
We draw out how every piece of what you are seeing moving forward were the tools that have been launched against Canadians, over the last 5 years.
Great broadcast of how it is all going according to their plan for us. The broadcast for the last 5 minutes is in a foreign language. I don't know if you are aware of this.
Holeeee shit.