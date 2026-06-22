Today we close the series with the framework that ties all three episodes together: the message is protection, the objective is isolation, the goal is control.



We break down the Slopaganda report (funded by Heritage Canada, written with AI), the Facebook pages managed from India pushing pro-Canada content with no federal scrutiny, the Keith Wilson vs. 4ab4c follower count, the Lukaszuk TPA gap, and the AFL funding trail.



The rhyme has been built. You can decide what it means.





