Over the last couple of days I've put out a couple of pieces on the tribalism driving the separation conversation in Alberta, looking at it from both sides, the Pro-Alberta independence crowd and the Anti-Separatist Hate Groups (I’m never going to get tired of using this).

And while I had no idea where the first article would lead when I wrote it, consider this Part 3 of an ongoing conversation, with a lot more coming on the Premier’s 9 Question Referendum to follow.

Because the things that actually matter aren’t getting talked about. The conversation keeps getting derailed by rhetoric and tribal cheerleading that isn’t serving anybody.

But before I get into the substance, I’m going to tell you a couple of stories. I’ve found that lending some perspective on what’s actually playing out does more good than trying to steer people directly and it might give you something useful when it comes time to relay any of this to your friends, families, and communities.

We’ll start here.

About a thousand years ago, or so it feels like, I was having issues with the power steering on my work vehicle. Without any ability to afford downtime, I teamed up with one of my workers to cover our field work so I could get the van into the shop.

A couple of hours after dropping it off, the mechanic called.

Mechanic: We’ve had a look at your power steering. We think it’s the rack and pinion that’s gone. Parts and labour, about $800.

Me: What do you mean you think it’s the problem? You either know or you don’t. Which is it?

Mechanic: We’re pretty sure.

Me: Okay. But if I come to pick it up and the power steering still doesn’t work, I’m not paying you.

Mechanic: Then we’ll pull out the parts we replaced.

Me: That’s fine. If they didn’t fix the problem, why would I pay for them?

Mechanic: I don’t like your attitude. We’re not comfortable proceeding.

Me: That’s also fine. I’m not confident you know what you’re doing and I’m not interested in paying for guesswork.

This isn’t your standard retail transaction where a contract is fulfilled by handing over goods at an agreed price. This is a service contract, and those work differently. I have a problem. You claim you can fix it for a price. You fix it. I pay. Simple. If you fail to fix the problem, you’ve defaulted on the contract and you’re not entitled to payment. That’s not attitude. That’s how agreements work.

Now let me give you the other side of that coin, because I’ve sat in the service provider chair too.

About the same era, give or take a thousand years, I owned a retail vacuum store. Part of that business involved warranty service work for a few brand-name direct-marketed vacuums, the kind sold door-to-door, where if anything went sideways inside the warranty period, customers were sent to my shop. I’d fix the issue, get reimbursed for the parts, make a few bucks on the labour. Not complicated.

A customer came in with one of these units and it was absolutely beat to hell. Barely recognizable. Didn’t even look like it should still be in warranty, but the serial number and date of purchase confirmed that it was.

This particular model had a built-in automatic cord winder, which wasn’t the issue I was required to be fixed. But I noticed right away that someone had put a gaff plug on it. For those who don’t know, a gaff plug is a two-prong replacement plug you can pick up for about two dollars at any hardware store.

Gaf Plug:

Not to over explain here…but when you put one of these on to a spring loaded cord-winder, it’s a ticking time-bomb. The speed of the cord retracting will, over time, snap that plug clean off, reel it into the mechanism, and the spring will keep unwinding until it fully releases.

The reaction when that happens has enough velocity to loosen the bowels of anyone standing nearby. As in, you may genuinely shit your pants if you’re in the room when it lets go.

I let the customer know I could replace the cord winder at no additional service fee, but the part itself wouldn’t be covered. When you modify OEM equipment, you void that portion of the warranty, and a gaff plug is a modification. The manufacturer’s contract is clear on this, and they weren’t going to reimburse me for a part on an altered unit.

They declined. I noted everything in the service report, including the gaff plug and the declined repair, handed them a copy, and sent them on their way. I also knew with complete certainty that I would be seeing them again soon.

Sure enough, a couple of weeks later they were back. No cord plug where a cord plug should be. The spring had done exactly what I told them it would do.

“You just fixed this 2 weeks ago and it’s broken”…followed by an unhinged rant about convenience and what they paid for their product when they bought it…blah, blah, blah.

I pulled out their service report, pointed to the notation they’d signed off on, and walked them through it.

Customer: How much is this going to cost me?

Me: The cord winder is the same price as last time, plus $80 for the service.

The silence that followed was the kind where you could hear a bead of sweat making its way down the crack of your ass. It lasted a solid three minutes before things got heated.

Customer: I fixed it myself for two dollars.

Me: And that’s exactly why you’re standing back in my shop right now.

Customer: Why can’t you just use the same two dollar part?

Me: Because it violates my service contract, and I would be seeing you again in less than two months for the exact same reason.

Customer: You said last time you’d only charge me for the cord winder.

Me: Last time it was already apart and I was already in there. Dropping in one extra part while everything is open takes minutes. Now I have to completely disassemble the unit a second time, go through the whole mechanism again, and replace the part properly. That’s a second service and that’s what you’re paying for.

It ended the way these things usually end. They threatened to call the newspaper to tell everyone how I was ripping people off. I told them I didn’t care if they called the Prime Minister, the President of the United States, or the Pope. If they wanted my service, they were going to pay my price. That’s my contract.

Which led, inevitably, to “the customer is always right.”

I could go on at length about how this is almost never correct, and especially not in an era where people want everything Internet fast, with Walmart pricing and a Costco return policy. My only reply in that moment was to define what a customer actually is, a person who exchanges an agreed upon amount for a product or service. Which he wasn't.

And here’s why I’ve told you both of these stories.

In eight months, Albertans are going to be party to a transaction. A referendum with real terms, real questions, and real consequences depending on how those questions are answered. That transaction deserves the same clarity I demanded from my mechanic and the same accountability I held my vacuum customer to.

It’s in the expectations, the terms, and the outcome of that transaction where our focus needs to be.

Not on Trump. Not on Epstein. Not on becoming the 51st state. None of those are on the table and none of them are relevant. Avoid those conversations like the plague, because they are exactly the kind of noise that gets people arguing about nothing while the thing that actually matters moves forward without them.

People who think an independent Alberta would be broke haven’t looked at the numbers. With our population, land mass, and natural resources, an independent Alberta could be the wealthiest nation on the planet. That’s not opinion, it’s arithmetic.

The First Nations conversation will be had through the same democratic process as everyone else - one vote per person.

And it’s on the referendum questions, and the inevitable conversation about Alberta as an independent country, where we need to keep our eyes. With context, with facts, and with a clear understanding of what these future transactions will actually mean for every one of us.