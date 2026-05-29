Sorry for the delay on this one…I had some personal things going on and couldn’t get my mind wrapped around the content - that closes off the week with my van being ransacked this morning.

Have a great weekend!

Haver Uplay

We’ve covered the question. How a single yes vote answers it in two opposite directions... and the psychology behind constructing it that way.

We’ve covered the deal. A pipeline with no investor... and the math that puts your odds of seeing it built somewhere south of a LottoMax ticket.

Today... we cover the reaction.

And here is something I need you to hold onto throughout this entire episode.

The reaction is a distraction.

Hold onto that. Because for the next five months in this province... nothing is what it seems. It is designed to keep you from seeing what you are not supposed to see.

Now.

Four campaigns mobilized to save Canada before the ink on the tenth referendum question had even dried. Before they knew the final question. Before this became a referendum to hold a referendum.

Because what appears within hours is not a reaction. It is a plan.

The websites were already registered.

The press conferences were already booked.

The talking points were already written.

The organizations were already forming.

And it is worth looking at who is doing the shouting... and what they are actually shouting about.

We have the NDP. Backed by the AFL and organized labour. Two campaigns. Naheed Nenshi running 4Alberta4Canada. Thomas Lukaszuk’s running Forever Canadians.

Former Premier Jason Kenney. Vote to Stay. The conservative federalist voice.

And the Liberal machine. Stephen Carter. Alberta’s Voice.

That alone should tell you something.

Naheed Nenshi served eleven years as Mayor of Calgary. The tides were turning. He read the room and stepped aside before the fall.



Thomas Lukaszuk served as Deputy Premier of Alberta. His final provincial election left no ambiguity. The armour was beyond repair.



Jason Kenney led this province. He dropped to fifty-one percent support at his own leadership review. That is not a mandate. That is an invitation to the door.



These are not unknown voices. These are political careers that hit walls.



The referendum gave them a stage they could not earn through the ballot box. Tarnished armour... with a fresh coat of paint.



When there is a genuine cause... people from all sides of the political spectrum come together. Hands Across America in the nineteen eighties... millions of people joining across party lines to raise awareness for hunger and homelessness. More recently... the One Million March for Children. Centered on parental rights. Parents showing up together... not divided by party affiliation.

What we are seeing with the Save Canada campaigns is different.

The Save Canada campaigns are not about Alberta separation.

And this is where the distraction hits hardest.

The chants. The motorhomes covered in decals. The warnings that separation will cost millions. The urgency. All of it frames the October nineteenth vote as an immediate existential crisis.

But step back and look at the actual question.

A vote on whether Albertans should even be asked about separation in a future referendum. One democratic step. Nothing more.

Before moving on... consider what is actually being saved. Because this is the largest part of the distraction... rooted in what Canada has become... not what it once was.

If someone asked you the following... how would you respond.

Should we increase homelessness.

Should we increase the number of people living below the poverty line.

Should we increase daily insolvencies.

Should we drive up rent and housing prices.

Should we increase unemployment... especially youth unemployment.

Should we accept less GDP and higher household spending.

Should we accept higher food inflation.

Should we reduce capacity in our healthcare system.

Should we accept more people dying while waiting for surgery.

Should we pay more interest on national debt.

Should we create more funds financed by borrowing on the backs of struggling citizens.

Should we block provincial resources.

Should we transfer decision-making power to international organizations over elected governments.

Should we tolerate more crime.

More repeat offenders on the streets.

Less safety in our cities and our neighbourhoods.

Nobody would support this.

But these are not hypotheticals. These are conditions that exist in Canada right now. And these are the Canada that people have been convinced they need to save.

And the man leading the country... Mark Carney... is tied to the system that helped engineer these outcomes and is now expanding this into the future.

Former Governor of the Bank of Canada. Presented as the leader to navigate global economic pressure. The man who promised investment would return to Canada... while also telling you that nostalgia is not a strategy.

Think about what that means.

Canada... just over a decade ago... did not face this level of disparity.

In that time... more debt has been added than by every previous government combined. Across wars. Across recessions. Across every past crisis that built this country into what it was.

Nostalgia is a Canada where people could afford groceries... rent... and still have money left at the end of the month.

A Canada where schools were not over capacity.

Where people could find a family doctor.

Where owning a home and raising a family felt achievable.

And now you are told that looking back at that version of Canada is not a strategy.

At the same time... spending increases. Not decreases.

Policies that drove business away remain in place... or expand.

Trade challenges persist.

Housing affordability remains unresolved.

So when people chant Save Canada... they are defending the system that produced these outcomes. And asking you to accept that this is the new normal. These trends will continue... and no one speaks to where they end.

You will hear that Alberta separation drives away business.

That Alberta cannot stand on its own.

That you should worry about passports and currency... even when affordability is already out of reach.

That accreditation... healthcare... logistics and treaty rights are all at risk.

But none of that changes with a vote on whether to hold a future referendum.

A vote asking whether the question should be asked at all. A pathway... not an outcome. Nothing legally binding.

Everything the same… no matter the outcome of the vote on October 19th.

And from a purely rhetorical standpoint... this strategy is brilliant.

Because it keeps both sides locked in the wrong debate.

Everyone is arguing about separation... instead of recognizing they are being steered away from the actual question.

Which is…should Alberta be able to decide it’s own future as a province?

Everything else... the fear... the rallies... the headlines... is theatre.

All of it rests on a single premise.

Albertans cannot be trusted with the question.

Now here is the Big Picture.

For the next five months... that machine will keep running.

Spending will increase. Messaging will intensify. Phrases will repeat because nobody is looking for the explanation.

Save Canada.

Every door knocked. Every list built. Every dollar spent through registered organizations with no spending caps and tax receipts for donations.

A twenty twenty-seven election campaign wearing a different label.

The outrage is not rooted in principle. It is rooted in Nostalgia…a nostalgia that you are being told is not a strategy.

And everything else you are being shown and being told… is not what it seems.

We have a question that is not a question.

A pipeline that will never be a pipeline.

And a reaction that is meant to be the distraction.

From the reality that Canada is. Not the Canada that once was.

And now you see the Big Picture.

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