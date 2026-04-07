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Darwin Graff's avatar
Darwin Graff
10h

Emotion destroys intelligence. If you spreadsheet the pros and the cons of Alberta leaving or staying, it should have left when Trudeau senior was at the helm. There are very few pros for Alberta to stay in Canada. It’s sad but nessessary to leave for survival.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
10h

Those of us who barely survived PET in the 1980s, when he almost destroyed the Alberta economy with the National Energy Program. Loss of jobs & homes when interest rates increased to the point that it was like having your mortgage on a credit card.

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