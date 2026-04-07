It’s been reported that the Citizens Initiative Petition for a Constitutional Referendum on Alberta Independence has officially crossed the minimum signature threshold - 178,000 signatures collected - and the question will be added to the ballot.

Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?

That question draws emotional responses and emotional responses alone shouldn’t be driving the equation.

What should be driving it is what we’re all watching happen right now:

Watching 2.5 million Canadian children go hungry.

Watching 2.2 million Canadians hit the food bank every single month.

Watching 450 Canadians go insolvent every single day.

Watching classrooms over capacity while our children fall behind.

Watching our healthcare system collapse while non-qualifying immigrants receive more government benefits than Canadians can access.

Watching our hard-earned money handed to Liberal insiders as the economy declines.

Watching Mark Carney’s portfolio increase in value off the cheques he writes to companies where he holds stocks and futures... while Canadians get poorer.

Watching the CPP back climate alarmism.

Watching taxpayer dollars create safety nets for developers to build more taxpayer-funded housing.

Watching Bill C-9 look to strip away our freedom of expression.

Watching criminals cycle through a revolving door... back on the street... sometimes reoffending within minutes of their release.

Watching law-abiding gun owners surrender their firearms while criminals do not.

Watching Canada continue to admit unvetted individuals from terrorist-designated countries.

Watching the middle class get eliminated.

Our collective quality of life is getting worse while our burden is getting heavier.

So the real question - the one every single Albertan needs to answer for themselves - isn’t the one printed on the referendum.

It’s this one.

Why would we stay?

Leave a comment