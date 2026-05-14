Alberta has filed 14 legal challenges against the federal government.

Used the Notwithstanding clause 4 times in one sitting.

While I support Premier Smith…it’s hard to see how she would believe that Albertans don’t see what is going on here. Our tax money used to fight in court battles - on both sides - to protect our Province from Federal Overreach.

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Yesterday we talked about the economics. The pipeline deal, the equalization referendum Ottawa ignored, the Deloitte study, the carbon price, the jobs, the insolvencies, the quality of life index, the rail funding that goes to Toronto and Quebec while Edmonton and Calgary get nothing.

Today we go through the other list.

The list of things Alberta has had to defend itself from…inside its own federation…using its own laws…at its own expense.

This is not a list of abstract grievances. Every item on it has a court filing, a piece of legislation, a dollar figure, or a name attached to it. And the point is not to relitigate fights already won. The point is that this list exists at all.

Because the question we’re asking throughout this series is simple.

What kind of federation requires one of its members to spend the equivalent of a small province’s legal budget fighting the other members - for the right to govern its own people, manage its own resources, and protect its own families?

Now…there are going to be a lot of numbers and names in this episode. Before you go cross-eyed, don’t worry. We’re going to walk through each one and explain exactly what it means. The details matter…but the bigger picture is what we’re building toward.

Let’s start with the legal record.

In March twenty-twenty-four, Premier Smith confirmed that Alberta had approximately fourteen active and proposed legal challenges against the federal government. Justice Minister Mickey Amery confirmed twelve active judicial reviews at that time.

Fourteen challenges. From one province. Against its own federal government.

Let’s walk through the major ones.

The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act - the carbon tax. Alberta’s Court of Appeal ruled it unconstitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada overruled Alberta six to three and upheld the Act. Alberta lost that one. But it was right to fight it. Because the principle - that the federal government cannot use a spending mechanism to effectively control provincial resource decisions - was worth arguing at the highest court in the land.

The Impact Assessment Act - Bill C Sixty-Nine. Alberta’s Court of Appeal ruled four to one against the Act. The Supreme Court of Canada largely agreed…ruling the IAA “largely unconstitutional” and striking down all but ten provisions. Alberta won. A law designed to give the federal government effective veto power over Alberta’s resource projects was gutted at the Supreme Court because Alberta fought it.

The federal firearms buyback - Bill C Twenty-One. Alberta passed its own provincial Firearms Act in twenty-twenty-three to resist the buyback. Alberta sought and received intervenor status in Federal Court challenges. The case is now before the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Emergencies Act invocation of twenty-twenty-two. Alberta was granted intervenor status. The Federal Court ruled the invocation was unreasonable and unlawful - that Charter rights were violated. The Federal Court of Appeal upheld that finding. Justice Minister Amery stated, quote, “We are pleased that the Federal Court of Appeal has sided with Alberta that the use of the Emergencies Act by the federal government in twenty-twenty-two was unlawful and infringed the Charter right to freedom of speech.”

The federal plastics ban. Alberta is challenging the federal designation of plastics as toxic. That challenge is ongoing.

And the amended Impact Assessment Act - the federal government’s revised version after losing the first challenge. Alberta filed again. That challenge is before the Federal Court now.

Six major legal battles listed. Fourteen challenges total. At least twelve active at once.

This is what it costs to be Alberta inside Canada.

Now let’s talk about the Notwithstanding Clause.

Section thirty-three of the Canadian Charter allows a provincial legislature to pass laws that operate notwithstanding certain Charter rights. It exists as a mechanism for provincial democracy to override judicial decisions in specific circumstances. It is not a loophole. It is a constitutional tool.

In the fall twenty-twenty-five legislative sitting, Alberta invoked Section thirty-three four times.

Four. Times. In one sitting.

First - to end a provincewide strike by approximately fifty-five thousand public school teachers, imposing a collective agreement the teachers had previously rejected. Alberta used the notwithstanding clause to keep children in school.

Second, third, and fourth - a triple application covering all three pieces of Alberta’s gender and parental rights legislation. Legislation that an Alberta court had previously blocked through injunction…legislation that reflects the stated values of a clear majority of this province…had to be shielded by the notwithstanding clause because a federally funded organization was using the courts to override what Alberta’s elected legislature had passed.

Which brings us to the next item on the list.

EGALE Canada is a federally funded organization. Between January twenty-twenty-five and April twenty-twenty-six alone - sixteen months - confirmed federal grants to EGALE totalled at minimum three point two three million dollars. The funding comes from Women and Gender Equality Canada, Health Canada, Veterans Affairs, Canadian Heritage, and the Department of Justice.

EGALE is currently suing the Province of Alberta over Bills twenty-six, twenty-seven, and twenty-nine - the gender and parental rights legislation that Albertans’ elected representatives passed.

As in…the federal government is funding, through taxpayer dollars, the legal challenge against the laws of a provincial government that Alberta’s taxpayers elected.

The federal government is using federal money to sue Alberta in Alberta’s own courts over Alberta’s own legislation that reflects Alberta’s own democratic choices.

That is not a coincidence. That is a policy decision. And Alberta had to invoke Section thirty-three of the Constitution to end the court injunction and make the laws effective.

A pipeline deal does not stop the federal government from funding legal challenges against Alberta’s legislation.

NOW…

Let’s talk about what your healthcare dollars are doing.

The federal government spent one billion dollars on healthcare services for people who have been refused immigration status and are actively scheduled for deportation. Not permanent residents. Not people in the process of qualifying. Not refugee claimants awaiting a decision. People the immigration system has already determined cannot remain in this country…who are waiting to be removed.

One billion dollars. For people being removed from the country.

While six million Canadians cannot find a family doctor.

While seniors who built this country wait months for basic diagnostic imaging.

While Albertans drive past emergency rooms they know will take twelve to eighteen hours to see them.

And speaking of those emergency rooms…

On December twenty-second, twenty-twenty-five, a forty-four-year-old father of three named Prashant Sreekumar went to the emergency room at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton.

He had severe chest pain and elevated blood pressure.

He waited more than eight hours.

When he was finally called, he collapsed approximately one minute after entering the treatment area. He died.

Alberta’s minister of hospital and surgical health services ordered a fatality inquiry. The case was described publicly as “completely avoidable.”

Completely. Avoidable.

A forty-four-year-old father of three. Severe chest pain. Eight hours. One minute after being called. Gone.

Prashant Sreekumar is not a statistic. He is a person. A father. And he died in a waiting room in Edmonton because the system could not get to him in time.

He is not alone.

According to Secondstreet.org analysis of healthcare data, at least twenty-three thousand, seven hundred and forty-six Canadians died in fiscal year twenty-twenty-four to twenty-twenty-five while waiting for surgeries or diagnostic scans. The Fraser Institute documented that the median wait between a GP referral and receipt of treatment in Canada is now twenty-eight point six weeks. That wait has grown more than two hundred percent since nineteen ninety-three.

Twenty-three thousand, seven hundred and forty-six Canadians.

In one year.

While the federal government spent one billion dollars on healthcare for people scheduled for deportation.

A pipeline does not fix this.

Now let’s talk about what Alberta gets in return for the tax dollars that fund the RCMP.

The twenty-twenty-six Auditor General of Canada’s report, tabled in March, identified that the RCMP needs at least three thousand, four hundred additional officers nationally. Vacancy rates are above the RCMP’s own critical threshold of seven percent in nine of eleven divisions across the country.

In Alberta, the numbers are local and specific. St. Albert RCMP had an authorized strength of seventy officers. Actual working strength: fifty-five. Fifteen vacant positions in one detachment alone.

Alberta has been discussing the creation of a provincial police service - the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service - to replace the RCMP contract that expires in twenty-thirty-two. The transition cost has been estimated at three hundred and sixty-six to three hundred and seventy-one million dollars. Alberta would lose approximately one hundred and seventy million dollars in federal RCMP funding in the process.

As in…Alberta is being asked to pay three hundred and seventy million dollars to build its own police service because the federal one cannot fill its own authorized positions. And it will lose one hundred and seventy million in federal funding for making that choice.

The federal government is not solving the shortage. Alberta is being told to solve it itself…at its own cost…while still funding the federal system through equalization.

Let’s talk about food.

Canada operates a supply management system for dairy products. Economists have calculated that the system results in a wealth transfer of more than two point four billion dollars annually from consumers and food processors to dairy farmers. Canadian fluid milk costs approximately nineteen cents per litre more than in the United States.

Nineteen cents per litre doesn’t sound like much until you know that nearly one in three Canadian children - thirty-two point nine percent, documented by University of Toronto researchers - lives in a food-insecure household.

We are artificially restricting the supply of the most basic nutritional product available to children - milk - through a cartel arrangement that transfers two point four billion dollars annually away from the families who need affordable food most.

And when Canadians line up at food banks - two point two million of them per month at last count - the dairy cartel that is pricing that basic nutrition out of reach does not come up in the political conversation. Because the dairy lobby has too many votes in too many ridings that no federal government wants to lose.

A pipeline does not address dairy supply management.

Now…the catch-and-release problem.

Premier Smith signed a letter alongside all other provincial premiers calling on the federal government to address the criminal catch-and-release system - the revolving door that sees violent offenders processed and released back onto Canadian streets with minimal consequences. All provinces. Every premier. A unified front from every corner of this country.

The federal government has not acted on it.

A letter signed by every premier in Canada - a degree of interprovincial unity you rarely see - and the federal government filed it and moved on.

Just like it filed the equalization referendum result and moved on.

A few more items from the list.

The World Health Organization Pandemic Agreement was adopted in May twenty-twenty-five. Canada supported the process. Alberta’s government signalled through its Sovereignty Act framework that it would not be bound by federal commitments to WHO-directed pandemic responses that intrude on provincial health jurisdiction. The federal government signed up anyway. Alberta is now in the position of having to protect its own healthcare authority from international agreements its own federal government endorsed.

Canada has contributed approximately twenty-five million dollars per year to UNRWA - the United Nations agency that suspended and then restored its mandate after questions about employee involvement in the October seventh, twenty-twenty-three attacks. A one-hundred-million-dollar multi-year commitment was announced in June twenty-twenty-three. Canada suspended funding in January twenty-twenty-four…then restored it in March twenty-twenty-four.

Canada’s total committed aid to Ukraine since February twenty-twenty-two is twenty-five point eight billion dollars. Military. Financial. Humanitarian. Twenty-five point eight billion dollars.

Canada’s international climate finance commitment over five years totals five point three billion dollars.

And Canada committed five point three billion dollars to fix the weather in other countries…while seventeen Canadians per hour are filing for insolvency at home.

Bill C Twenty-Two - the surveillance bill we covered in a separate series - proposes to give a minister the secret authority to compel technical capabilities on your personal devices. Apple called it a backdoor bill. Meta called it potential government spyware. The American Congress wrote to Ottawa to express concern about what it does to Canadians. It is moving through committee right now.

And EGALE Canada - receiving three point two three million dollars in confirmed federal grants in sixteen months - is in court against Alberta right now.

This is the list.

Not all of it. A representative sample.

Now here’s the big picture.

We said yesterday that this series is not an attack on Premier Smith. We mean that.

The legal challenges on this list?

She fought them.

The Sovereignty Act that gives Alberta the tools to resist federal overreach?

She built it.

The notwithstanding clause uses?

She made the call to protect what Albertans voted for.

The firearms act?

She passed it.

The pushback on the Emergencies Act?

Alberta intervened and won.

She has fought more of this list than any premier before her.

And that is precisely the point.

Because the question we’re sitting with today is not whether Premier Smith has been a good premier. She has.

The question is what it means that this list exists at all.

What kind of federation requires one of its wealthiest, most productive members to fight fourteen legal battles against its own national government…to invoke the notwithstanding clause four times in a single legislative sitting to protect its own democratically-passed laws…to absorb a federally-funded legal attack on its own legislation from an organization receiving millions in federal grants…while simultaneously sending two hundred and forty-four billion dollars in net contributions east since two thousand and seven?

What kind of federation produces this list and then offers a pipeline deal as the answer?

We are not saying the pipeline is worthless. We are not saying cooperative federalism is impossible.

We are saying that the list exists. That it is long. That it keeps growing. And that the people who lined up in the cold to sign that petition have read it.

Tomorrow…we talk about the golden rule. About who has the gold and who keeps making the rules. About what Alberta is, what it contributes, and what the only guaranteed path to having a say in your own future actually looks like.