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Crystal Campbell's avatar
Crystal Campbell
2h

Your commentaries are so informative! Thank you.

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1 reply by Sheldon Yakiwchuk
ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
4h

here it is in Mark Carney's own words, to wind down Alberta's energy sector and shutter all oil and gas production and consumption. The MOU is economic suicide for Alberta.

https://x.com/MarcNixon24/status/2054957318157353297

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