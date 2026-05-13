This one is going to make some people uncomfortable.

Good.

I support Premier Smith. That hasn’t changed. But when she told David Akin on the West Block that a pipeline deal means the separatist urge “certainly comes down” - we think Alberta deserves to hear what that sounds like to the 300,000 people who lined up in the cold to sign that petition.

Part 1 of 3 goes through what a pipeline doesn’t fix.

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Last night, I told you what was coming this week. We showed you Premier Smith’s statement. We promised to break it down the right way. Here is Part One of Three.

Today we’re going to talk about a pipeline…and the very long list of things a pipeline doesn’t fix.

Premier Danielle Smith appeared on CTV’s The West Block with David Akin on May tenth, twenty-twenty-six.

She was asked about Alberta’s independence movement. About what a pipeline deal with Ottawa would mean for separation sentiment in this province. And she said, and I quote directly, “There’s no question that’s a huge chunk - I think that separatist urge certainly comes down.”

She also said, quote, “A lot gets solved when people have a well-paying job.”

And then she said, quote, “This isn’t the only issue.”

We appreciate the honesty of that last line. Because she’s right. It isn’t.

NOW…

We want to be absolutely clear about what this series is and what it isn’t.

Premier Smith has done more to defend Alberta from federal overreach than any premier in a generation. The Impact Assessment Act challenge - won at the Supreme Court. The Sovereignty Act. The legal fights over the gun buyback. The pushback on the Emergencies Act. The stand on parental rights. The notwithstanding clause used to protect legislation that Albertans voted for. She has shown up for this province in ways that matter.

This series is not an attack.

This is a conversation that Alberta needs to have with itself…and with the people who represent it. A factual, documented, respectful, and very hard conversation about what a pipeline deal does and does not address.

Because when the Premier says that the separatist urge “certainly comes down” with a pipeline deal…we think Alberta deserves to hear what that sounds like to the three hundred thousand people who lined up to sign a separation petition.

And to do that honestly, we have to go through the list.

Now…there are a lot of numbers in this episode. A lot of figures. And I want to say something before we get into them. Don’t go cross-eyed. We’re going to walk through each one and tell you exactly what it means in plain language. The numbers matter…but it’s what they add up to that we really need to talk about.

Let’s start with a vote Albertans already took.

In October twenty-twenty-one, Alberta held a provincial referendum on equalization. The question asked whether equalization should be removed from the Canadian constitution.

Sixty-one point seven percent of Albertans voted yes.

Not sixty-one percent of rural Alberta. Not sixty-one percent of conservatives. Sixty-one point seven percent of the Albertans who showed up to vote said remove it.

Ottawa’s response was silence.

No constitutional negotiation. No formal acknowledgement. No counter-proposal. No meeting. The result was received…and ignored.

As in…Albertans were asked a direct democratic question. They answered clearly. And the federal government decided the answer didn’t apply to them.

That is not a pipeline problem. A pipeline deal doesn’t change the equalization formula. It doesn’t change the fact that Ottawa ignored sixty-one point seven percent of Alberta voters. It doesn’t put that referendum result on the table and say…this matters.

Alberta has sent approximately twenty thousand dollars per family per year east through the equalization formula since two thousand and seven. The net contribution since that year totals two hundred and forty-four billion dollars.

Two. Hundred. And forty-four. Billion. Dollars.

In return, Alberta receives zero equalization. Not reduced. Zero. We fund the program that redistributes our wealth to provinces that then elect governments to vote against our pipelines, against our energy sector, and against our economic future.

And sixty-one point seven percent of Albertans voted to change that. Ottawa said no.

A pipeline does not fix this.

Now…let’s look at what the Premier already has.

Premier Smith’s own pinned post on social media announces a Presidential permit approved for a new bitumen pipeline delivering more than half a million barrels per day of Alberta oil to facilities and refineries throughout the United States. A joint venture between South Bow and Bridger. Using existing assets.

Alberta oil is moving. The US relationship is producing results. The Premier rightly celebrates that.

So the question worth asking before the conversation about a Canadian pipeline is this.

What does Alberta get from shipping more of its oil through the Canadian system if the equalization formula remains unchanged…if the carbon price targets remain in the deal…if the policies that have cost this province documented billions remain in place?

More Alberta oil through Canadian infrastructure means more royalties, more GDP, more activity. That is real and it matters.

But does it change the terms of the relationship?

Let’s talk about what is still in the deal.

The Memorandum of Understanding between Ottawa and Alberta - the document the pipeline is attached to - requires Alberta’s industrial carbon price to reach a minimum of one hundred and thirty dollars per tonne.

The two governments set an April first deadline to agree on the timeline for reaching that price.

They missed it.

April first. Came and went. No agreement.

Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie stated publicly, quote, “Things like the industrial carbon tax are things that make us uncompetitive…need to be reformed or removed.”

Deloitte ran the numbers on what those policies actually cost. Under current federal emissions policy, Alberta’s GDP will be approximately one hundred and ninety-one billion dollars smaller from twenty-thirty to twenty-forty.

One hundred and ninety-one billion dollars.

Thirty thousand fewer Alberta jobs from carbon pricing alone. Not a future risk. Not a projection based on speculation. A calculated, documented economic loss already built into current policy.

NOW…

The pipeline deal being celebrated this week still contains a carbon price target that Deloitte has calculated will cost this province one hundred and ninety-one billion dollars over a decade. The April first deadline to agree on that price was missed. Nothing on this has been resolved.

As in…the deal meant to demonstrate that cooperative federalism works…still has a poison pill in the middle of it…the deadline for addressing that poison pill was missed…and we are being asked to believe that a huge chunk of the problem is solved.

A pipeline does not fix this.

Now let’s talk about where the country stands.

In the first quarter of twenty-twenty-six - January through March - thirty-seven thousand, one hundred and twenty-one Canadians filed for consumer insolvency. The highest quarterly total since two thousand and nine. A sixteen-year record.

Seventeen Canadians per hour. Every hour. For ninety days straight.

From January through April of twenty-twenty-six, Canada lost one hundred and twelve thousand jobs. One hundred and eleven thousand of those were full-time positions.

Write that down.

One hundred and eleven thousand full-time jobs. In four months.

Canada’s national unemployment rate is now six point nine percent - a six-month high. Alberta sits at seven percent. Higher than the national average.

Youth unemployment across Canada is fourteen point three percent. Before the pandemic it was ten point eight percent. We have created a gap of more than three percentage points - hundreds of thousands of young Canadians who should be entering the workforce and are not finding a way in.

On a per-capita GDP basis, Canada’s performance over the past decade is the worst in the entire G Seven. From twenty-fourteen to twenty-twenty-three, real per-capita GDP grew by just one point nine percent. Germany, the next worst performer, grew at more than three times that rate. The OECD projects Canada will rank dead last among all OECD member nations in real per-capita GDP growth all the way through to twenty-sixty.

Dead last.

Not struggling. Not underperforming. Dead. Last.

And here is the number that should be on every front page in this country. Eighty-four point nine percent of Canada’s average annual GDP growth from twenty-fourteen to twenty-twenty-three came from population growth. Strip out the bodies being added through immigration and the economic growth of this country has been almost nothing for a decade.

These are not talking points. These are Statistics Canada and OECD figures.

A pipeline does not fix the per-capita GDP trajectory. A pipeline does not restore one hundred and eleven thousand full-time jobs. A pipeline does not lift thirty-seven thousand Canadians out of insolvency in a single quarter.

In twenty-fifteen, Canada ranked ninth in the world on the Numbeo Global Quality of Life Index. Ninth. Ahead of the United Kingdom. Ahead of Japan. Ahead of the United Arab Emirates.

By twenty-twenty, Canada had fallen to eighteenth.

Today, Canada ranks twenty-seventh.

Seventeen positions lost. In exactly the decade governed by the political philosophy that now holds a manufactured majority in Parliament.

The people who built that decade of decline did not win a majority on election night. They assembled one afterward - one floor-crossing at a time - and Alberta’s Conservative MPs are now up against a House of Commons where the votes were not earned at the ballot box.

A pipeline does not restore seventeen quality of life positions.

Now let’s talk about the generation that is being priced out.

Thirty-six percent of Canadians under the age of forty who don’t own a home have given up on ever owning one.

Seventy-six percent of Canadians under thirty-five believe homeownership is now a privilege reserved for the wealthy.

The share of first-time buyers between the ages of eighteen and thirty-four dropped from forty-seven percent in twenty-twenty-one to twenty-six percent in twenty-twenty-four. Three years. A twenty-one percentage point collapse in young Canadians entering the housing market.

Benchmark home prices in Canada have risen more than two hundred percent since two thousand and five. Over that same period, wages did not come close.

Nearly one in three Canadian children - thirty-two point nine percent, documented by University of Toronto researchers from Statistics Canada data - lives in a food-insecure household.

Nearly. One. In three.

Children. Going. Hungry.

In the fourth richest country in the world by natural resources. While seventeen people per hour file for insolvency. While the per-capita GDP flatlines.

A pipeline does not feed those children. A pipeline does not reopen the housing market for the generation that has stopped believing it will ever be theirs.

And then there is the rail story…because it tells you everything about the terms of this relationship.

Premier Smith announced a fifteen-year Alberta Passenger Rail Master Plan in April twenty-twenty-four. A nine-million-dollar feasibility study. Edmonton to Calgary. Under ninety minutes. A private-sector consortium called Prairie Link - backed by EllisDon and AECOM - had already put a nine-billion-dollar fully private proposal on the table. An MOU was signed. No federal money needed or requested.

Federal contribution to Edmonton-Calgary rail?

Zero dollars.

As of March twenty-twenty-six, Alberta’s Transportation Minister was still saying the feasibility study was “coming within weeks.” It has not been released.

At the same time…the federal government is advancing a project called Alto.

Alto is a high-speed rail corridor connecting Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Quebec City. Seven stations. All in Ontario and Quebec. Construction begins twenty-twenty-nine. First trains by twenty-thirty-five. Full completion between twenty-forty-one and twenty-forty-four. The projected cost is up to ninety billion dollars.

The federal government has already allocated five hundred and ninety-seven million dollars to Alto in the current fiscal year alone. A McGill University study found the project will require two point five four billion dollars in annual operating subsidies in its first year - more than double the entire current annual cost of running VIA Rail.

Alberta represents approximately eleven to twelve percent of Canada’s population. At ninety billion dollars…Alberta’s proportionate share of the Alto project is somewhere between six point six and ten point eight billion dollars.

Six point six to ten point eight billion dollars. For a rail line with zero stops in Alberta.

As in…Alberta cannot get a dollar of federal support for a nine-billion-dollar private-sector rail proposal connecting Edmonton and Calgary. But it will contribute billions toward a corridor that connects the cities that already hold the balance of federal political power.

A pipeline does not fix this.

Now let’s talk about who designed the framework we’re working within.

Mark Carney served as chair of the Liberal Party’s Task Force on Economic Growth…the team that built the economic platform of the government now holding power. He went from designing that platform to leading the government that implemented it.

The policies that drove more than one trillion dollars of investment out of Canada between twenty-fifteen and twenty-twenty-four - confirmed by RBC economists in an April twenty-twenty-six report - did not change when the prime minister changed.

For every dollar of foreign investment that came into Canada over that decade, two dollars left. Canada accounted for nearly ten percent of global outward foreign direct investment - exporting more capital than any country on earth save the United States and China.

The OECD projects Canada dead last in per-capita GDP growth through twenty-sixty under the current policy framework.

That framework was not inherited by this government. It was designed for it.

A pipeline negotiated within that framework…by the person who helped build it…does not change the framework.

Here’s the Big Picture.

Premier Smith said it herself…”This isn’t the only issue.”

She knows the list. She’s fought items on that list for three years. And we respect that deeply.

But let’s be honest about what the list actually contains.

A provincial referendum in which sixty-one point seven percent of Albertans voted to remove equalization from the constitution…ignored by Ottawa without a meeting, a response, or an acknowledgement that the vote meant anything at all.

One hundred and ninety-one billion dollars in documented GDP loss already built into current federal emissions policy - under a carbon price target that is still in the pipeline MOU, with a missed deadline and no resolution.

One hundred and twelve thousand jobs lost in the first four months of this year. Thirty-seven thousand insolvencies in the first three months. The worst per-capita GDP performance in the G Seven. The OECD projecting Canada dead last through twenty-sixty.

Nearly one in three Canadian children living in food-insecure households. A generation of young Albertans who have stopped believing they will ever own a home.

A federal government that will contribute zero dollars to Alberta’s privately-funded rail proposal while committing ninety billion dollars to a corridor with zero Alberta stops.

Two hundred and forty-four billion dollars sent east since two thousand and seven. Zero returned through equalization. And the vote to change that…ignored.

A prime minister who designed the economic platform that produced all of the above…now offering a pipeline deal within the same framework that built the problem.

Friends…

Three hundred thousand Albertans did not line up in the cold to sign a petition because they want a pipeline.

They lined up because they watched sixty-one point seven percent of their neighbours answer a democratic question…and watched Ottawa decide the answer didn’t count.

They lined up because they are paying twenty thousand dollars per family per year into a country that ranks twenty-seventh in the world for quality of life.

They lined up because their kids can’t afford a home, their parents wait years for healthcare, and the federal government just committed ninety billion dollars to a train that doesn’t stop here.

A pipeline is a deal.

What Albertans are asking for…is not a deal.

It is a choice.

Tomorrow…we go through the bill we keep paying. Every legal challenge. Every policy Alberta has had to fight from inside its own federation. Every time this province had to use its own laws to protect its own people from the country they’re funding.

You won’t want to miss Part Two.