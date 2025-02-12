Some big things are happening in Canada, with the Trump Presidency…Liberal Failures and this gives a true sense to what true Leadership looks like.

To start off with, as a way of PROMOTING Canadian Provinces, Mark Carney, who wants to be the Next Prime Minister, albeit unelected, of Canada tossed in his ideas to keep Canada competitive in global markets by…Forcing Canadian Industries to be Less Competitive by adding more CARBON Tax to Steel, in a quote, “Nobody uses Steel Anymore”.

Which begs the question…why bother?

But moving right along…

Trump Hammered Tariffs ahead of schedule on Canadian Steel and Aluminum, in effect slapping major producers of Aluminum and Steel - BC, Ontario and Quebec with multibillions worth of taxation that will impact their industry and jobs.

Giving BC, Ontario and Quebec a taste of the same medicine as they’ve been giving to Alberta in their ANTI-O&G sentiment…funny how they don’t like the taste of that either, hey?

OF COURSE, BC, Ontario and Quebec had made threats against this…Liberals, NDP and even Conservative Leader Poilievre talked the tough talk of “counter-tariffs”…which would do nothing more than harm the development of Canadian resources, like the Proposed Carney Idea…

However…Premiers of the provinces, have apparently stopped biting on this apple.

And now…as the ONLY adult at the table, acting effectively as the Leader of Canada…Premier Smith had to hold the hands of the other Premiers and show them what actual diplomacy looks like.

Ain’t that something, hey?

Where 2 weeks ago, they called her a Traitor, for not wanting to take the “Team Canada” approach, which in actuality looked like - shattering the economy of Alberta, putting our population at risk, decreasing export of our #1 source of revenue and highest portion of our provincial GDP - Oil and Gas.

“Treason”, they all screeched…

Forgetting that the job of the Premier was to advocate for their province and represent her constituency, not the entirety of Canada.

What would be the alternate to an actual successful leadership as the Premier of Alberta?

Yep…you guessed it.

Leader of the Alberta NDP - Naheed Nenshi…where he fails to recognize that the Premier has done more to save the Canadian Economy than Federal Leader - Jagmeet Singh or the coaligned government whose been 100% responsible for the border and fentanyl crisis in Canada - the Liberal Government of Canada under Justin Trudeau…coming out with a ludicrous statement today:

Diplomacy isn’t working, claims Naheed…

Despite the fact that ALL other Premiers have shifted to this approach and need to rely on Premier Smith to lead the charge.

“Recall Legislature”, Nenshi demands…

Despite the fact that he’s not in Legislature…represents a sum total of ZERO constituents…and fails to recognize the obvious facts, listed above.

I’m going to tell you something and be very blunt about it.

If were for nenshi and his, “cannot play poker by showing your hand”, approach…Alberta would be on the Trump Hit-List…and just like when he was only Mayor of Calgary, teaming up with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau…would absolutely have crushed our economy based off of his hubris alone.

This child, albeit with him my elder by 1 year and 9 days:

Hasn’t earned a seat at the adult table…and should refine his promotion to supporting Doritos and Taco Bell…because he is clearly, out of his league!

