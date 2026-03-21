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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
3h

Agreed. I tossed my TV out the window years ago!

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
2h

I'm old enough to remember Paul Harvey's original broadcast.

The delivery was the key.

Most broadcasts he concluded with

"Good day".

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