About thirty years ago, Paul Harvey was a lunch ritual.

Radio on.

Sandwich in hand.

And for a few minutes in the middle of the day, you actually sat down and listened.

He covered a lot of American news and politics, but the content wasn’t really what kept you in your seat.

It was the delivery.

He had a way of pulling you in slowly - building the story, holding back the thing you most wanted to know - and then landing it in a way that stuck. You didn’t just hear the news.

You actually thought about it. You formed your own opinion.

A lot of my own writing has always come in story format and I’d never really sat back and connected those dots until recently. When I thought about what actually shaped how I process information - it was Paul Harvey.

Not what he said.

How he said it.

And we’ve lost that.

What replaced it is a delivery mechanism engineered to make you feel before you think.

You see a headline, and before you’ve read a single word of the actual story - your brain has already sorted it. Into your bucket or theirs.

That’s not being informed. That’s tribalism.

Every platform.

Every outlet.

Every algorithm.

All optimized to keep you in that state, because outrage drives engagement, engagement drives revenue, and revenue demands more outrage.

The actual story stays buried. Usually on purpose.

They don’t want you to think. They want you to adopt their opinion and call it your own.

Before you read another word - watch this.

It’s Paul Harvey in 1965. Three minutes and forty seconds. He called it “If I Were the Devil.”

He didn’t editorialize.

He didn’t tell you what to think.

He described - step by step, in plain language - exactly how a civilization weakens from the inside.

And then he trusted you to recognize it.

Now hold that broadcast next to Canada in 2026.

Medical Assistance in Dying now accounts for over 5% of all deaths in this country - 45 Canadians a day, more than twice the national homicide rate - and the program is actively expanding.

The opioid crisis has taken over 50,000 lives since 2016.

Eighteen per day.

Our government’s answer has been “safer supply.”

The deaths haven’t dropped.

Harvey wasn’t predicting the future…he was describing the mechanics of decay and those mechanics work the same way in Canada as anywhere else.

The news is covering all of this.

In between the tribal sorting.

Which is why I built Haver Uplay.

Not as another political voice.

Not to tell you what to think.

Haver is going to do what Paul Harvey did - tell you the whole story, past the headline and then trust you to form your own opinion.

In case you’d missed it…the first piece is already live.

It covers the fake license mills, the bridge strikes, the pattern of chaos spreading across Canadian highways - the logistics lifeline that carries the food on your table and the fuel in your furnace.

Haver asks a question at the end that he never answers.

Is this by accident? Or is something more deliberate at work?

He leaves it there.

That’s not a flaw in the format. That’s the entire point.

As it turns out, Haver’s first story happens to be one of the oldest moves in the devil’s playbook.

But that’s for you to decide.

This just felt like something that needed to be brought back…and that’s why I’ve taken on the project. My first run wasn’t perfect…but it still brought me back and gives me the motivation I need to continue on with this project.

So…

As time affords and when a story earns the slower treatment - Haver will be there.

I hope you find it as valuable as I found Paul Harvey thirty years ago.

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