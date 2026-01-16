In addition to a lot of buffoonish things that Carney has said, becoming prime minister and being prime minister over the last year…he’s usually delivered them fumbling through words and tripping over his tongue.

Which is why his delivery of the words, “New World Order”:

Should ALARM YOU!

In almost a year of being Prime Minister of Canada - Carney has accomplished sweet fuck all, has completely shattered the budget that lost Trudeau support, eroded dealings with our largest trade partner, caused additional tariffs…and couldn’t have actually botched this job harder, if he tried…

The scary part is…Now He’s Trying!

We knew that Carney was heading to Davos - to meet with the other dickheads that want to run the planet into the ground and turn us into their little jar of red and black ants - easy to shake up when we get out of line and continue to fight among ourselves…

And through the Trudeau era - they’d at least tried to make taking over the planet sound pleasant…

“Great Reset” - because our Canadian Youth seen what was happening in the first few years of Trudeau…and while the News fobbed this off and distracted them through a Pandemic - they went along, yearning for and needing for change.

Change that would allow them to own a home. Raise a Family. Take a Vacation. Travel. Live their Lives…

“Build Back Better” - because we could all see the economy in downturn and streets crumbling beneath our feet…crime going out of control, housing and rentals increasing…

But these people ain’t fucking around anymore.

And that’s terrifying!

They’re just coming out and saying the whisper in backroom thing - out fucking loud…in press conferences. With Scott Fucking Moe, PM of Sask, sitting - almost on Carneys Lap, FFS!

Other words from Carney…

We are heartened by the leadership of President Xi Jinping and the speed with which our relationship has progressed in recent months. This sets the stage for these important discussions on a wide range of issues, where we can be strategic partners. From Energy to Agriculture, to People to People ties, to Multilateralism to issues on security…

I had to google some of this shit, because I had no friggen clue what he was talking about - and still don’t on the People to People ties?

Is that like when Xi threatens Chinese Canadians to do their bidding or he will punish their families that still live in China?

I don’t know…but I’d bet that’s a big part of it…

And what on Energy and Agriculture?

Carney is still standing in the way of another Alberta Pipeline - fobbing his decision off to the First Nations - despite the fact that they have ZERO veto power - and that this is a federal decision.

As well as…on Agriculture - Carney has refused to lift the tariffs on Chinese EVs, which harms Agriculture in the Prairie Provinces - Alberta and Saskatchewan.

But as for Security?

China literally stole deadly viruses from Canadas only Level 4 lab in Winnipeg and shipped them to China - with regular couriers, labeled as ‘Kitchen Utensils’. Had 2 of their scientists steal sensitive information from that same lab and essentially put in a revolving door so that anybody, with a thumb drive, could walk out with secure information.

We have Chinese Police Stations in Canada - funded by taxpayer dollars - that keep Chinese people in line, in case they don’t have any living relatives in China.

And just during this last election, had a Conservative Candidate - slated to be kidnapped and delivered to the Chinese Consulate - DURING THE FUCKING ELECTION PERIOD!

Which…most likely isn’t an isolated incident because we know they’ve had their fingers on the scales of our democracy for decades - it’s just more visible now and still goes unanswered.

Who are/were the 11 Compromised MPs identified by CSIS?

We still don’t know!

They kidnapped the 2 Michaels in retaliation for the whole Huawei…which we botched as well…Huawei finally getting banned from Canada for spying on us.

Had balloons flying uninterrupted over sensitive airspace - in Canada.

And who the fuck knows, what else?

This isn’t going to help our relationship with Trump…China will continue to do whatever the fuck they want and now we have this other thing called Multilateralism entering into the equation.

What is Multilateralism?

You may ask…

I had to look that one up too!

Multilateralism is the principle of participation by 3 or more parties, especially by the governments of different countries.

And who are we getting into bed with on this Ménage à [trois/many]?

We know it’s at least China - nobody else will deal with Carney that we know of.

But it will be another bunch of other fucking psychopaths that have worked to destroy their own countries through failing green scams combined with additional mass and unsustainable immigration?

The UK?

France?

Any other country that signed on with the WHO to take control of our countries in time of Pandemic - where they consider Climate Change as a Health Care Pandemic?

Holy Shit, frens.

I don’t even know where we go, from here.

But I’m not liking the looks of it…especially when they’re brazen enough to just - Blurt it Out now…for the whole world to hear.