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Eric Marney's avatar
Eric Marney
8h

The sad part is that if there was a relatively viable federal NDP (that also didn't collude with the Libs), the CPC might have won the election due to vote splitting. On another note, I'm pissed that Danielle keeps knuckling under to Carney with emissions and taxes before there's been any signal of pipeline approval that would bring companies to the table

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Glenn Keetley's avatar
Glenn Keetley
8h

Well, Jughead, shifted the demise of the federal NDP into high gear and now these weirdos at the convention have selected Lewis, to finish the job and make this party irrelevant in federal politics….

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