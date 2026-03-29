The videos coming feeding through CPAC on the NDP leadership convention - to replace former leader - Jagmeet Singh, as Federal Party Leader have been going viral.

And not for good reasons.

Some say their comedic gold.

A parody of politics.

But in my personal opinion…this is the result of us leaving mental health issues unchecked and encouraging lunacy.

Seriously folks…

You’ve got to check some of out.

Every word they speak is in a language you understand. Assembled as it has been, you are left wondering what language this is being performed in. Scripting this kind of lunacy would be difficult - but these people are fluent in it.

Where…one of their leadership hopefuls, closed off his campaign - I am assuming that he thought that this statement would get him elected instead of committed for a mental hold in a psychiatric facility…

Was - Eating the damn rich.

And I don’t know whether it’s fortunate or unfortunate that this fellow didn’t get elected. This would completely finish off the party where members would flee the NDP giving them less seats in the House than the Green Party.

Now…

It seems as the Saskatchewan NDP provincial leader has already walked away from the election of their now leader - Avi Lewis:

As has the Alberta NDP Leader - Naheed Nenshi - from his statement on X:

Since Jag left the party…Nenshi has been trying to separate from the Federal Party - given that the coalition support deal between the Federal Liberals and the NDP was toxic and destructive, reducing the federal NDP to No-Party Status.

But who would have seriously thought that the NDP could have gotten worse?

And yet, they pulled the biggest - “Hold My Bud Light”, in the history of “Hold My Beer” maneuvers...ever to be captured on CPAC and in politics, EVER!

Now…

Review Nenshi’s statement.

He doesn’t like the new leader because that guy is a crank who hates oil…this from Nenshi and the NDP who are also, “Leave it in the ground”ers…Nenshi funding the Pembina Institute - Anti-Oil Lobbyists - as the mayor of Calgary, who worked with NDP Premier Rachel (make it a double) Notley and Justin Trudeau - to completely crush the industry in, gutting downtown Calgary, from which we has still never recovered.

But like all of the anti-O&G clowns, pushing the climate alarmism…because of the situation with Iran and the planet now being 20% short of global supply - recognize opportunity.

Nenshi has officially, with this statement, decided to Separate from the Federal Position…while at the same time as accusing the UCP of being a separatist party.

I am sure that the irony didn’t escape him…but he counts on the ignorance of the ANDP support to not question him on this.

However…the rest of this lunacy stands.

He has multiples of reasons to state that the federal NDP shouldn’t get support.

All of them surrounding mental health.

Instead…he chose supporting the Hydrocarbon market as his hill to die on.

Disclaimer even in this as he calls it “Canadian Energy”…which, ALBERTA OIL is NOT. It’s ALBERTA ENERGY.

Canadian Energy is the wind and solar farms that the climate alarmists rammed down the throats of Canadians - increasing energy bills.

Canadian Energy is the Hydroelectricity from Quebec that it sells to the United States - but doesn’t claim as a part of it’s provincial revenues so that it can continue to exploit the equalization program.

Canadian Energy is the Nuclear Energy from Ontario, that they pretty much keep in Ontario.

Canadian Energy could also be the Oil Reserves that the Province of Quebec and the Maritimes refuse to develop.

And all of this is really important because…

If Avi Lewis flips on his position and begins to support O&G because of the devastating financial position of Canada and the failures of the Federal Liberal Party under Mark Carney…

Nenshi will be left supporting this Federal NDP Nuthouse.

Who are the political strategists for these people?

And are they equally as crazy?

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