With support of the people who encouraged you to be a lab rat, wanted you separated from society and triaged with less priority in hospitals…

Fired from your job, stripped of your EI…

Had your children left without summer camps, allowed to play extracurricular sports or even sit down and have a cheeseburger in shopping mall food-courts or a McNugget Buddy Combo at McDonalds…

Unless you were in full compliance and up-to-date on your unsafe and ineffective jabs, the NDP have gone into Attack Mode on MLA Eric Bouchard and the Calgary Lougheed Community.

Directly from President of the UCP, Darrell Komick, a Call to Action!

On Saturday, February 8, NDP MLA Diana Batten is hosting the NDP AGM for Calgary-Lougheed.

In her promotion for the event, she has come out swinging at Eric and conservatives in Calgary-Lougheed - these comments are taken directly from her promotional materials:

It's time to strike back.

Below is a letter of support for Eric that I would like you to send to Diana Batten at calgary.acadia@assembly.ab.ca, then cc Eric at calgary.lougheed@assembly.ab.ca, and Premier Smith at Premier@gov.ab.ca; and bcc me at info@AnInjectionOfTruth.ca on each email.

Sadly the government has left a vacuum about the Davidson Report. This is similar to the launch- delay- then fizzle approach that the government used for the Alberta Pension Plan. They allow the NDP to fill the vacuum with garbage and misinformation.

We will not let this happen. We will support Eric as he encourages the conversations about the Davidson Report.

For those of you who are across Alberta, I encourage you to personalize the letter to NDP MLA Diana Batten and to send to your MLA.

It's time to take stop gaslighting and misinformation spreaders in their tracks.

Be Strong. Be Free. Be Bold

Darrell Komick, President

UCP Calgary-Lougheed

Dear MLA Batten,

We know that the Davidson report has struck a cord with the ideological socialists; sadly it’s not a moment of enlightenment. Gaslighters like NDP MLA Diana Batten need An Injection of Truth.

There’s no tactful way to say this. MLA Batten is unhinged in her attack of the truth; like so many, she would rather bury the truth and continue to spew anti-science lies, than listen to emerging science.

Shame on NDP MLA Diana Batten. Why does she not want to talk about the truth?

What about the countless doctors and nurses who are afraid to speak out to tell the truth who did not witness the same experiences as Diana Batten? How does she explain the 3,328% increase in unexplained deaths amongst children since 2020? A typo?

Instead, at the continued risk to children, pregnant and breast-feeding women, she still believes the NDP ideology that the COVID jab is “safe and effective”. A global emergence of actual science including the Pfizer data suggests that the jab is not “safe and effective”. “Safe and effective” is a bold-faced lie.

Thank you to Premier Smith for commissioning the Davidson report and listening to the emerging science. Thank you to MLA Eric Bouchard for representing your constituents in Calgary-Lougheed and for bringing Dr. Gary Davidson’s report to light for all Albertans.

Yours for a strong & free Alberta,

(your name), Constituent

Calgary-Lougheed

Of course, I’ll be penning a letter of my own…include a lot more information and be more direct, inviting them to review my own findings, in support of the task force…but, Darrell makes it easy for you to copy + paste, sign your name and show your support.

Lean in.

We won’t back down!

