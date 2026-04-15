The Nation Watches...
Alberta Decides.
In a press conference yesterday, Mark Carney, stated that he would not be calling an election and that he has a mandate from Canadians to govern Canada - this based on a byelection in 3 Liberal Strongholds - with the addition of 5 Members of Parliament who sold out their constituents - and had the audacity to throw around “Parliamentary Democracy”.
If he believed that this is what Canadians wanted - he would have called an election.
He doesn’t believe it, and neither do the Majority of Canadians - who delivered the Liberals a Minority Government, one year ago.
Some of those who watched what happened to Canada under the last decade of Liberal Rule - are no longer ready to sit back and watch anymore.
The Nation can continue to watch - Alberta is making its own decision.
Here’s what the big picture looks like - Volume Up:
Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!
Go Canadians - go Alberta. Show the world it must be over and done with these halfway (or completely) rigged elections, and government people who take right in their own hands. May be if you do the rest of the world wakes up, just like with the process in the Netherlands, where a handful of honest people try to get the jab situation going.
Did you see Jeffrey Raths repost on x today? Apparently at Stelco in Hamilton, one worker there said when carney was asked about the Alberta Separation movement and what he would do, he responded “ he would bring in the Emergencies Act”.
Maybe something to write about to get word out. Fore-warned is fore-armed.