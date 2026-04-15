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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
7h

Go Canadians - go Alberta. Show the world it must be over and done with these halfway (or completely) rigged elections, and government people who take right in their own hands. May be if you do the rest of the world wakes up, just like with the process in the Netherlands, where a handful of honest people try to get the jab situation going.

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Lynn Taylor's avatar
Lynn Taylor
6h

Did you see Jeffrey Raths repost on x today? Apparently at Stelco in Hamilton, one worker there said when carney was asked about the Alberta Separation movement and what he would do, he responded “ he would bring in the Emergencies Act”.

Maybe something to write about to get word out. Fore-warned is fore-armed.

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