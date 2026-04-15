In a press conference yesterday, Mark Carney, stated that he would not be calling an election and that he has a mandate from Canadians to govern Canada - this based on a byelection in 3 Liberal Strongholds - with the addition of 5 Members of Parliament who sold out their constituents - and had the audacity to throw around “Parliamentary Democracy”.

If he believed that this is what Canadians wanted - he would have called an election.

He doesn’t believe it, and neither do the Majority of Canadians - who delivered the Liberals a Minority Government, one year ago.

Some of those who watched what happened to Canada under the last decade of Liberal Rule - are no longer ready to sit back and watch anymore.

The Nation can continue to watch - Alberta is making its own decision.

Here’s what the big picture looks like - Volume Up:

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